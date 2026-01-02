ADVERTISEMENT

Solo Exhibition presented by All About Photo.

For nearly 90 years, Fay and Gay have done everything together — and photographer Samantha Yancey turned that extraordinary constancy into a quietly powerful visual story.

Born in 1936 near Pelahatchie, Mississippi, the twin sisters have never spent a day apart. They built their home together in 1969, shared careers, retired side by side, and continue to structure their days around the same rituals: knitting, puzzles, cooking their famous Divinity candy, and welcoming neighbors from their front porch. They even still dress alike, by choice — two of everything, always.

In Fay and Gay, Yancey captures the poetry of a life lived in sync. Her photographs focus on small, intimate details — matching clothes, mirrored habits, well-worn objects — that quietly speak to devotion, routine, and shared identity. There’s no spectacle here, just the rare beauty of consistency in a fast-changing world.

More than a story about twins, the project becomes a meditation on aging, companionship, and what it means to truly grow old together. Tender, restrained, and deeply human, Fay and Gay reminds us that some of the most profound connections are also the simplest.

