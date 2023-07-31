Though I have never personally excavated an archaeological find, I did experience the thrill of finding a thought-to-be-lost item in the back of my drawer, five years later. I could only imagine the rush archaeologists experience upon finding a treasure from ancient times. But what if the archaeological finds are actually fake?

Joshua Goode, a Texas-based contemporary artist, became fascinated with the process of discovery and validation. He began creating fake artifacts in the shape of memories from his childhood. Later, he even created the fictitious Aurora-Rhoman civilization, inspired by the achievements of major historical figures. With his faux pop culture-inspired treasures, Joshua conducts staged excavations around the world. His artifacts mix facts and fiction, creating absurdly comical discoveries based on real research, which have been exhibited worldwide.

So, it is up to you to decide, Pandas, would you be excited by such finds?

More info: Instagram | joshuagoode.com | Facebook