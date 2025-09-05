Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Feared Lost In Lisbon Crash Found Alive After Toddler Son Rescued From Wreckage
Emergency responders at night near wreckage of Lisbon crash where dad feared lost is found alive after toddler son rescue.
Society, World

Dad Feared Lost In Lisbon Crash Found Alive After Toddler Son Rescued From Wreckage

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño
Entertainment News Writer
The devastating cable car crash that took the lives of 16 people in Lisbon last Wednesday (September 3) has taken a turn no one saw coming: one of the victims believed to have passed away, leaving behind a rescued toddler, has now been found alive.

The German man, who was traveling with his wife and young son aboard the Glória Funicular when it derailed and slammed into a building, was initially thought to have sustained fatal injuries. 

Highlights
  • A German man believed to have lost his life in Lisbon’s tram crash was later found alive in critical condition.
  • His toddler son had been rescued earlier, and his wife is now stable after being hospitalized.
  • The tragedy has claimed 16 lives so far, but this family’s story has offered a rare moment of hope.

While his toddler was pulled from the mangled wreckage alive, and his wife was rushed to Santa Maria Hospital in critical condition, many thought they would have to deal with the trauma of losing their loved one.

Now, a physical examination has proven early reports to be false, bringing much needed hope to a tragedy that has shaken Portugal to its core.

    A German man initially reported to have lost his life was later found alive, with both his son and wife also confirmed to be safe

    Emergency responders at the scene in Lisbon after a crash where a dad feared lost was found alive with his toddler son rescued.

    Image credits: Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

    Local media initially reported that the man had lost his life in front of his son, leaving his family to endure the anguish of believing he was gone forever.

    “We didn’t say that this person had passed away,” a Portuguese police spokesperson later clarified. 

    “We received information, and we pointed out that there was a possibility of one German citizen [being] lifeless, but with no total confirmation.”

    Wreckage from Lisbon crash scene with rescue efforts underway after toddler son saved and dad found alive.

    Image credits: CBC News: The National

    The confusion led the man’s family, who had flown in from Hamburg, to the city’s Institute of Forensic Medicine the next day in search of his body. But none of the corpses matched. 

    Wreckage of Lisbon crash at night with emergency lights showing scene where dad feared lost found alive after toddler rescued

    Image credits: CBC News: The National

    Desperate, they showed a photo of the man to a local police officer who recognized him and took them straight to São José Hospital.

    There, to their shock and relief, the man was found alive, battered and barely recognizable, but alive. As local media reported, he was receiving urgent treatment for multiple serious injuries.

    Emergency responders at the scene of a Lisbon crash rescuing a toddler and dad feared lost in the wreckage.

    Image credits: NBC News

    Authorities quickly ordered a DNA test to confirm identities, which revealed that the body originally believed to be the German father was in fact someone else. 

    “The deceased man was not German,” police confirmed today (September 5).

    An investigation is underway to determine the underlying causes of the tragic accident

    Lisbon rescue team assisting in the recovery of dad feared lost and toddler son saved from crash wreckage.

    Image credits: CBC News: The National

    The crash itself remains under investigation.

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, around 6:05 pm on Wednesday, one of the cables reportedly snapped on Lisbon’s Glória Funicular: a historic streetcar popular among tourists.

    Yellow Lisbon tram traveling at night on cobblestone street near buildings and graffiti in urban setting.

    Image credits: cooltrainspotting

    The upper car hurtled down a steep incline near Restauradores Square, crashing at high speed into a hotel at the bottom.

    “It didn’t have any kind of brakes,” recalled witness Teresa d’Avo, who watched the incident unfold. “It crashed into a building with brutal force and fell apart like a cardboard box.”

    Aerial view of the Lisbon crash location where dad feared lost and toddler son was rescued from wreckage.

    Image credits: Channel 4 News

    According to experts, the funicular’s design, featuring heavy, rigid metal structures from an earlier era, combined with inadequate maintenance, made the accident inevitable.

    Overhead view of Lisbon crash site with damaged tram tracks and rubble after dad feared lost in Lisbon crash found alive.

    Image credits: BBC News

    Many passengers managed to survive by jumping through the tram’s windows in a panic. Witnesses said emergency teams arrived in under five minutes and quickly began pulling victims from the wreckage.

    Nationals from at least seven countries were among those who lost their lives that day

    Aerial view of Lisbon crash wreckage with rescue workers at the scene after toddler son rescued, dad found alive.

    Image credits: BBC News

    So far, 16 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives in the crash, with 21 sustaining injuries.

    Not all victims’ identities have been revealed, but it was confirmed by authorities that nationals of Portugal, Ukraine, South Korea, Canada, Switzerland, the US and France, were among those who lost their lives.

    Firefighters in Lisbon working at the crash site rescuing a toddler and locating dad feared lost in wreckage.

    Image credits: Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

    Among those who have been identified are Andre Jorge Goncalves Marques, the tram’s brake guard; Pedro Manuel Alves Trindade, a former volleyball referee mourned by the Portuguese Volleyball Federation; and Alda Matias, a practicing lawyer.

    Three individuals pictured side by side, related to dad feared lost in Lisbon crash found alive after toddler rescued.

    Image credits: Portuguese Volleyball Federation/André Jorge Gonçalves Marques/Alda Matias

    Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro called the tragedy “one of the biggest human tragedies in our recent history.”

    British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also issued a statement after it was confirmed that three British nationals were among the deceased.

    “His thoughts are with their families and those affected by this terrible incident. We stand united with Portugal during this difficult time,” a representative stated.

    “Wishing them the best.” Netizens were relieved to know the father is alive

    Comment expressing condolences to injured and deceased families after a Lisbon crash involving a dad and toddler.

    Comment by Daniel Albuquerque criticizing inaccurate news reporting about a Lisbon crash and a father feared lost but found alive.

    Text excerpt about a dad feared lost in Lisbon crash found alive after toddler son rescued from wreckage.

    Comment text reading May they have a happy ending about dad feared lost in Lisbon crash found alive after toddler son rescued.

    Comment by Maria Sampaio expressing relief and hope for recovery after Lisbon crash where dad feared lost found alive.

    Message with black text on white background showing a message from Rosalina Cardoso Justa about recovery after a crash involving a dad feared lost in Lisbon.

    Luis Cardoso sharing information about a family realizing the dad feared lost in Lisbon crash was found alive.

    Comment expressing relief after dad feared lost in Lisbon crash was found alive following toddler son's rescue from wreckage

    Text excerpt from Dina Carla expressing relief after dad feared lost in Lisbon crash found alive, toddler son rescued.

    Comment expressing anger at journalists for wrongly announcing death, highlighting dad feared lost in Lisbon crash found alive.

    Comment by Adelaide Ferraz expressing relief about mistakes with happy endings in a text post.

    Comment expressing relief and gratitude after dad feared lost in Lisbon crash found alive and toddler son rescued from wreckage.

    Comment expressing shock and sympathy after a Lisbon crash where a dad was feared lost but found alive after toddler son rescue

    Dad feared lost in Lisbon crash found alive after toddler son rescued from wreckage in emergency rescue operation.

    Comment by Anna Catarina Costa expressing hope and relief that dad feared lost in Lisbon crash was found alive after toddler son rescued.

    Comment expressing relief about dad feared lost in Lisbon crash found alive after toddler son rescued from wreckage.

    Comment expressing hope for the boy's mother and reflecting on trauma after Lisbon crash where dad feared lost found alive.

    Comment expressing relief over a mistaken tragedy report related to a dad feared lost in Lisbon crash rescue.

    Comment by Sandra Paulo expressing concern about journalists writing uncertain news causing family suffering after Lisbon crash.

    Comment from Idalina Jesus expressing relief and hope for speedy recovery after Lisbon crash involving dad and toddler son rescue.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We rode that one and we have a nice looking picture of me in it. We found it the second day in the city, after a realized that Lisbon is not as flat as it looks on the maps. Very sorry about all the lives lost.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We rode that one and we have a nice looking picture of me in it. We found it the second day in the city, after a realized that Lisbon is not as flat as it looks on the maps. Very sorry about all the lives lost.

