ADVERTISEMENT

Photos that capture the moments right before tragedy are haunting. On the surface, they usually appear normal, sometimes even joyful. But with the knowledge of what happened next, they take on an entirely different weight.

Collected from all across the internet, these images serve as powerful reminders of how fragile and unpredictable our life can be. Natural disasters, car crashes, and other unforeseen events change everything.

They also encourage us to savor the little time we have and to appreciate the people around us while we still can.