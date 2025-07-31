ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout history, humanity has strived to understand and control the forces of nature: building dams to hold back raging rivers, planting forests to prevent erosion, whatever it took. Yet despite our efforts, Mother Earth is still reminding us that our powers are no match for hers.

The 20th century witnessed devastating natural disasters ever recorded; events that not only caused extensive damage but also resulted in immense loss of life. So we invite you to reflect on these tragedies, and remember the ongoing need to prepare, adapt, and, ultimately, respect the world around us.