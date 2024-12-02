Dad, 20, Passes Away After Getting ‘Little Cut’ On Lip, Leaving Behind 2 Kids And Pregnant Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

A father from Gippsland, Victoria, tragically passed away just days after a minor infection from a cut on his lip spiraled into a fatal condition.

20-year-old Lockie Seddon left behind two young sons and his partner, Claire, who was pregnant with their daughter, after reportedly developing a golden staph infection that spread to his brain, causing his death on November 24.

Highlights Dad, 20, dies after cut on lip leads to fatal staph infection.

Lockie Seddon leaves behind 2 sons and pregnant wife Claire.

Over $6,376 raised to support Lockie's family, surpassing goal.

Staph infections kill more than AIDS, tuberculosis, and hepatitis---study says.

A fundraiser page was set up with a goal of $5,000 to help pay for Lockie’s funeral expenses and to help Claire and their children. As of this writing, the goal was met and surpassed, reaching 6,376 Australian dollars with over 177 donations.

“He was a loving and doting father; he loved Clair and their children with all his heart,” Danielle Sherer, Lockie’s aunt, wrote on his GoFundMe page. “He leaves behind a distraught mother, father, and a devastated brother.”

A 20-year-old father left behind his wife and three children after contracting a fatal staph infection from a small cut on his lip

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

Danielle recalled how the infection began as a seemingly harmless spot on his lip, which Lockie noticed in the days leading up to his passing. The 20-year-old initially sought medical advice when the sore appeared unusual, but despite taking swift action, his condition rapidly deteriorated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lockie woke up one morning in what was described as “unbearable pain,” prompting his family to rush him to the hospital. He was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital for treatment and placed in a medically induced coma—a sleep he never woke from.

Share icon

Image credits: Danielle Sherer / gofundme

Confused and angry, the family sought an explanation from the doctors, who told them there was nothing more that could’ve been done as the infection had already compromised crucial areas of Lockie’s brain.

“The doctors said there were no signs missed, and there was nothing anyone could have done; it was already too late,” Danielle explained. “He was healthy one day, right? He had a little thing on his lip, and the next day, that was it.”

The family was not only left suffering and confused but struggling to find the money necessary to pay for Lockie’s funeral

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: news.com.au

According to the family, Lockie was known for his happy disposition and devotion to his partner and children: 3-year-old Mason and 2-year-old Jax. Danielle recalled how much he loved playfighting and wrestling with him.

“He was a very cheeky young man and a really hands-on dad. You could tell how much his boys loved him,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking to think they’ll never have that again.”

Share icon

Image credits: news.com.au

The family’s grief is compounded by the bittersweet news that Lockie and Claire are expecting a baby girl, something they had long hoped for. “When Claire fell pregnant, we all couldn’t believe they finally got their little girl. He was over the moon,” Danielle added.

“Lockie was larger than life, a huge and proud mum’s boy, cheeky and quirky,” the fundraiser page reads. Everyone who knew Lockie loved him. He leaves behind many broken hearts and amazing memories.”

Experts explained how staph infection-related fatalities account for a greater number than AIDS, tuberculosis, and hepatitis combined

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Danielle Sherer / gofundme

According to a 2012 study conducted by the University of Western Sidney, a staph infection—shortened from the bacteria’s full name, Staphylococcus Aureus—has a mortality rate of 10% and 30%.

“Comparatively, this accounts for a greater number of deaths than for AIDS, tuberculosis, and viral hepatitis combined,” the paper states, pointing to its common prevalence as a cause, as it has an annual incidence of 26 affected per 100,000 people, with the rate doubling to 50 per 100,000 in the United States.

Share icon

Image credits: news.com.au

The study explains that the mortality rate of the infection exponentially increases with age, reaching a peak of 60% in patients 85 and older. The mortality rate is much lower for cases like Lockie’s, at about 10%.

The odds of death, however, can be four times higher if the patient has immunodeficiency, which includes having HIV/AIDS, malnutrition, diabetes, or a genetic disorder. It’s unclear if Lockie suffered from any of these conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were empathetic to the family’s suffering, with many rushing to the fundraiser page to donate since the news of his passing spread

Share icon

Image credits: Danielle Sherer / gofundme

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thoughts and prayers are with you all. This story is heartbreaking,” one donor wrote.

“My condolences to the family,” another said. “He was so young.”

Others lamented the sudden effect of the infection and the fact that not even prompt action by Lockie could have stopped it from taking his life.

“He died because the cut got infected and spread to his bloodstream. He was very unlucky,” one reader stated. “He did the right thing promptly, and still, it was too late; such is life.”

Those looking to help Lockie’s family with his funeral can do so here.

“Truly heartbreaking.” Netizens sent their condolences to the family, with some sharing their own stories about sudden and lethal infections

ADVERTISEMENT