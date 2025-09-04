Horrifying Tragedy As Iconic Tram Plunges Down Hill And Slams Into Building In Portugal

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 15 people have lost their lives and eighteen more have been injured after a horrific accident involving Lisbon’s iconic Glória Funicular this Wednesday evening.

The popular tourist tram, which connects the city’s downtown with the Bairro Alto district, reportedly lost its brakes and sped uncontrollably down a steep hill before crashing into a building near Restauradores Square.

One of Portugal's most famous trams derailed after a cable reportedly came lose.

The accident took the lives of 15 people, leaving another 18 with grave injuries.

Authorities have confirmed an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

“It crashed into a building with brutal force and fell apart like a cardboard box,” witness Teresa d’Avo told local media.

Image credits: Getty / Anadolu

The chaos began at approximately 6:05 pm local time, when one of the funicular’s cables reportedly came loose. According to eyewitness accounts, the upper car broke free and began racing downhill with no ability to stop.

“It didn’t have any kind of brakes,” Teresa added, recalling how she and a colleague were standing near the Glória elevator when the lower car jolted.

Image credits: X / TheIndeWire

“The people inside were obviously scared, and we rushed to help,” she continued.

“Soon after, we saw the elevator upstairs was out of control, without brakes, and we all started running away because we thought it was going to hit the one below. But it fell around the bend and crashed into the building.

Image credits: RTP PT

The building struck was reportedly a hotel. The force of the impact left the tram’s structure mangled, with footage showing emergency responders trying their hardest to pull injured passengers from the wreckage.

Many passengers avoided injury by desperately jumping through the tram’s windows

UPDATE:AT LEAST 15 DEAD IN LISBON FUNICULAR DERAILMENT BNO News reports at least 15 people were killed when the Elevador da Glória crashed after a cable failure in central Lisbon Emergency crews remain on site as Portugal investigates one of the city’s deadliest transit accident pic.twitter.com/QK5Iw7srjQ — The_Independent (@TheIndeWire) September 3, 2025

Only three fatalities were reported initially, but more recent numbers have increased the count to 15. This number is not final, however, as rescue efforts continue.

An official from Portugal’s National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) confirmed that 18 people were injured, including five with serious injuries, among them a child.

Image credits: X / TheIndeWire

Several victims were taken to Lisbon’s São José and Santa Maria hospitals. Witnesses have praised the authorities for acting quickly.

“The police took less than five minutes to arrive and told us to get back,” said a citizen.

🇵🇹 Now 15 dead and 20 injured after the famous yellow Lisbon elevator tram derailed today, apparently cause a cable snapped This makes it the biggest disaster in Portugal in 24 years Terrible tragedy pic.twitter.com/MD8Otk1oDN — @levelsio (@levelsio) September 3, 2025

“One of the victims I saw was cut all over the place and covered in blood. A lot of people appeared to be unconscious.”

According to local media, many of the passengers located in the lower car managed to avoid being injured by jumping through its windows.

According to experts, the accident was a result of lack of maintenance, coupled with the funicular’s heavy frame

🚨🇬🇧 BREAKING – TRAGEDY IN LISBON: HISTORIC RIDE ENDS IN DEATH Screams echoed through the Bairro Alto as emergency crews pulled bodies from the wreckage of Lisbon’s iconic hillside tram. The Gloria line, in service since 1885, became a scene of chaos after one of its two cars… pic.twitter.com/qtu3U4NKyk — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 3, 2025

Engineering experts have already weighed in on what may have caused the disaster.

Fernando Nunes da Silva, a former Lisbon City Council member and transport engineer, told local media that the accident was likely the result of a traction cable breaking, rendering the brakes on the tram useless.

“The descending elevator gained momentum and continued at great speed,” he said, adding that the Glória cars were built with robust metal structures “at a time when very rigid structures were highly valued.”

Image credits: X / TheIndeWire

According to Nunes da Silva, the weight of the funicular meant it should’ve been equipped with brakes strong enough to at least reduce the impact of a situation like this.

He went on to criticize what, according to him, is a growing lack of institutional memory in public safety and transport systems.

“There’s a lack of people with a good memory and who learned from their elders. All of those people have left.”

Image credits: Getty / Anadolu

At the same time, Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s office issued a statement expressing his condolences.

“The President of the Republic deeply regrets the accident, particularly the fatalities and serious injuries, as well as the various minor injuries.

The President offers his condolences and solidarity to the families affected by this tragedy and hopes that the incident will be quickly clarified by the competent authorities.”

A full investigation is underway.

Image credits: Duke_of_Ice_Age

Image credits: diliuskh

Image credits: grouchoskie

Image credits: brucetupholme

Image credits: PiratePatriot47

Image credits: J_Da_Juice_

Image credits: lamadrinazer

Image credits: jimboot

Image credits: imvincz

Image credits: truongd28615354

Image credits: shawnchauhan1