Fast food has become an integral part of our modern-day lifestyles, and to immortalize this phenomenon, artist Noah Verrier decided to paint our popular food choices in a classical art style.

By taking these two contrasting elements and mashing them together, Noah created unique and mouthwatering masterpieces. From McDonalds to Chinese food to sodas, you will get to witness all the popular brands portrayed in the fanciest way possible. What does it say about us as a society and where we are headed? Well, that we will leave for you to decide.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | noahverrier.com | twitter.com | Facebook | youtube.com