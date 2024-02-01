Iconic Juxtaposition In Art: 52 Classical Paintings Of Fast Food Created By Noah VerrierInterview With Artist
Fast food has become an integral part of our modern-day lifestyles, and to immortalize this phenomenon, artist Noah Verrier decided to paint our popular food choices in a classical art style.
By taking these two contrasting elements and mashing them together, Noah created unique and mouthwatering masterpieces. From McDonalds to Chinese food to sodas, you will get to witness all the popular brands portrayed in the fanciest way possible. What does it say about us as a society and where we are headed? Well, that we will leave for you to decide.
More info: Instagram | Etsy | noahverrier.com | twitter.com | Facebook | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to Noah, who told us a bit about himself and his art.
Noah has a background in art, as he used to teach it, but now is a full-time painter. He wrote: “I am an oil painter from FL. I am a former art professor from FSU.”
Noah’s work could be interpreted in many ways. Is it a visual irony, a symbolism of consumption, or maybe just a postmodern aesthetic, or all of the above? When Noah was asked to describe the essence or theme behind his paintings, he simply responded: “I don’t describe my style or essence I leave that up to the viewers. I will say I most often paint still lifes.”
In an interview, Noah opened up as a very spiritual person. Therefore, when asked about his creative process and how he comes up with ideas for his paintings, he wrote: “I am spiritual by nature, and I rely on my relationship with Christ to inspire me through painting. Prayer and meditation.”
Noah also addressed his art style: “I have always been drawn to themes that make me feel an emotion.”
And lastly, Noah shared what he would like for audiences to take away from his art: “A good feeling and a happy emotion.”
He then followed that by adding: “I give all the glory to God.”