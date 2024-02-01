ADVERTISEMENT

Fast food has become an integral part of our modern-day lifestyles, and to immortalize this phenomenon, artist Noah Verrier decided to paint our popular food choices in a classical art style.

By taking these two contrasting elements and mashing them together, Noah created unique and mouthwatering masterpieces. From McDonalds to Chinese food to sodas, you will get to witness all the popular brands portrayed in the fanciest way possible. What does it say about us as a society and where we are headed? Well, that we will leave for you to decide.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | noahverrier.com | twitter.com | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Noah, who told us a bit about himself and his art.

Noah has a background in art, as he used to teach it, but now is a full-time painter. He wrote: “I am an oil painter from FL. I am a former art professor from FSU.”
#2

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST

Noah’s work could be interpreted in many ways. Is it a visual irony, a symbolism of consumption, or maybe just a postmodern aesthetic, or all of the above? When Noah was asked to describe the essence or theme behind his paintings, he simply responded: “I don’t describe my style or essence I leave that up to the viewers. I will say I most often paint still lifes.”
#4

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST

In an interview, Noah opened up as a very spiritual person. Therefore, when asked about his creative process and how he comes up with ideas for his paintings, he wrote: “I am spiritual by nature, and I rely on my relationship with Christ to inspire me through painting. Prayer and meditation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Noah also addressed his art style: “I have always been drawn to themes that make me feel an emotion.”
#6

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST

And lastly, Noah shared what he would like for audiences to take away from his art: “A good feeling and a happy emotion.”

He then followed that by adding: “I give all the glory to God.”
#8

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Meet Noah Verrier's Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Of Food

NoahVerrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!