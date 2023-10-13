The Dark Queen, statue probably depicting the Ptolemaic queen Cleopatra III (ruled 142–101 BC).

Discovered in the lost, sunken city of Thonis-Heracleion



Port of Thonis-Heraklion ,a lost ancient Egyptian city submerged beneath the sea 1,200 years ago .

Heraklion (Greek: Ἡράκλειον), also known as Thonis (Θῶνις), was an ancient Egyptian city near Alexandria whose ruins are located in Abu Qir Bay, currently 2.5 km off the coast, under 10 m (30 ft) of water.

Its importance grew particularly during the waning days of the Pharaohs—the late period, when it was Egypt's main port for international trade and collection of taxes.

Heracleion was originally built on some adjoining islands in the Nile Delta, and was intersected by canals. It possessed a number of harbors and anchorages, was the sister city of Naucratis, and was superseded by Alexandria.

Giant 16 foot statues have been uncovered and brought to the surface while archaeologists have found hundreds of smaller statues of minor gods on the sea floor.

Slabs of stone inscribed in both ancient Greek and Ancient Egyptian have also been brought to the surface.

Dr Damian Robinson, director of the Oxford Centre for Maritime Archaeology said :

“The site has an amazing preservation ,

“We are getting a rich picture of things like the trade that was going on there and the nature of the maritime economy in the Egyptian late period. There were things were coming in from Greece and the Phoenicians.