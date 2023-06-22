97 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)
The subreddit r/dataisbeautiful truly lives up to its name. From global or internet trends to societal issues, this community covers it all in easy-to-understand visualizations that effectively convey otherwise complex information. Each graph, chart, or map has the potential to uncover patterns, expose correlations, or shed light on various topics. No wonder why as of today, over 19M people appreciate this subreddit.
So if you feel that sometimes life is just too difficult to comprehend, hopefully, this list will make you feel at least somewhat at ease knowing that even the most complex things can be summed up in a beautiful visualization.
The Share Of Latin American Women Going To College And Beyond Has Grown 14x In The Past 50 Years. Men’s Share Is Roughly Ten Years Behind Women’s
Not just there. Women now compose about 60% of those in college in the USA.
Norway's Oil Fund vs. Top 10 Billionaires
This is good isn't it? Norway can look after itself and it's residents?
São Paulo Cut Its Homicide Rate By 90% And Is Now About As Safe As Boston. Mexico City Is Currently Safer Than Dallas And Denver
The Bedrock Geology Of North America
Number Of "Birthday" Posts On My Facebook Wall Per Year
Rotten Tomatoes Score Of Movies By Marvel Studios
Bad Bunny Is The World’s Highest-Grossing Touring Artist This Year
The Most Streamed Programs
The fact that anyone watches Cocomelon makes me want to destroy the world...
Top Googled Games In Europe, December 2022
The Probability Of Winning A Battle As An Attacker In The Board Game Risk
If There Were Only 10 People On Earth, This Is How Wealth Would Be Distributed
Relative Google Search Interest Of Popular TV Series After Last Episode Air Date
The Rise And Fall (And Rise) Of "Alexa"
The Cost Of Cable vs. Top Streaming Subscriptions
Size Niches Of Life On Earth
ok what big fat cockroach is at the top of the invertebrate graph?
Dating In The Internet Age: 1995 vs. 2017
Household Ownership Of Consumer Goods In India
MUCH more than 5 times more motorcycles than cars?!
I Asked 1000 People To Take Their Pic For Free On The Street
Does Healthcare Spending Correlate With Life Expectancy?
A Detailed Shaded Relief Map Of Manhattan New York Rendered From Lidar Data
Finland Joins NATO, More Than Doubling The Alliance's Border With Russia
The Cost Of The 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar Is Astronomical, Even When Comparing To The Gdp Of The Host Country In The Host Year
Does this include or exclude the bribes needed to win the vote?
Global Wealth Inequality In 2021 Visualized By Comparing The Bottom 80% With Increasingly Smaller Groups At The Top Of The Distribution
Obesity Rate (%) By Country Over Time
Population Density Of Egypt
Worst Celebrity Private Jet Co2 Emissions Offenders (2022)
versus 16 tons per year total for the average person in the US
Updated Size Of Bank Failures Since 2000
My 2-Month Long Job Search As A Software Engineer With 4 Yeo
Us States Sorted By Life Expectancy, Colored By Biden's Share Of The 2020 Presidential Election
Much Of Latin America Has Caught Up To The 90%+ Literacy Rate The Us Has Had Since 1900
How To Mathematically Win At Rock, Paper, Scissors
Estimated Civilian Owned Firearms By Country
Bolivia's Infant Mortality Has Dropped Below The World's Average
Most Spoken Languages In The World
The Slow Decline Of Key Changes In Popular Music
Map Showing The Latest Situation In Ukraine Today With Territory Gained By Russia
A Comparison Of Nato And Russia's Military Strength
The Popularity Of The Name "Mabel" In The United States Skyrocketed After Gravity Falls Came Out
Do You Belief In Ghosts?
iPhone Is Only 14% Of Global Smartphone Volume Share (Left) And 42% Of Revenue Share (Mid), But It's 80% Of Profit Share (Right)
Or to put it another way. Which company overprices their phones the most?