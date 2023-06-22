The subreddit r/dataisbeautiful truly lives up to its name. From global or internet trends to societal issues, this community covers it all in easy-to-understand visualizations that effectively convey otherwise complex information. Each graph, chart, or map has the potential to uncover patterns, expose correlations, or shed light on various topics. No wonder why as of today, over 19M people appreciate this subreddit.

So if you feel that sometimes life is just too difficult to comprehend, hopefully, this list will make you feel at least somewhat at ease knowing that even the most complex things can be summed up in a beautiful visualization.

#1

The Share Of Latin American Women Going To College And Beyond Has Grown 14x In The Past 50 Years. Men’s Share Is Roughly Ten Years Behind Women’s

latinometrics Report

David Wambold
Not just there. Women now compose about 60% of those in college in the USA.

#2

Norway's Oil Fund vs. Top 10 Billionaires

rubenbmathisen Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
This is good isn't it? Norway can look after itself and it's residents?

#3

São Paulo Cut Its Homicide Rate By 90% And Is Now About As Safe As Boston. Mexico City Is Currently Safer Than Dallas And Denver

latinometrics Report

sbj
sbj
Saying that somewhere is safer than a US city is doesn't say much really

#4

The Bedrock Geology Of North America

eon_james Report

Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

take a wild guess where the continental divide is

#5

Number Of "Birthday" Posts On My Facebook Wall Per Year

josigold Report

#6

Rotten Tomatoes Score Of Movies By Marvel Studios

keshava7 Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
But eternals was pretty good

#7

Bad Bunny Is The World’s Highest-Grossing Touring Artist This Year

latinometrics Report

_nostalgic_moss_
_nostalgic_moss_
Is it bad that I don’t know who this is?

#8

The Most Streamed Programs

Dremarious Report

InsertNameHere (They/Them)
InsertNameHere (They/Them)
The fact that anyone watches Cocomelon makes me want to destroy the world...

#9

Top Googled Games In Europe, December 2022

desfirsit Report

#10

The Probability Of Winning A Battle As An Attacker In The Board Game Risk

joweich Report

#11

If There Were Only 10 People On Earth, This Is How Wealth Would Be Distributed

rubenbmathisen Report

#12

Relative Google Search Interest Of Popular TV Series After Last Episode Air Date

veleros Report

#13

The Rise And Fall (And Rise) Of "Alexa"

CheeryOaf Report

#14

The Cost Of Cable vs. Top Streaming Subscriptions

Dremarious Report

Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Hulu alone is more than either one

#15

Size Niches Of Life On Earth

blairfix Report

Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
ok what big fat cockroach is at the top of the invertebrate graph?

#16

Dating In The Internet Age: 1995 vs. 2017

CognitiveFeedback Report

#17

Household Ownership Of Consumer Goods In India

pratapvardhan Report

InsertNameHere (They/Them)
InsertNameHere (They/Them)
MUCH more than 5 times more motorcycles than cars?!

#18

I Asked 1000 People To Take Their Pic For Free On The Street

gonzalocdlp Report

#19

Does Healthcare Spending Correlate With Life Expectancy?

latinometrics Report

#20

A Detailed Shaded Relief Map Of Manhattan New York Rendered From Lidar Data

visualgeomatics Report

#21

Finland Joins NATO, More Than Doubling The Alliance's Border With Russia

giteam Report

#22

The Cost Of The 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar Is Astronomical, Even When Comparing To The Gdp Of The Host Country In The Host Year

Savoy_Cabbage Report

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Does this include or exclude the bribes needed to win the vote?

#23

Global Wealth Inequality In 2021 Visualized By Comparing The Bottom 80% With Increasingly Smaller Groups At The Top Of The Distribution

rubenbmathisen Report

#24

Obesity Rate (%) By Country Over Time

YakEvery4395 Report

#25

Population Density Of Egypt

symmy546 Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
The Nile’s the life source

#26

Worst Celebrity Private Jet Co2 Emissions Offenders (2022)

Spirited-Focus-7312 Report

Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
versus 16 tons per year total for the average person in the US

#27

Updated Size Of Bank Failures Since 2000

pranshum Report

#28

My 2-Month Long Job Search As A Software Engineer With 4 Yeo

a__side_of_fries Report

#29

Us States Sorted By Life Expectancy, Colored By Biden's Share Of The 2020 Presidential Election

DouweOsinga Report

#30

Much Of Latin America Has Caught Up To The 90%+ Literacy Rate The Us Has Had Since 1900

latinometrics Report

#31

How To Mathematically Win At Rock, Paper, Scissors

waynehihihi Report

#32

Estimated Civilian Owned Firearms By Country

Dk1902 Report

#33

Bolivia's Infant Mortality Has Dropped Below The World's Average

latinometrics Report

#34

Most Spoken Languages In The World

neilrkaye Report

#35

The Slow Decline Of Key Changes In Popular Music

cdr4321 Report

#36

Map Showing The Latest Situation In Ukraine Today With Territory Gained By Russia

sdbernard Report

Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
Nothing quite like an up-to-date map.

#37

A Comparison Of Nato And Russia's Military Strength

arshadejaz Report

#38

The Popularity Of The Name "Mabel" In The United States Skyrocketed After Gravity Falls Came Out

Aloiciousss Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Why wouldn’t it ?! 😁

#39

Do You Belief In Ghosts?

GradientMetrics Report

#40

iPhone Is Only 14% Of Global Smartphone Volume Share (Left) And 42% Of Revenue Share (Mid), But It's 80% Of Profit Share (Right)

giteam Report

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Or to put it another way. Which company overprices their phones the most?

#41

The Leading Causes Of Death Among Children In The Us, Ages 5–14

born_in_cyberspace Report

Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
actually firearms are now at #1

#42

Convenience Store Chain With The Most Locations In Each State

Dremarious Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
There are so many 7 11s where I’m from

#43

Amazon Has 40% Of All E-Commerce Sales In The Us

coredev1 Report

#44

Twitter Sentiment On Will Smith Before And After Slap

theiraz Report

#45

Layoffs In The Tech Industry Over The Last Month For Selected Companies

Savoy_Cabbage Report

#46

Highest Paid Actors For A Single Production

giteam Report

#47

U.S. Counties With More People Than The State Of Wyoming

academiaadvice Report

#48

Covid Is The #1 Cop Killer In The United States

JPAnalyst Report

#49

Top Human-Caused Threats To Birds In The Us

USAFacts_Official Report

#50

The Percent Of Americans Who Believe Abortion Should Be Illegal (1975-2020)

thedataracer Report

Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
Still a low minority wanting to rule woman body

#51

How Long Ago Were The Hottest And Coldest Years On Record Around The World

neilrkaye Report

#52

The Longest-Running TV Shows Of All-Time

Dremarious Report

User# 6
User# 6
...in the US. Coronation Street has been running for 60 years in the UK now.

#53

One-In-Five Teens Are Almost Constantly On Youtube

plotset Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
My friend has nearly 80 hours a week

#54

How Long Did You Wait Before

theimpossiblesalad Report

#55

The Absolute Quality Of Better Call Saul

SansAtionel Report

#56

Netflix's 2021 Fiscal Year, Visualized

chartr Report

#57

Boys vs. Girl Pixar Movies?

Onhech Report

#58

Update - 2.5 Years Of My GF And I Tracking The Sleep Quality Impact Of Various Choices/Behaviours. These Were The 9 Most Significant Effects. Note - White Dash Indicates The % Effect 5 Months Ago

HeroJournal Report

#59

My Daughter's Complete First Year Of Sleep

Ssmallfry Report

#60

Titanic Survival By Gender And Class. Learning R For The First Time And The Power Of Ggplot

Junior-Obligation-27 Report

#61

For The First Time, Fewer Than Half Of Americans Say They “Know God Really Exists” And Have “No Doubts About It”

cingraham Report

#62

Price Of Full Tank Of Gasoline (60 L) As A Percentage Of Average Monthly Net Salary Across The World

kiwi2703 Report

#63

USA: Who Do We Spend Time With Across Our Lifetimes?

rosetechnology Report

#64

A Simple Chart About The Kinds Of Dms This Username (Pm-Ur-Small-Tits) Has Gotten Me Over The Past Three Weeks

PM-Ur-Small-Tits Report

#65

Distribution Of Tweets From The Mexican President By Hour Of The Day

-Montse- Report

#66

Message Frequency By Daytime For Some Of My Chats

joweich Report

#67

Everyone Thinks They Are Middle Class

theimpossiblesalad Report

#68

Most Streamed Artists On Spotify (All Time)

rayjaywolf Report

#69

My Steam Account For The Last Year Has Had Numerous Hacking Attempts. I Decided To Graph The Origins Of Each Attempt On A Map

McGrohly Report

#70

Herschel Walker Makes Everything Worse

JPAnalyst Report

#71

How Americans View Flags In 2022

