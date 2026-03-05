46 Striking Animal Portraits By Martith That Show A Deep Love For Wildlife And Pets
Animal portraiture has a unique appeal when it’s done well. A great artist doesn’t just recreate fur, whiskers, and bright eyes, but they capture the soul of an animal. In Martith’s work, animals feel both vividly real and gently enchanted, as if each one carries its own fairytale-like story. Whether she’s painting a fox curled up by the water, a cat glowing against a dark background, or a dog standing in a dreamlike forest scene, her illustrations are full of softness, atmosphere, and emotion.
Born in Poland and now based in Chile, artist Marta, who goes by Martith, has been creating digital art for years, with a particular love for animals, fantasy, and nature. That mix comes through beautifully in her portraits, which combine realistic detail with a painterly, almost magical sense of light and mood. Some pieces feel intimate and elegant, focusing closely on an animal’s face and expression, while others place them in lush, fairytale-like settings that make the whole image feel alive.
For this post, we’re focusing on Martith’s realistic and hyperrealistic animal portraits, so scroll through and vote on your favorites. And, of course, check out all her work on her Instagram page and website.
More info: Instagram | martith.art | martith-shop.fourthwall.com
How should we know the difference between ai art and original art? What’s to stop someone generating an ai image, then tracing over it and adding flourishes in Procreate?
That's exactly what someone was doing not so long ago. They were selling "commissions" and then were basically using AI to generate an image and then tracing over the generated image on a new layer. They even made a video of them doing this as "proof" that they were drawing it themselves, since someone had questioned them. But people who watched the "proof" video pointed out that the person sketched out things that made no sense - because they were just blindly drawing over an AI-generated image (like, they drew a fifth leg on a dog, because the AI image had incorrectly generated a five-legged dog.) They got absolutely roasted and had to refund a bunch of people who bought commissions from them. I guess the tl;dr is that we don't always know whether or not someone is tracing over AI images. I know how real artists sketch and refine their images (since I draw as well), so if I see someone working on an image, I can usually tell if it's real or not.Load More Replies...
I'm sorry, but this looks either like AI or just incredibly tacky
I ran a bunch of the images through several different AI-image-detectors and they all came back as no AI. I do have some friends who are this talented and actually can draw/color digitally on a tablet with this level of skill, so who knows.Load More Replies...
I'd like to share one here, of my Poppy cat who I had to have put down a couple of weeks ago. It was painted by a house-sitter (who just happened to be a professional Icon painter for the Orthodox church) back in 2024 when my late wife and I were away on a sailing holiday, means a lot to me. I'll post it separately so as to not hide this comment.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.Load More Replies...
Oh, and it probably doesn't need saying, but I think the hand-painted portrait is infinitely better than all of these digitally-created ones. I don't think creators of so-called "Digital Art" should even be allowed to call themselves artists.
Well, that's a bit unfair, Ace. Artists can use a tablet/iPad and a stylus pencil and sketch/ink/color images exactly the same way that traditional artists do, it just happens to be in a digital medium instead of on paper. The process is exactly the same. I'm a traditional artist, as I never learned how to sketch on a tablet/pad, but I've learned how to do some coloring and shading digitally. Does that somehow make me "less" of an artist?
