Animal portraiture has a unique appeal when it’s done well. A great artist doesn’t just recreate fur, whiskers, and bright eyes, but they capture the soul of an animal. In Martith’s work, animals feel both vividly real and gently enchanted, as if each one carries its own fairytale-like story. Whether she’s painting a fox curled up by the water, a cat glowing against a dark background, or a dog standing in a dreamlike forest scene, her illustrations are full of softness, atmosphere, and emotion.

Born in Poland and now based in Chile, artist Marta, who goes by Martith, has been creating digital art for years, with a particular love for animals, fantasy, and nature. That mix comes through beautifully in her portraits, which combine realistic detail with a painterly, almost magical sense of light and mood. Some pieces feel intimate and elegant, focusing closely on an animal’s face and expression, while others place them in lush, fairytale-like settings that make the whole image feel alive.

For this post, we’re focusing on Martith’s realistic and hyperrealistic animal portraits, so scroll through and vote on your favorites. And, of course, check out all her work on her Instagram page and website.

More info: Instagram | martith.art | martith-shop.fourthwall.com