“Trying Too Hard”: Fans Mercilessly Mock Kate Hudson’s Dress At ‘Running Point’ Premiere
Celebrities, News

“Trying Too Hard”: Fans Mercilessly Mock Kate Hudson’s Dress At ‘Running Point’ Premiere

Kate Hudson has been accused of “trying too hard” with her revealing look at the premiere of her new Netflix show, Running Point.

The singer and actress opted for a daring Roberto Cavalli champagne gown with a plunging neckline. The long satin dress also featured a train and a thigh-high split on each of her legs.

She kept her makeup natural with a subtle smokey eye and accessorized with a silver diamond necklace.

Highlights
  • Kate Hudson divided opinions with her gold gown at the 'Running Point' premiere.
  • Some netizens said she was "trying too hard" with the dress, which featured thigh-high splits and a train.
  • The sports comedy series features Kate as the heir to a basketball franchise; it will premiere on February 27.

Kate attended the event at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles with her fiancé, guitarist Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares her youngest child, daughter Rani.

RELATED:

    Kate Hudson sparked conversation after attending the Running Point premiere in a revealing Roberto Cavalli gown
    Kate Hudson in a shimmering gold gown at 'Running Point' premiere, standing in front of movie poster and Netflix branding.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    The 45-year-old star also has two sons: Ryder, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, whom she shares with her former fiancé, Matt Bellamy.

    Kate’s showstopping dress may have been too bold for some netizens, who expressed their disapproval of the revealing look.

    “Not loving the dress on Kate,” one critic said.

    “Not a flattering dress,” another said.

    A third added. “Kate is trying too way too hard…(Same w her singing, not a fan except when HORRIBLE in 10 Days, loved that).”

    The gold dress featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high splits on both sides of her legs

    Kate Hudson in a shimmering dress at 'Running Point' premiere, posing on the blue carpet.

    Image credits: River Callaway/Getty Images

    “I think the dress is a bit much n that slit,” wrote a separate observer.

    Others said the look was missing an extra accessory, similar to the one Taylor Swift wore at the Grammys. “Missed opportunity for a thigh chain for Kate.”

    Another group defended Kate against body-shamers who said she “looked pregnant” in the gown.

    “She’s always had a great figure. She doesn’t have to try hard,” one fan stated.

    “Wow, some of the comments from the women on this thread like Kate Hudson looks amazing. Truly beautiful and the dress is Bonkers good,” noted someone else.

    “I think this dress is stunning and ethereal. Every human has a stomach, not a bad thing,” an additional user wrote, while another pointed out, “She is 45 and has 3 kids! We should all be so lucky to look that good.”

    In the Netflix series, Kate stars as the heir to her family’s basketball franchise

    Blonde woman in a blue blazer looking down with a thoughtful expression, indoors.

    Image credits: Netflix

    In Running Point, Kate stars as Isla Gordon, the heir to her family’s basketball franchise.

    Described as “ambitious and often overlooked” in the official synopsis, Isla will have to prove to her doubters—including her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community—that she’s ready for the job.

    The comedy series, which will premiere on Netflix on February 27, also stars  Justin Theroux, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, and Max Greenfield.

    The 10-episode show “puts a bold twist on the underdog comedy,” adds Netflix.

    Kate Hudson smiling in a meeting room at 'Running Point' premiere, wearing a formal dress, with attendees discussing.

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    Mindy Kaling, who co-created the show and was present at the premiere on Thursday night (February 13), explained that Running Point will feature a strong female lead, similar to her previous projects Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

    “I really like ambitious women, underestimated women, women with secrets,” Mindy told People

    “Those with big personalities. I’m not involved in a lot of things with demure female leads. That’s not my vibe, and it’s my taste in books, too.”

    At the premiere, Kate was asked about working with Hugh Jackman on their upcoming musical drama film Song Sung Blue. “I’ve never worked with anyone meaner in my life,” she joked.

    “Hugh is dreamy. We had such an amazing time and I love him so much. We had a wonderful time making that movie and it was the best.”

    It was created by Mindy Kaling, who previously worked on Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls

    Two women in an office setting, Kate Hudson in a patterned dress and white blouse, engaged in conversation.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress recently opened up about being affected by the wildfires that burned through Southern California in January.

    While she evacuated her home, her fiancé reportedly stayed to help put out small “spot fires.”

    “I went back into the Palisades for the first time, and it was a very intense day,” she shared in a video posted on her Instagram stories with her 6-year-old daughter, as reported by Us Magazine.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “It was a very intense day. We’re very lucky your house is still standing. We are in the center of a lot of our friends and people we love very much … they’ve lost their homes and their jobs. We are definitely trying to support our community.

    “And [thanks to] all the neighbors — like Daddy and Uncle Michael — who stayed behind to put out spot fires,” she added. “A lot of brave people fighting to protect us and we’re so grateful. That’s our check-in. Love you guys.”

    While some critics claimed the actress was “trying too hard” with the look, others complimented her style

    Fan comment mocking Kate Hudson's dress, saying "she's trying too hard" at the 'Running Point' premiere.

    Comment criticizing Kate Hudson's dress, gaining 121 likes.

    Fan comment mocking Kate Hudson's dress: "Not a flattering dress.

    Comment on Kate Hudson's dress, noting both look great.

    Comment mocking Kate Hudson's dress for comfort at 'Running Point' premiere.

    Comment criticizing Kate Hudson's dress at 'Running Point' premiere.

    Comment praising Kate Hudson's look, highlighting her age and having three kids.

    Comment about Kate Hudson's dress at 'Running Point' premiere, saying "That dress is EVERYTHING!" with 20 likes.

    Comment from a fan saying Kate Hudson is beautiful, related to her dress at the 'Running Point' premiere.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    miss-dianne avatar
    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I guess this is the new normal. Keyboard warriors condemning every female in the public eye to make themselves feel better about their sh*tty lives.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tifswork avatar
    painttheyellowsubgreen
    painttheyellowsubgreen
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    I get what you're saying. I just opened the article to see the dress. Call it morbid curiosity after the Censori incident. But I didn't end up reading the article part or comments because they made it about her, not the dress. I think the dress is too much, like the designer just threw every idea they had at it. I particularly dislike the front of the dress where it gathers into rushing, it makes it look like her crotch is wearing curtains. But that and just too many ideas in one dress.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    The dress is stunning. She is stunning. She looks nothing other than stunning. I'd give my left arm just to look half as fabulous as this lady. Still better than the other garbage being trotted out on the red carpet.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
