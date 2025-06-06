It's a sad truth that our society holds different standards for men and women in various areas. Discussing every single one of them would take way too much time, so in this piece, we’re going to focus on only one of them—aging, and how it applies differently to men and women.

Just take a look at this list we collected—it perfectly encapsulates the kind of criteria different genders are being judged upon. While some receive praise for embracing their age and aging overall, others are being shamed for doing the exact same thing. You guessed right—the latter are women! So, read on as we delve a little deeper into this aggravating topic.