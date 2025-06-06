It's a sad truth that our society holds different standards for men and women in various areas. Discussing every single one of them would take way too much time, so in this piece, we’re going to focus on only one of them—aging, and how it applies differently to men and women. 

Just take a look at this list we collected—it perfectly encapsulates the kind of criteria different genders are being judged upon. While some receive praise for embracing their age and aging overall, others are being shamed for doing the exact same thing. You guessed right—the latter are women! So, read on as we delve a little deeper into this aggravating topic.

#1

Pedro Pascal

Actor in a black shirt smiling during a late-night Hollywood talk show discussing aging and hypocrisy.

Ever since The Last Of Us (and let’s admit, before the show, too), Pedro Pascal’s 50-year-old looks have been praised and he was dubbed a man who's “aging like a fine wine.”

    #2

    Jennifer Aniston

    Actress discussing Hollywood hypocrisy about women aging while men age like fine wine on a late-night talk show.

    Jennifer Aniston has been called “aged out” by people, which led her to open up about the pressures of needing to look ageless, as soon as she turned 50: “So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’” She added, "I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage."

    #3

    Brad Pitt

    Middle-aged man with beard looking thoughtfully out a window, illustrating Hollywood hypocrisy on aging men and women.

    For years now, Brad Pitt is considered to be one of the hottest men in Hollywood. In fact, he even was dubbed People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” twice—1995 and 2000, when he was 32 and 37 respectively.

    Some might say that beauty is subjective, or as the saying goes, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Basically, something that looks like a masterpiece to one person might be the most atrocious thing to another. 

    And while that technically isn’t a lie—we have different standards of what we think is beautiful and not—at the same time, some more commonly “approved” standards make up what is considered the general idea of beauty
    #4

    Julia Roberts

    Woman with long red hair wearing a black suit sitting cross-legged on a couch, illustrating Hollywood hypocrisy on aging.

    One time, when Julia Roberts’ niece, Emma Roberts, posted a photo of the them together, people started being overly critical of Julia’s appearance. She said: “The number of people who felt absolutely required to talk about how terrible I looked in the picture—that I’m not aging well, that I look like a man, why would she even post a picture like this when I look that terrible! And I was amazed at how that made me feel. I’m a 50-year-old woman and I know who I am, and still my feelings got hurt.”

    #5

    Steve Carell

    Man with gray hair and glasses wearing a suit on a late night talk show discussing Hollywood hypocrisy about aging.

    Steve Carrell letting his gray hair grow out caused people to praise his silver fox look and even say that he looks better than ever with phrases like, “60 has never looked so good” and similar.

    #6

    Demi Moore

    Actress holding award on stage, highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy about how women and men age differently.

    Demi Moore has opened up about struggling to “find her place” in Hollywood after turning 40: “I had more challenges, particularly in my career, in my 40s than I do now. At that time, no one quite knew what to do with me. I wasn’t 30, but I wasn’t 40 in a way that people could comfortably identify me as a mother, etc. There was no place for me.”

    These standards apply to nearly everything, but are probably most often applied when it comes to people’s appearances. They include everything—from body shape to facial features, height, weight, and everything else. Essentially, think of any body part and there’s most likely some kind of beauty standard that could be applied to it. 

    What is the most daunting part of these standards (besides the fact that they’re often pretty unachievable for many), is the fact that they differ from gender to gender. And, of course, women have it way harder. 
    #7

    Andie Macdowell

    Actress with curly gray hair wearing a brown off-shoulder dress, discussing Hollywood hypocrisy about aging on a talk show.

    Andie MacDowell was urged against embracing her gray hair, but she said: “I somehow feel like I look younger because it looks more natural. It’s not like I’m trying to hide something. I think that it’s a power move, and that’s what I kept telling my managers.”

    #8

    Brooke Shields

    Close-up of a woman speaking in a 60 Minutes Australia interview highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy on aging.

    Brooke Shields has said that there’s no shame in getting and being older: “There's a sense of pride I think that comes with it, but I don’t want to wait for that pride to have to look like ancient wisdom. You know, I’m not stopping a thing I love doing. Yes, I’m limited in a lot of the physical activity, but I’m still going. I’m still taking on new jobs. There is still more to come…. I want that message to be out there, because I want especially women over a certain age in their 50s to feel like they are at a new beginning. You know, just because their ovaries are not producing babies anymore, are they supposedly not as important or not as valuable? I don't believe so.”

    #9

    Lenny Kravitz

    Man with sunglasses and dreadlocks smiling and gesturing during a casual conversation highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy and aging.

    Earlier this year, 60-year-old Lenny Kravitz was told he’s “getting better with age,” something that many people agree with.

    Let’s take a look at what kind of beauty standards are expected of women (and compare it with what’s expected of men). The first example could be body hair. Women are expected to not have any hair anywhere other than their head, even though body hair is natural.

    At the same time, for men, hair is a symbol of manliness, so they don’t have to spend loads of money and time removing it just to fit what’s expected of them. 

    There’s also a double-standard when it comes to things like makeup. Men can show up bare-faced and no one would bat an eye. Then, if women don’t cover their “imperfections” with makeup, some might say that they “don’t look presentable,” “look tired/sick,” or other things along these lines. 

    #10

    Cameron Diaz

    Blonde woman sitting thoughtfully on a couch with a photo book, highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy about aging women and men.

    Cameron Diaz doesn’t shy away from being vocal about what it’s like to age in Hollywood. In her bestseller The Longevity Book she opened up: “To be told at 44 that I'm no longer valuable or that I'm not viable or that I'm just going to be discarded and nobody's going to care…I have another 40 years in me, at least. Why am I all of a sudden going to be afraid to live the rest of my life because I'm not 25?”

    #11

    Patrick Dempsey

    Actor in a dark suit on a late night talk show set, highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy about men aging like fine wine.

    Patrick Dempsey was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2023, when he was 57 years old, and has said: “I’m glad it's happening at this point in my life”

    #12

    George Clooney

    Actor George Clooney on a late night talk show discussing Hollywood hypocrisy and aging in men and women.

    George Clooney is one of four people who have been named People's Sexiest Man Alive twice—in 1999 and 2000. At the time, he was 38 and 39 years old, respectively. Now, aged 64, he is still praised for his “silver fox” looks.

    #13

    Sarah Jessica Parker

    Woman in a white blouse expressing emotion, highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy about women aging compared to men.

    In 2022, media outlets seemingly couldn’t let go of Sarah Jessica Parker rocking gray hair, applauding her for her “braveness.” So, the actress clapped back: "It became months and months of conversation about how brave I am for having gray hair,” adding, “I was like, please please applaud someone else's courage on something!”

    So, many women spend a lot of money buying products and time doing makeup. And, yes, for some it might be a form of self-expression, but for others, it’s only a way to fit the expectations and “look presentable.” 

    Then, there’s a whole separate discussion of aging. On today’s list, you’ll find examples of famous men being praised for their grey hair, aging symptoms, and overall being told that they look better with age.

    And then, there will be examples of famous women being told that they’re worthless beyond a certain (and let’s admit, a rather young) age, being told their appearance isn’t good enough, or having to be vocal about “aging gracefully.” 
    #14

    Pamela Anderson

    Blonde woman smiling near window with city background, illustrating Hollywood hypocrisy on aging men and women.

    #15

    Tom Cruise

    Actor in a black shirt speaking on a late-night talk show set discussing Hollywood hypocrisy about aging trends.

    Tom Cruise, no matter the age he is, has always been praised for his good looks. His turning 60 didn’t change anything.

    Essentially, there are enough examples of aging women made to feel less than others, while men are applauded for barely doing anything—just embracing the natural process of aging. And isn’t that unfair? 

    By talking about it out loud, we’re raising awareness of how hard we are on women, and maybe one day these talks will slowly start shifting our beauty standards. After all, women have it hard already, so getting this burden off of our shoulders would be a blessing. Or maybe we’re just naive and nothing will change. Still, who can stop us from dreaming, right?
    #16

    Keanu Reeves

    Keanu Reeves on a talk show set, wearing a suit and tie, illustrating Hollywood hypocrisy on aging differences.

    Keanu Reeves, the 60-year-old actor, has been deemed one of the most attractive men in Hollywood for many years and was even praised for dating a woman “close” to his age (9 years younger).

    #17

    Harrison Ford

    Older male celebrity in a dark suit on a talk show highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy about women aging versus men.

    A few years ago, Harrison Ford (82 years old) was told that he’s “still very hot,” to which the actor answered: “I’ve been blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing.”

    #18

    Madonna

    Female celebrity with long blonde hair wearing layered necklaces and a black outfit on a nighttime talk show set.

    In 2023, photos of Madonna’s—at the time, aged 64—face went viral with headlines saying that she “looks unrecognizable.” She clapped back at that by writing on Instagram: “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim—Many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!”
    She added: “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

    #19

    Renée Zellweger

    Actress in black dress smiling during late night talk show, highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy on aging women versus men.

    Since with time, 56-year-old Renée Zellweger's face has changed, this led people to speculate about her getting plastic surgery. So, the actress had this to say about it: “I’ve never see the maturation of a woman as a negative thing…Why do we value beauty over contribution? We don’t seem to value beauty over contribution from men.”

    #20

    Matthew Mcconaughey

    Hollywood hypocrisy highlighted with a man aging like fine wine in a rustic podcast setting with microphone and book.

    55-year-old Matthew McConaughey is often featured in various lists praising men who are “aging like a fine wine.” 

    #21

    David Beckham

    David Beckham in a dark suit and striped shirt, demonstrating Hollywood hypocrisy as men age like fine wine.

    David Beckham’s good looks have always been appreciated. This didn’t change when he turned 50—he has continued to be praised and is told that he “just gets better and better with age.”

    #22

    Denzel Washington

    Renowned male actor at a public event illustrating Hollywood hypocrisy on aging and men aging like fine wine.

    While in his mid 60s, Denzel Washington was listed on People’s famous ranking of the world’s sexiest men. Even at 70, he was crowned the winner of the “Sexy at Every Age” accolade.

    #23

    John Krasinski

    Actor smiling in a grey suit on a talk show set illustrating Hollywood hypocrisy about men aging like fine wine.

    45-year-old John Krasinski is the most recent man to be named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” He admitted enjoying owning the title.

    #24

    Idris Elba

    Idris Elba in a black shirt holding a Google search tablet discussing Hollywood hypocrisy about aging and gender.

    In 2018, a then 46-year-old Idris Elba (now 52) was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. And even now his charm and good appearance hasn't failed to be mentioned. In fact, some even say that he’s “the ideal James Bond.”

    #25

    Meg Ryan

    A woman speaking in an interview setting, highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy about women aging versus men aging like fine wine.

    After the actress Meg Ryan, 63, was called “unrecognizable,” she said: “Our culture is so obsessed with youth. As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at. Aging is not that terrifying. We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, ‘Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles.'”

    #26

    Julianne Moore

    Actress discussing Hollywood hypocrisy on aging, highlighting how women get older while men age like fine wine.

    Julianne Moore once said that she finds comments about “aging gracefully” rather sexist: “Is there an ungraceful way to age? No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing. It just is. It's part of the human condition. So why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"

    #27

    Beyonce

    Celebrity woman in gold dress interviewed at event highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy on aging and gender perceptions.

    On her 40th birthday, Beyonce wrote on her website that it was the first year she really understood what it meant to be alive and live in the moment. She added: “The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows...I'm finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I've worked so hard to plant my whole life. Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY [messed] UP.”

    #28

    Taraji P. Henson

    Woman speaking on late night talk show, highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy on how women and men age differently.

    Taraji P. Henson has expressed that she wants to be “the representation for women that your sexy never dies ‘till you’re in the box.'” By that, she meant that she doesn’t want to let the world and the industry dictate how she lives her life and how she ages. “I’m going to turn 50 just like I turned 30, except you know, my knees are a little different. I’m not going to buy into my career is over, or, life for me is over, or sexy is over, or I shouldn’t wear this. I’m going to do what I feel.”

    #29

    Rob Lowe

    Actor Rob Lowe in a denim jacket discussing Hollywood hypocrisy about how men age like fine wine.

    Rob Lowe, 61, preached about his youthful appearance, which leads him to talk about diet, exercise and other routines that led him to look this way. In fact, he even has his own skincare line, Profile Cobalt, in partnership with the Wounded Warriors Project, which launched in 2019. He explained: “There is this drive that I have that I think is the real reason I feel and look as vibrant as ever.”

    #30

    John Stamos

    Man in brown leather jacket and tinted glasses speaking into podcast microphone about Hollywood hypocrisy on aging.

    John Stamos, 61, is an actor whose looks are described as improving with age. The actor himself has said that much of that is due to his good genes, but on other occasions, he added that he enjoys things such as pilates and swimming. Getting enough sleep, the Mediterranean diet, and face masks help, too.

    #31

    Colin Firth

    Middle-aged man with glasses and gray hair speaking in an interview highlighting Hollywood hypocrisy on aging.

    Some people online are saying that Colin Firth’s new “more mature” look, which consists of salt-and-pepper hair, classic English style, and glasses suit him extremely well. 

    #32

    Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Woman in a blue dress speaking about Hollywood hypocrisy on aging, highlighting how women get older while men age like fine wine.

    Maggie Gyllenhaal, now aged 47, recalls a time when she was 37 years old and a movie producer said she was too old to play the love interest of a 55-year-old.

    #33

    Tia Mowry

    Woman smiling and gesturing during a TV interview discussing Hollywood hypocrisy on aging women and men.

    Tia Mowry, 46, was once urged to cover her gray hair: “Someone on set told me, 'You really need to cover those gray hairs! Girls shouldn't be seen that way.’ And I said, 'No. I'm going to keep my gray hair. This is normal, this is what happens.' Because at the end of the day, no matter what the trends are or what people tell me about how I should look, I define what beauty is for me. And for me, beauty is confidence, beauty is feeling good about yourself, beauty is embracing all of your flaws, and beauty is aging.”

