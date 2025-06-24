ADVERTISEMENT

The grass is always greener on the other side. If you grew up idolizing the stars that played your favorite characters on TV, you might have assumed that their real lives were absolutely perfect. They’re rich, famous, and everyone loves them; it sounds like an absolute dream!

But in reality, being in the spotlight can be exhausting, and it certainly isn’t for everyone. That’s why some celebrities decide that they’d rather pursue traditional careers than be on the covers of magazines. Redditors have been discussing actors that either lost their careers in Hollywood or intentionally gave them up to follow their passions, so we’ve gathered their most fascinating replies below. Enjoy reading through this list, and be sure to upvote the answers that make you appreciate your own job a bit more!

#1

Woman with black hair and red lipstick smiling at an event featuring former Hollywood stars who left the spotlight for normal careers. Mara Wilson (star of Matilda) retired from acting and became an online writer.

bomboclawt75:

She is also the cousin of Ben Shapiro- who she hates for his views.
Good for her!

MindOverMedia , Super Festivals Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Blonde woman in a red dress smiling at a celebrity event, representing former Hollywood stars pursuing normal careers. Amanda Bynes is a nail tech.

    mr_panzer:

    She comes into my restaurant every once in a while. Reserved, but surrounded by the most flamboyant gaggle of gays I've ever seen.

    TD95x , The Heart Truth - Amanda Bynes on the Red Carpet Report

    #3

    Child actor in a colorful floral shirt standing behind a wooden fence, symbolizing former Hollywood stars leaving the spotlight. Chunk from The Goonies is the attorney for Key Huey Quan and was the first person to call him after he won the Academy Award.

    AerHolder:

    Chunk was student body president when I was at UC Berkeley. He ran on the slogan "Vote For Chunk!" and won in a landslide.

    Pirate_Lantern Report

    #4

    Actor in a black helmet and glasses portraying a comedic character from former Hollywood stars who left the spotlight. Rick Moranis didn't 'lose' his career per se but when his wife died he stepped away from acting and focused on raising his children.

    kdavva74 Report

    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is Reprising his role as Dark Helmet in the upcoming Spaceballs 2, https://screenrant.com/spaceballs-2-sequel-explained/

    #5

    Close-up of a smiling former Hollywood star with light brown hair, representing former Hollywood stars who gave up the spotlight. Bridgit Mendler got a degree at MIT, a JD at Harvard and is now CEO of a space telecommunications startup.

    taywil8:

    Charlie Korsmo is right up there with her. Physics degree from MIT and a JD from Yale. Worked for Sullivan and Cromwell who is a huge NYC law firm. Also worked for the GOP in the House of Reps and the was a lawyer for the EPA. Got nominated by Obama to the board of trustees for a major scholarship program.
    Funny thing is in Can’t Hardly Wait he played the nerdy guy in the movie and his “where are they now” at the end talked about how he went to MIT after high school and became majorly successful and wealthy. He was attending MIT when he shot that movie.

    NotMalaysiaRichard , Glenn Francis - Bridgit Mendler Report

    #6

    Young actor in a classroom scene from a former Hollywood star who gave up the spotlight for a normal career. I don't know if he was famous, per se, but Omri Katz (Hocus Pocus) became a hair stylist.

    jfreebs:

    He's a legend in my house. Hocus Pocus is my wife and daughters favorite movie. We even went by his house from the movie in Salem this summer.

    anon Report

    #7

    Young smiling former Hollywood star with blonde hair and blue eyes, stepping away from the spotlight for a normal career. Peter Ostrum is a veterinarian now, he was Charlie Bucket opposite Gene Wilder's W***y Wonka.

    Not sure if it counts as "lost his acting career", but isn't acting anymore.

    soberonlife Report

    #8

    Smiling former Hollywood star with long brown hair and blue top, embracing a normal career away from the spotlight. Winnie from the 'Wonder Years' went in to become a successful mathematician. I think she’s a professor.

    spoonfullsugar , Fuzheado Report

    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s awesome - she writes books to help girls get interested in math and science.

    #9

    Young man with short black hair and a blue polo shirt, emotional expression, representing former Hollywood stars giving up the spotlight. Not a "star", but the boy, Tom T. Tran, that played opposite Robin Williams in Good Morning Vietnam is a Manager at my company. Based on his IMDB page he's had a few acting gigs in the last 10 years.

    AdOk8555 Report

    #10

    Young former Hollywood star wearing a baseball cap on a field, representing stars who left the spotlight for normal careers. Mike Vitar from The Sandlot and The Mighty Ducks is a Firefighter now in LA.

    TouristOpentotravel Report

    #11

    Smiling former Hollywood star with long dark hair wearing a blue blouse, representing stars who left the spotlight for normal careers. Ashley Judd went to Harvard and was one of the leaders of the #MeToo movement.

    MikeLeachThePirate , Fuzheado Report

    #12

    Male former Hollywood star dressed as a doctor in scrubs and skull cap, representing a normal career transition. Robert Maschio, the guy who played The Todd in Scrubs, is a realtor in Santa Monica.
    He also does cameo and I got him to make a video for my brother's 30th as the Todd.

    Just a great dude.

    Informal-Term1138 Report

    #13

    Former Hollywood star holding a camera, representing former Hollywood stars pursuing normal careers outside the spotlight. Bridget Fonda married Danny Elfman in 2003 and has since retired from acting.

    Inevitable_Bowl_9203 , Paramount Pictures Report

    #14

    Arnold Schwarzenegger flexing muscles in a movie scene, representing former Hollywood stars who pursued normal careers. That guy from *Hercules in New York* went into politics for a while. I heard he's back and trying to make a go of it in acting again.

    TopicalBuilder Report

    #15

    Woman with light brown hair smiling against a blue background, representing former Hollywood stars pursuing normal careers. Linda Blair (The exorcist) runs animal rescue foundations in California.

    Less_Campaign_6956 , Super Festivals Report

    #16

    Smiling man in glasses and a dark suit, representing former Hollywood stars who pursued normal careers after the spotlight. Fred Grandy played Gopher on "The Love Boat". He became a US congressman.

    Al Franken from "SNL" became a senator.

    goosereddit , U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-Rebecca Hammel Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Al Franken made some poor choices, but compared to the Groper in Chief, he was unfairly railroaded out of office. We could use him in the Senate these days.

    #17

    Former Hollywood star on a film set wearing military gear, holding a camera, highlighting career changes from the spotlight. Kevyn Major Howard (who just passed away a few days ago) was known for Deathwish 2, Sudden Impact and especially for Rafterman in Full Metal Jacket. He stopped acting around 1999 and became a headshot photographer. A BBC show described him as the King of the Hollywood headshot.

    Also, Michael Schoeffling (Jake Ryan in Sixteen Candles) quit acting in the early 90s and opened a woodworking shop where he builds handcrafted furniture.

    Ok_Fig7692 , Warner Bros. Report

    #18

    Former Hollywood star in beige jacket speaking in a studio setting, representing former stars who gave up the spotlight. Gary Coleman was working as a security guard before he died.

    Flyingsox Report

    #19

    Peter Weller (robocop, buckaroo bonzai) became a professor. I remember he taught a cool class on how the zero was such a radical invention for the Greeks it twisted their minds and made them navel gaze so much it made them weaker for conquest.

    biffbobfred Report

    #20

    Close-up of a former Hollywood star with long brown hair at an event, representing stars who left the spotlight for normal careers. Eliza Dushku is a therapist.

    Several child/teen actors from the 80s are attorneys: the daughter in my 2 dads, Chunk from the Goonies, the best friend from the Wonder Years, the little boy from Hook.

    Guilty-Tie164 , David Shankbone - Eliza Dushku Report

    #21

    Young former Hollywood star sitting on an ornate chair, illustrating former stars who left the spotlight for normal careers. Charlie Korsmo, the little kid from Hook and the nerdy guy from Can't Hardly Wait became a lawyer and professor.

    dukeofsponge Report

    #22

    Young former Hollywood star smiling warmly outdoors, representing celebrities who left the spotlight for normal careers. Phoebe Cates has a boutique.

    Doesn't Nikki Blonsky do cosmetology?

    Gene Hackman retired from acting and is now quite the accomplished writer.

    harleyqueenzel Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gene Hackman is dead, man. Phoebe Cates married Kevin Cline and by all accounts they are very happy together.

    #23

    Young male and female actors in a casual scene, illustrating former Hollywood stars embracing normal careers. The actor Michael Schoeffling, who played the character Jake from 16 Candles (not super famous, but was well known) went on to have a normal life as a carpenter, I think.

    I-can-call-you-betty , orionpictures Report

    #24

    Close-up of a former Hollywood star outdoors with sunlight highlighting her hair, reflecting on life after leaving the spotlight. This one can be technically be mentioned here. Leslie Hamilton, Linda Hamilton's identical twin sister, starred with her in all the scenes in Terminator 2 where they needed a double. She was a professional nurse before passing away in 2020.

    zalurker Report

    #25

    Young former Hollywood star with long blonde hair wearing a dark shirt, reflecting on life after leaving the spotlight. Carrie Henn, Newt from Aliens, is a teacher.

    imadork1970 , 20th Century Studios Report

    #26

    Danny Lloyd, who played Danny in The Shining, is a college biology professor now.

    LadySigyn Report

    #27

    Blonde former Hollywood star smiling at event, wearing black one-shoulder top and gold hoop earrings. Britney Spears. Sure she's still super famous but her mind ain't right and she doesn't have her kids. To me that's losing everything. A lot of people failed her and I'm not blaming her at all. I want to see her succeed but her path forward feels pretty bleak.

    BuildingBest5945 , Glenn Francis - Report

    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that's a fvcked up way of trying to sound compassionate.

    #28

    Man performing in front of bars with a group behind him, representing former Hollywood stars who left the spotlight. The husband of the oldest daughter on the Cosby show works at Trader Joe’s now. There was a ton of pics of it. Poor dude just wanted to earn a normal living.

    anon Report

    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Geoffrey Owens, and he has a recurring role on Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    #29

    Woman with long dark hair wearing an Egyptian-style necklace, representing former Hollywood stars who left the spotlight for normal careers. I don't think she lost her career but the woman who played the doctor in Saw 3 is now a real estate agent.

    28DLdiditbetter Report

    #30

    Sports is full of these kinds of stories:

    -Michael Vick.

    He JUST signed that franchise deal then went to federal prison for dog Fighting. He had to work construction at $10/hr while on parole

    -Ryan Leaf

    No. 2 overall pick in the draft, was the biggest bust in sports history for a while (until JaMarcus Russell came along), fell into pain killer a*******n and began stealing. Caught multiple felonies in his active a*******n and served prison time

    -OJ Simpson

    NOT for the double murder trial, he still had a life after that. But after that, he was busted for robbery and kidnapping charges in Nevada and did like 9 years in prison. Heisman Trophy, HOF, got away with murder, and still goes to prison

    -MARION JONES
    From OsteenLawFrirm.com: "Marion Jones was labeled the fastest woman in the World at one point in her life while she made over $7 million dollars every year. She lost everything, including all her gold medals, thanks to steroids, check counterfeiting, check forging, committing perjury to the IRS, money laundering and more illegal d***s.'.

    Puzzleheaded-Art-469 Report

    #31

    Young woman posing on a pink backdrop, representing former Hollywood stars who gave up the spotlight for normal careers. Jennifer Stone (Harper/ Selena Gomez's best friend from wizards of Waverly place) works as a nurse in a emergency room now. It is kind of a stretch because she didn't really lose her career. She just decided that she didn't want to act for the rest of her life and went into her real passion of nursing.

    Donewiththisshit008 , Toglenn - Report

    #32

    Close-up of a former Hollywood star with light beard and blue eyes posing against a blue background at an event. Armie Hammer is a waiter in a cruise i think.

    lostbelmont , Maximilian Bühn Report

    #33

    Young former Hollywood star smiling warmly, reflecting on life after giving up the spotlight for a normal career. Probably not a big deal now but if you watched Nickelodeon in the 90's you've watched The Adventures of Pete and Pete. Allison Fanelli played Ellen. A lot of other people on the show continued acting but she decided not to. Went on to become a physician's assistant.

    How weird would it be to go the doctor and end up interacting with Big Pete's best friend?

    GargantuanCake Report

    #34

    Larry Zerner.

    If you're a fan of *Friday the 13th*, you'll know him as Shelly from part three, the original owner of Jason's iconic hockey mask. He doesn't act anymore, but he will do small appearances in films like *Knights of Badassdom* and reprised his role as Shelly as a DLC character in *Friday the 13th: The Game*.

    But his actual job since 1987 is an entertainment lawyer.

    In 2005, Larry represented Jeff Bergquist in a copyright infringement lawsuit against Daniel Knauf and HBO over the television series *Carnivàle*. Also in 2005, Zerner represented George Lutz in a lawsuit against the makers of the remake of *The Amityville Horror*. In 2018, he did Twitter posts and interviews breaking down the messy legal battle going on for fans of *Friday the 13th*.

    CJLowder1997 Report

    #35

    Jeanette Goldstein (Aliens, Terminator 2) , owns a chain of stores that sells bras.

    Cdn_Nick Report

    #36

    The actress who played Rachel McGuire on Boy Meets World now does educational/how-to videos and documentaries.

    Kronos_604 Report

    #37

    Armie Hammer.

    Went from hollywood star to selling timeshares in the Caribbean.

    Cheetodude625 Report

    #38

    Gary Coleman, though most of his money was stolen by his parents. He was working as a security guard at one point before his death to pay the bills.

    ChocolateOrange21 Report

