ADVERTISEMENT

AI created these fabulous Barbies' of famous characters from TV shows, cinema, and literature. Which character is your favorite?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Dorothy Gale

Dorothy Gale Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Ariel

Ariel Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Aphrodite

Aphrodite Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Moana

Moana Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Katniss Everdeen

Katniss Everdeen Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Jasmine

Jasmine Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Belle

Belle Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Elsa

Elsa Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Mulan

Mulan Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Lucy Ricardo

Lucy Ricardo Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Holly Golightly

Holly Golightly Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Jo March

Jo March Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Ms. Valerie Frizzle

Ms. Valerie Frizzle Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Betty Boop

Betty Boop Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Luna Lovegood

Luna Lovegood Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Snow White

Snow White Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Cinderella

Cinderella Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Merida

Merida Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Melanie Daniels

Melanie Daniels Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Rory Gilmore

Rory Gilmore Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-2points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

Princess Leia

Princess Leia Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-2points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Anne Shirley

Anne Shirley Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-2points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Tiana

Tiana Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-2points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Queen Of Hearts

Queen Of Hearts Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-2points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Little Bo Peep

Little Bo Peep Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-3points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-3points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Lisa Simpson

Lisa Simpson Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-3points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Marge Simpson

Marge Simpson Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-3points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Galadriel

Galadriel Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-3points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Pippy Longstockings

Pippy Longstockings Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-3points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
sashanicol avatar
Tea-Rex
Tea-Rex
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where's her freckles??!!?? Not Pippi Longstockings with without freckles!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Eliza Doolittle

Eliza Doolittle Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-3points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Wednesday Adams

Wednesday Adams Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-4points
Alice Moon-Star
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!