While people tend to believe that all landlords are greedy or entitled, they aren’t always the bad ones in renter/landlord disputes. Sometimes, it’s the renters that make the simple transaction go from civil to quite unpleasant. This is certainly what happened in the following story.

The landlord did their best to accommodate the needs of the renter. They weren’t strict or demanding and approached everything with kindness and understanding. That is why it is so hard to understand why the renters decided to pay them back with such bitterness. Read on to see what they did and what petty revenge the landlord enacted.

While a lot of us believe most landlords are entitled jerks, some tenants are not much better either

In this case, the tenants were treated by their landlord with kindness and respect but completely failed to pay it back when they moved out

The author also clarified some details in the edits

Image credits: anonspace24

As the author acknowledged themselves, the red flags were out there. The tenants were late with payments, had poor communication, and lied about their familial status. However, the landlord was kind and let it all slide. His kindness was eventually abused by the renters.

But it is hard to know whether the people you’re letting into your property are good tenants. They might seem nice and enthusiastic when you meet them at first, but will that change once they move in? No one knows.

The most important part of the screening is, of course, the background check and the tenant application documents. The background check will reveal the person’s credit score, criminal record, and possible eviction history, the last one being the most relevant part. In this case, though, the tenants had a poor credit score. That alone might be a good indication that they poorly manage their lives.

Then, there are the application documents. They will disclose the occupation and income of the tenants, as well as their assets, cars and pets. You will also get contact details of employers as well as former landlords, which can be very useful. Be sure to give them a ring to hear their opinion—their experiences will show how you should expect to be treated.

If you’re still not sure, take a peek inside the car of the possible renter. Is it clean and well-kept? Or do you see trash and used cups everywhere? This is their space after all, and it’s a great indication of how they treat it.

If you want to be extra secure, pay a visit to the tenant’s current home and see how they are living now. The state of the place will tell you all you need to know about how they are going to treat yours.

The author shared a few more details by answering questions people had

The story resonated with many that shared their reactions in the comments

Some also divulged their own similar stories that make landlords job sound awful