Person Tears Up After Receiving 18 Pieces Of Coal From Fiancé’s Family For Christmas, Gets Alienated

Spending the holiday season with your significant other’s family for the first time can be daunting. The pressure to make a good impression and fit in with their traditions can be overwhelming.

However, Reddit user Virtual_Ad_3893 took the plunge and embraced the opportunity. Things were going great at first. They felt welcomed. The initial nervousness subsided and everyone was enjoying the festivities.

But that quickly changed when the Redditor started opening the presents. Turns out, their in-laws decided to play a “joke” on them. Unprompted. With no heads up. It was so bad that eventually, Virtual_Ad_3893 teared up and bailed.

Unsure about their reaction, the Redditor told the whole story to the platform’s ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ community, asking for their feedback. Continue scrolling to read it and tell us what you think about the ordeal in the comments.

This person, for the first time, chose to spend Christmas with their fiancé’s family instead of their own

Image credits: Kira auf der Heide (not the actual photo)

But started regretting their decision the moment they began unpacking their gifts

Image credits: eve lloyd (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Virtual_Ad_3893

People unanimously said the author of the post was not being a jerk and their reaction was completely valid