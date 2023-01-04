Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Person Tears Up After Receiving 18 Pieces Of Coal From Fiancé’s Family For Christmas, Gets Alienated
31points
Christmas, Occasions4 hours ago

Person Tears Up After Receiving 18 Pieces Of Coal From Fiancé's Family For Christmas, Gets Alienated

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Spending the holiday season with your significant other’s family for the first time can be daunting. The pressure to make a good impression and fit in with their traditions can be overwhelming.

However, Reddit user Virtual_Ad_3893 took the plunge and embraced the opportunity. Things were going great at first. They felt welcomed. The initial nervousness subsided and everyone was enjoying the festivities.

But that quickly changed when the Redditor started opening the presents. Turns out, their in-laws decided to play a “joke” on them. Unprompted. With no heads up. It was so bad that eventually, Virtual_Ad_3893 teared up and bailed.

Unsure about their reaction, the Redditor told the whole story to the platform’s ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ community, asking for their feedback. Continue scrolling to read it and tell us what you think about the ordeal in the comments.

This person, for the first time, chose to spend Christmas with their fiancé’s family instead of their own

Image credits: Kira auf der Heide (not the actual photo)

But started regretting their decision the moment they began unpacking their gifts

Image credits: eve lloyd (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Virtual_Ad_3893

People unanimously said the author of the post was not being a jerk and their reaction was completely valid

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He should have warned her, it's not as if it was a pleasant surprise for her. That way she could have given all of them a piece of coal too as the 'newby' and let the fun and games commence!

3
3points
reply
queenofthecastle15
queenofthecastle15
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only present that he got her was coal?? Her FIANCÉ. He didn’t even just not tell her about this, he gave. her. coal. I would not marry this man.

1
1point
reply
Happiness is Hippo
Happiness is Hippo
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly as Deborah Harris2 says - then it might have actually been funny - everyone gets coal! But for them to accept her thoughtful gifts and not see the wrong in what they've done is bizarre and probably shows they don't have much emotional intelligence or empathy. I definitely wouldn't rush to marry into a family like that! And WTH is wrong with Dan, why is he buying her coal?? Surely he knows her well enough to choose a gift for her. This bit is mind boggling. I don't think this relationship can be saved at this point.

1
1point
reply
