Bride Storms Out Of Wedding After Family Brutally Humiliates Her In Front Of All The Guests

One’s wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days for the bride and groom. Whether they are having a big party with family and friends or an intimate ceremony just for themselves, celebrating their love should be joyful.

However, sometimes things don’t go according to plan. Hiccups happen and unpleasant situations arise, making the dream day a little less dreamy. Whether it’s a rogue bridesmaid or an unexpected visit from a ex, things might not go according to plan in many different ways.

The wedding story below was shared on the Reddit community True Off My Chest where people share personal experiences they need to vent about. In it, the bride lamented over the humiliation she experienced during her wedding. The people responsible for the humiliation? None other than her family. Read on to see what happened.

Planning the party for one’s wedding is a big ordeal. But no matter how much planning you do, sometimes things go wrong anyway

That’s what happened for the bride in this story. Unfortunately, her family was to blame

Family fat-shaming is more common than you think

Being fat-shamed by your family is not an uncommon thing. A study published in 2022 shows that being teased for your weight by a family member happens to many children. The bullying often continues into adulthood and has serious consequences on a person’s mental health and their relationship to food.

Poor self-esteem, depressive symptoms, unhealthy and extreme weight control behaviors, and binge eating are all common for those with family members that tease them for their weight. The problems often start in adolescence and prevail through to adulthood. If unnoticed and untreated, they can get worse.

Mothers are the worst critics

Unsurprisingly, out of all the family members, mothers are the ones that tend to pick on their children for their weight. They continue to do so for years, bullying their children way into adulthood.

One of the study participants, who was 63 years old during the survey, noted that her mother comments on her weight to this day. “Even though I am 63 years old, my mother can still get to me. Her comments about my weight and ‘being fat’ constantly hurt me and affect my mood. My mother is really the only one who ever negatively comments on my weight—yet her comments overwhelm me. I immediately fall into a state of mild depression.”

In some cultures, fat-shaming is normal

When talking to Vice, counselling psychologist Utkarsha Jagga noted that fat-shaming in Asian societies is quite normal. In fact, poking fun at someone’s weight is viewed as a major motivator. Parents and other family members constantly bully their children, thinking they are actually helping them. It’s a way to express concern and love for a person you care about. This is prevalent in many cultures around the world, which is very odd and unacceptable to many westerners.

The bride didn’t say which country she was from, but judging by how her family and other relatives blew up at her over her reaction, one could guess this type of behavior is common there. This, of course, doesn’t justify their actions, especially because the bride specified not wanting to be teased during her wedding day and they did not respect her wishes.

We only hope the bride can move on and create a healthy space for her children to grow up in without family bullying.

