Guy Vents About Being Hopelessly In Love With His Roomie, Gathering The Courage To Tell Her About It

You know that feeling when you realize that you’re in love? It’s kind of like that scene in movies when all the doors around some character shut, lock, and suddenly they’re face to face with the monster (the monster of love, I guess). Try as you may to run or hide from this feeling, it’s too late – now you’ve gotta deal with it as best you can.

This is pretty much the situation Reddit user No_Sandwich19 was in, having a flatmate who he was hopelessly and inescapably in love with.

More info: Reddit Part 1 | Reddit Part 2 Update

Getting the hots for your roommate may certainly complicate things in your home

The guy went online to vent about how much he appreciates his female roommate

Heaping praise upon her and saying how much she does for him, he admits that he’s becoming attracted to her

Image credits: No_Sandwich19

From the favors she did for the poster and the hints she dropped, he thought that she may be interested in him, but was unsure

Image credits: No_Sandwich19

He ended his first post by saying that he is gathering courage to tell her how he feels, with a later update that she agreed to go out on a date with him

Image credits: No_Sandwich19

In the update they were watching sports together and embracing each other until the game was over and the woman decided to go to sleep

Image credits: No_Sandwich19

When she got up to go, he stopped her and spilled all of the beans on his feelings about her

In the end, they went on a date together and it seems that they had another one queued up where they would become a couple officially

…that was a doozie, wasn’t it? I’ll attempt to briefly recap it for you.

The original poster (OP), a guy going by the handle of No_Sandwich19, was living with a roommate, a woman who he had known in high school, although they weren’t friends at the time.

After about a year of communal living and the woman dropping major hints (like giving and asking for major amounts of physical contact and attention), they had become really close friends and OP was thinking that he would like to be something more than friends.

After she did a no-strings-attached favor for him just to be a good friend, that’s when the dam broke. He realized that he could not anymore.

The first story ended on a cliffhanger, with OP saying that he’d tell her about his feelings.

Loads of comments encouraged the poster, telling him to make the move, as it seemed that the roomie was just as interested in him as he was. He said that he would have an open discussion with her soon enough, bringing up his feelings.

A mere 8 days later, he came back with an update.

Oh, and what an update it was.

They had been watching sports together and embracing (oh, those pesky roommates, always embracing each other). After the game was over, he asked her to stay for a bit before going off to sleep.

He confessed his love and she responded in kind – adding that she’d been waiting for about two months for him to make the move.

They went on a cute date a day before the update, going mini golfing and talking till 2 AM at the apartment over a pizza.

According to a little edit from OP, someone had posted the story to TikTok (likely story on top, Subway Surfers, Minecraft jumps or what have you on the bottom), adding that he was afraid it would get back to his friend. Well, according to the Best of Reddit post, it did get back to her, but she was only flattered by it.

The “oh my god, I think I’m falling for my roommate” thing is a classic trope in TV and books that you’ve no doubt seen a million times.

It’s kinda starting a relationship backwards, as usually peeps start talking and only a while after dating do they move in together. Whereas roommates are already living a married life (okay, kind of!).

They share the same space, often hang out together, keep each other company, cooking for each other and sometimes slyly eating each other’s food, but hopefully replacing it after.

See what I’m getting at? You get to know the person very well, their schedule, and their hobbies, which may bring you much closer.

This may be because of the mere-exposure effect, which was coined by Dr. Robert Zajonc in 1968. According to him, spending time around familiar people makes us more attracted to them, because we know what to expect and feel safer with them.

If you do begin dating your roommate, HelloGiggles has some good advice.

You should take it slow, as rushing it may lead to conflicts and a split, which may make the whole atmosphere in your home really awkward. Your other roommates should also know about you dating, as it may make the information in the house very awkward.

And although you know one another pretty well and now have even more opportunities to become closer, you should have some boundaries still. Sometimes you just need space of your own, somewhere you can have a sense of total privacy and individuality. If one of you starts craving this too much, it may also lead to friction in the relationship.

Most of all, you should enjoy your time together, as there are lots of perks of living together. You don’t need to haul half of your physical possessions to their place if you want to sleep over for a while and be much more open and honest with each other.

The original story and the update collected 2.9k upvotes combined, almost 300 comments all in all. The community was very encouraging of OP, saying that he should make a move and celebrating their love and connection after the update. Share your own spicy roomie stories in the comments!

The community said that they look like a good fit for each other and got their hearts melted by the conclusion of the story