Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Has A Hunch Her MIL Is Snooping, Hides A Fake Pregnancy Test To Trick Her
31points
People, Relationships3 hours ago

Woman Has A Hunch Her MIL Is Snooping, Hides A Fake Pregnancy Test To Trick Her

Liucija Adomaite and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Recently, a woman took it to the AITA community to find out if she was wrong to trick her mother-in-law.

In a post that amassed 28.3k upvotes and 4k comments, the Redditor wrote that after her MIL moved in to live with her and her husband a month ago, she began noticing her stuff in the bedroom being touched. “Furniture rearranged, stuff moved, et cetera…” the author explained.

“I felt like I was going crazy,” the woman recounted, but she had no evidence to prove it was her MIL and her husband didn’t believe her.

So the author came up with an idea to plant a pregnancy test and catch the snoopy mother-in-law red-handed.

A woman wonders if she was wrong to trick her mother-in-law by planting a fake positive pregnancy test to prove she is a snooper

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Milathrowaway37

Later, the author added some more information about the whole situation in response to people’s comments

Many people expressed their support for the author

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda