I’ve taken quite some mushroom photos over the last few years and most of them were done with my macro lens. Mushrooms are often tiny, and it’s very inviting to single them out with a beautiful soft background. I wrote a specific article about this in 2020 that you can read on my website.

But of course, as a photographer, I want to evolve. I want to strive for new creative angles and do something different. I started focusing more on the surrounding of mushrooms. I want to show the magic world of the forest that lies around them.

This year, I approached the mushroom season a little bit differently. I wanted to capture the mushrooms and really show their environment. I wanted to blend the world of macro with the world of wide-angle landscapes, two different worlds that I really love, and bring them together in photos. And I wanted to do all this in my own ‘fairytale’-like style.

Please note that all photos are real and no AI was used (been an increasing 'hot' topic and lots of people think my photos were made with AI). If you want to see more of how I created these, technical settings, FAQ, etc., you're welcome to check my website.

