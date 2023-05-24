For this article, we collected a bunch of fun facts about South Korea that will help you understand the country a little bit better and maybe even inspire you for a trip. Share these facts with your friends and let us know in the comments which ones you found most fascinating.

But of course, South Korea, also known as the Land of the Morning Calm, is much more than just its entertainment. Seoul, the capital of South Korea, is a vibrant city that houses multiple corporations and historical monuments. It is a gateway to getting acquainted with the country, but if you want to learn more about South Korean culture, you should travel around the country, get to know the local people, and experience a lot of things firsthand.

The surge started with music and extended into TV shows (commonly called dramas), movies, skincare, and fashion. This, as a result, brought interest to the Korean language and other more traditional aspects of the culture. Understanding the benefits this could bring to the overall economy of the country, the government of the Republic of Korea continued supporting the promotion of their popular and traditional culture in the world. Today, you have heard about K-pop and at least one Korean drama even if you live under a rock.

South Korea is an ancient country with a rich culture. But unless you were deeply interested in the Eastern traditions and cultural heritage, up until about a decade ago there was probably not much you knew about Korea. This changed when the so-called Korean Wave, or Hallyu, hit the West.

#1 South Korea puts traffic lights on the ground so that people who are looking at their phones can still see the light.

#2 Solar-powered benches in Seoul, complete with USB and wireless charging docks.

#3 Some subway cars in Seoul have a mini library.

#4 Self-cleaning road technology is used in South Korea, in warmer seasons water is used and sand in winter.

#5 Automatic ramen dispenser in South Korea.

#6 South Korea supports young people who are having a hard time interacting with the world outside the comfort of their homes. If you make an effort and start attending school or going to work, you will receive a monthly allowance of $500 on top of that.

#7 There are rooms filled with couches for anyone to take a nap in at the airport while waiting for their flight.

#8 New Seoul subway trains tell you how crowded each cell is by color.

#9 Apartment complexes in South Korea were being painted, so the painters shrouded all the cars in the parking lot to protect them from splatter.

#10 Back in the old days, fermented cabbage was practically the only choice for the poor population to survive harsh winters. Since then, kimchi has become a staple food and somewhat of a symbol for the national cuisine.

#11 If you are born in Korea, you are already one year old. Also, you add a year not on your actual birthday, but as soon as the year starts. However, on June 28, 2023, South Korea will convert to the international age-counting system, which means from June 28, every Korean will become one year younger!

#12 An intercity bus, complete with chargers, a table, and a footrest.

#13 Starbucks in Seoul is offering used coffee grounds for gardening.

#14 Airports in Seoul provide a map of your gate on the back of your boarding pass.

#15 It took South Korea only about 20 years to turn from one of the poorest countries in the world back in the ’50s to one of the richest nations. While the political leader of the country who enforced this growth is often regarded as a dictator, the economic leap is still among one of the most impressive in the world. And of course, the bulk of the credit goes to the hardworking people.

#16 Spot to pour your drink out before throwing it away.

#17 Korea has a lot of vending machines to help us out in any scenario, for example, a sock or a bouquet vending machine.

#18 Supermarkets in Korea offer toilet paper samples for you to test paper's softness.

#19 South Korea offers helpful robots that wander Incheon Airport, Seoul, that you can use to check flight information.

#20 South Korea has air hoses at parks to blow the dust off your shoes when you leave.

#21 Like fishing but not a big fan of the outdoors? There are bars in South Korea that offer indoor fishing. In some of them, you can even get them to cook whatever you catch.

#22 Several worldwide studies constantly place South Korea in top positions when it comes to education. Not only is their education system considered to be one of the best, but also 68% of Koreans between the age of 25 and 34 have graduated from a university or a similar institution.

#23 If you are into eSports, South Korea should be on your traveling list. From huge computer rooms where people come to play to huge eSports events on the beach, South Korea can offer it all to fans and players alike.

#24 Almost half of the Korean population has one of these three last names: Kim, Lee, or Park, with Kim being the most widespread one among the three. This is a relic of Korean merchants trying to grow in power in the 18th century.

#25 For the past decade, the Korean entertainment industry has been steadily conquering the world scene. From music to dramas to movies to fashion and beauty, it is gaining more and more fans. The first Korean movie to win an Oscar for best film was none other than Parasite.

#26 Koreans might be big on entertainment but they are even bigger on respect and observing the rules. You will rarely see them violating traffic rules or doing something that will disturb others. This is a big part of the nation’s cultural identity.

#27 When Koreans took to the streets to protest against the then-President Park Geun-Hye, the only thing they took with them was candles. Non-violent mass protests against the lack of responsibility over the Sewol ferry disaster and overall corruption brought the result people wanted: the president was impeached and stepped down.

#28 In Korea, when someone asks you about your well-being, it is very common to say “Have you eaten?” Food is a big part of the cultural identity, with tons of restaurants and eateries open on every corner. Koreans follow food trends and even have televised events of people eating various foods.

#29 Some movie theaters in Seoul have slides inside.

#30 A free mouthwash dispenser in the mall restroom in Seoul, Korea, to always keep your breath clean.

#31 Public toilets in Seoul have a face mirror when you sit down, for a more convenient looking at your face.

#32 A new study discovered that South Korean women born after the year 2030 are expected to live longer than 90 years. That will give them the longest life expectancy in the world.

#33 Some sausages in South Korea come with pictures and words of encouragement written on them.

#34 Koreans are not big fans of sleeping in a closed room with a fan on (pun intended). There is a widespread belief that this might be a cause of an untimely death. The origin of this anxiety is unknown, but it is strong even nowadays.

#35 Whatever you think is the best-selling alcohol in the world, that’s not it. Jinro Soju has been topping alcohol sales for years. This is not all that surprising when you realize Koreans are also one of the world’s biggest consumers of hard liquors.

#36 South Korea has the world’s leading industry in plastic surgery. With ¼ of the nation having had plastic surgery of some kind before, it was only a matter of time before the industry would develop to offer incredible results.

#37 Since it is not uncommon for young Koreans to live with their parents or in a dorm (even past student time), love motels are a booming business. Ranging from basic to luxurious, they are not only for one-night stands. People who are in a steady relationship but don’t have a place of their own can also spend time there.