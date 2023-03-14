So, without any further ado, let’s skip to the fun facts about plants, shall we? As usual, they are just a leaf’s length further down, and once you are there, be sure to rank the facts by their awesomeness. Lastly, share this article with anyone who might enjoy it!

We have to admit something here - the deeper we dug into these cool facts about plants, the more we realized how little we actually knew about our little leafy fellas. That said, these interesting facts did help us expand our knowledge, and hopefully, you’ll find them useful too.

Now, you might already know some plant facts even before checking our lineup, but there are loads more plant trivia to learn! For instance, did you know that a cucumber is a fruit and not a vegetable? Or that the caffeine that most of us adore so much actually works as a pesticide for the coffee plant? Or did you know that there’s a carnivorous plant capable of devouring a fully-grown rat? P.S.: That’s one of our weird plant facts, but you can be sure that not all of them are such - others are purely incredible!

Oh, plants, we could never be able to count the ways we love you! Your calming green leaves give us serenity, the oxygen you produce brings us life, and your healing powers bring us health. Truly, there is no doubt that plants are life, and we love life! And, as life comes with various fun and interesting bits of info, so do plants. That’s why we’ve dedicated this list to everything and all about our green friends - welcome aboard to our facts about plants roster!

#1 Sunflower appears to have one huge flower, but each head is actually made up of hundreds of smaller blossoms, or florets, which mature into seeds. All members of the sunflower family, including daisies, yarrow, goldenrod, asters, coreopsis, and bachelor's buttons, have this characteristic.

#2 Elephant grass, which grows in Africa, gets its name from the fact that it may reach a height of 4.5 meters, which is high enough to conceal an elephant.

#3 Camellia sinensis, is the source of all teas, including black, green, and white. The processing techniques are the only thing that is different.

#4 The world's fastest-growing woody plant is bamboo. In a single day, it can grow up to 35 inches.

#5 Although the ancient Egyptians were the first to chronicle the technique of making herbal wine some 5,000 years ago, archaeologists have discovered evidence that grapes were grown to make wine in the Caucasus (modern-day Georgia) about 8,000 years ago.

#6 Tulips were so expensive in Holland during the 1600s that the value of their bulbs exceeded that of gold. Tulip mania, also known as tulipomania, was the craze that contributed to the collapse of the Dutch economy.

#7 Cranberries float and bounce in water due to tiny air bubbles inside them.

#8 The titan arum flower (Amorphophallus titanium), which can grow up to 15 feet tall, is the world's biggest unbranched bloom. The bloom has a smell comparable to that of rotting meat, therefore the common name "corpse flower." Another plant from the Sumatran rainforests, the Rafflesia, has a similar scent. As they don't compete with other blooms for butterflies and hummingbirds, both developed their aroma to draw pollinating flies.

#9 There are 200 seeds on a strawberry. It is the only fruit with seeds that are visible on the exterior.

#10 If you cry when you cut an onion, sulfuric chemicals are to fault. The National Onion Association claims that freezing the onion and slicing the root end last help to solve the issue.

#11 There are about 70,000 plant species that are used for therapeutic purposes.

#12 The entire dandelion plant, including the roots and petals, can be consumed.

#13 The wishbone flower is a shade-loving annual plant called Torenia. Watch for small stamens in purple, blue, or burgundy petals that resemble wishbones.

#14 In recognition of the role A. W. Livingston of Reynoldsburg had in making the tomato popular in the late 1800s, tomato juice is the official state beverage of Ohio.

#15 Avocados and pumpkins are considered fruits, not vegetables, from a botanical perspective since they contain plant seeds.

#16 Oleander (Nerium oleander), a lovely flowering shrub that is endemic to the Mediterranean, is deadly in all forms. The effects of ingesting oleander leaves on the cardiovascular, neurological, and gastrointestinal systems can be fatal.

#17 La Fete du Muguet, or the festival of the lily-of-the-valley, is celebrated in France on May 1. On the occasion, loved ones are given flower bouquets with wishes for their health and happiness.

#18 Peru is the 'birthplace' of potatoes! That is where potatoes were grown initially roughly 7,000 years ago.

#19 Nectarines and peaches primarily vary in that nectarines have smooth skin and peaches have fuzzy skin. Both nectarine and peach fruits can be obtained by grafting peach branches onto nectarine trees, or the other way around.

#20 The claim of having the hottest chili pepper in the world is still up for debate. The Carolina Reaper has already supplanted bhut jolokia, sometimes known as the "ghost pepper," which is 401.5 times hotter than store-bought spicy sauce.

#21 Banana is an Arabic word for fingers. Finger food, anyone?

#22 Oak trees do not produce acorns until they are 50 years old.

#23 The African baobab tree's trunk can hold between 1000 and 120,000 liters of water.

#24 Oak trees get struck by lightning most often!

#25 Brazil got its name in honor of a tree! Brazil is a contraction of Terra do Brasil, or "Country of Brazil," which refers to the brazilwood tree. The term was given to the areas that were leased to the merchant group headed by Ferno de Loronha in the early 16th century to exploit brazilwood for the purpose of producing wood dyes for the European textile industry.

#26 A carnivorous plant native to the Philippines can 'eat' a full-size rat! Our advice - keep your fingers to yourself when near it.

#27 Some plants are self-pollinators. They move the pollen grains from the anther to the stigma on the same flower. These plants can reproduce without the aid of pollinators like insects. Self-pollination occurs in very few plants. Peanuts, orchids, peas, and sunflowers are a few examples.

#28 At a diameter of 0.004-0.008 inches, Asian watermeal (Wolffia globosa) is the tiniest flowering plant in existence.

#29 Carrots were originally purple rather than orange. Its new color is the product of human hybridization over many centuries.

#30 As cucumber has seeds in the middle, it is a fruit and not a vegetable.

#31 In Australia, there is a plant called as the "Suicide Plant" because its sting can have a long-lasting effect and inflict such excruciating pain that some people have committed themselves after coming into contact with it.

#32 A eucalyptus from Australia stood as the tallest tree ever - over 60 m.

#33 Half the oxygen in the atmosphere comes from the Amazon jungle!

#34 Plants may not have noses, but they use chemicals in the air to sense their surroundings. Dodder is a parasitic plant that adheres to other plants and feeds on their sap for nutrition. Yet, it can "smell" other plants instead of growing aimlessly in search of something edible. Dodder can feel which plants are healthier and so better able to supply nutrition, choosing tomatoes over wheat as its favorite food.

#35 A cactus plant's water cannot be consumed! Although cactus plants can store a lot of water, this water is sadly unfit for human consumption. Although not poisonous, the acids and alkaloids in this water are damaging to human kidneys.

#36 The vanilla flavor is extracted from the pod of the Vanilla planifolia orchid. Although the pods are known as vanilla beans, corn is more closely related vegetable.

#37 The name of the pineapple came from European explorers who thought it had apple-like flesh and the appearance of a pinecone. The only edible members of the bromeliad family are pineapples.

#38 Crocus sativus, a species of fall-blooming crocus, is used to produce saffron, a spice used in Mediterranean cuisine.

#39 Native to Mexico, poinsettias were introduced to US by Joel Poinsett, the first American minister to Mexico, in 1825.

#40 The scientific term for blooming plants, angiosperm, describes the seeds as being carried in capsules or fruits. Gymnosperms are non-flowering plants like pine, spruce, fir, juniper, larches, cycads, and ginkgo.

#41 When you pinch the sides of a Snapdragon flower that resembles a dragon, the dragon's mouth will seem to open and close.

#42 Garlic mustard is, in fact, a member of the mustard family, not garlic! In the Eastern and Midwestern United States, this invasive herb outcompetes native plants, endangering other native plants and the species that depend on them.

#43 One of the oldest surviving tree species is the ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba), which dates back roughly 290 million years. Another old species is the dawn redwood (Metasequoia glyptostroboides), which has been around for roughly 150 million years. Before they were discovered alive, both had been identified in the fossil record.

#44 The longest-living creatures on earth are trees!

#45 Known plant species number over 300,000 with the count still growing!

#46 Being natural sedatives, onions might make you sleepy if you eat too many at once.

#47 Apple consists of 84% water!

#48 Certain plants, like moss and ferns, don't produce flowers or seeds. They create spores to replicate.

#49 Bluebell flower juice used to be used to make glue. Its bulbs were crushed to create starch for collar and sleeve ruffs during the Elizabethan era, and their sticky sap was once employed to bind books and glue feathers onto arrows.

#50 Several plants are employed as dyes. Tea bags, walnut juice, or stewed onion skin can all be used to dye fabric.

#51 Peanuts are legumes related to beans and lentils, not nuts. According to the National Peanut Board, they are the only nut with greater protein, niacin, folate, and phytosterols.

#52 Tree resin, also known as amber, frequently contains trapped plant matter or microscopic insects.

#53 Asparagus is a member of the Lily family.

#54 Aquatic plants are those that can survive underwater.

#55 The coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens), which grows along the United States' Pacific Coast, primarily in California, is the tallest tree in the world. It's interesting to note that a bristlecone pine holds the record for the oldest-growing tree in the world (Pinus aristata).

#56 One of the top six economically significant crop plant families is the rose family which includes apples, pears, peaches, apricots, quinces, strawberries, and pears.