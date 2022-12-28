No, this article is not about the Bored Pandas, though thank you for your interest. We can’t believe ourselves that it took us so long to write an article about the fluff balls of cuteness that gave us our name. But as they say, better late than never, so we went ahead and collected a bunch of interesting panda facts.

There has been a lot of argument around whether a giant panda is a bear or belongs to another family of animals altogether. Scientists confirm that a panda is, in fact, a bear, that’s why it is also often called a panda bear.

If there was an official ranking for the most adorable animal on the internet, the black and white teddy bears would definitely make it into the top five. Because let’s be honest, have you ever managed to scroll past cute panda pictures without going “Aww!” Yeah, thought so. Watching pandas in real life is even more fun. They might have the reputation of slow and clumsy animals, but in the right conditions, they do know how to entertain themselves. Their younglings, also known as panda cubs, are full of mischief at any time of the day when they are not munching on bamboo or taking a nap.

So if you love pandas as much as we do, head over to the facts below to learn all about pandas and their cute ways. Do you know any other facts you want to share with us? Tell us in the comments!