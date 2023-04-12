Woman Makes A Video Parody About Angry ‘Facebook Group’ Moms, And It Is Scarily Accurate

Some parents are ruthless—for them, giving birth and raising kids is nothing short of a competition. And God forbid that you say or do something they don’t agree with, like ask about epidurals or c-sections. They’ll chew you alive on social media. However, in these sorts of situations, a good dose of humor can be a wonderful antidote to get rid of this negativity.

Digital creator, comedian, and mom Ceci Kane, @kanececi, went viral on TikTok after creating a video parody about angry and incredibly judgmental Facebook group moms, and it is scary how accurate it is. Scroll down to check out her witty video and how the internet reacted to it. Bored Panda has reached out to Ceci via email, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Ceci Kane is a digital creator who films fantastic parodies. Recently, she went viral after poking fun at moms who shame other moms for getting C-sections

“Gave birth to my new son via C-section two days ago. Just wanted to let everybody know that we’re happy and healthy.”

“Well, technically, that’s not giving birth, but he is very cute.”

“LOL, right? When she said she gave birth and had a C-section in the same sentence.”

– I’m sorry. Are we in high school now or are we just gonna talk about her like she’s not here?

“What does she expect? This is a public group. Call me crazy, but I don’t know, maybe, congratulations.”

“Congrats, I gave birth to all five of my children in the comfort of my own home.”

– Okay. Would you like a gold star?

“I don’t know why so many people are so quick to jump to C-sections when natural births are just so much more rewarding.”

– Why do you care about the birthing methods of a stranger?

“Childbirth is the most natural thing a woman can do. Yeah, and sometimes that happens via C-section.”

“It’s not childbirth unless you’re delivering vaginally.”

“What a shame that the hospital system continues to push C-sections on women.”

– Yes. How dare they offer life-saving surgery?

“That’s just what the doctors tell you so that they can charge you for an expensive surgery.”

“Just wait till you all find out that I elected to have my C-section.”

“What a shame, you took the easy way out.”

“What part of major abdominal surgery that costs $50,000 or more is the easy way out?”

“Maybe the part where you just lay there and do literally none of the work.”

“I forgot how easy it was to take care of a newborn while recovering from surgery.”

– Oh my God!

Digital creator Ceci explained to Today that when she was pregnant with her first child, she joined a Facebook group for moms and asked the members a question about epidurals. “I was trying to figure out my birth plan and was just hoping to get more information,” she said. Unfortunately, things took a wicked turn for the worse. The members of the group started victimizing her.

“Everybody was jumping down my throat for even having mentioned medication. It was all this fearmongering.” So Ceci started making parody videos about social media users who shame moms, and they were a home run—the internet absolutely loved them.

Take Ceci’s video about C-sections, for example. In less than a month, it got over 853k views and was like nearly 107k times. Her other parody videos are also incredibly popular. (Like yours truly likes to mumble, it’s funny cuz it’s true.) The creator has a whopping 104k followers on the video-sharing platform and has 6 million combined likes across all of her posts.

C-sections are widespread, but some moms still get shamed for getting them

Most of us realize that there are many different ways to raise kids. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach that would work for everyone. So some parents embrace the ‘natural consequences’ approach to raising their munchkins while others focus on increasing their sense of independence. Meanwhile, others might think that a more authoritative (but not authoritarian) approach suits their family best.

In short, the world’s so wide and full of so many different people that it’s ridiculous to expect everyone to conform to one single standard. Yet, there are individuals out there who genuinely believe that their approach is the only ‘correct’ one. For them, life is a crusade against anyone who so much dares to have an alternate opinion! But most of them are keyboard warriors—they’re super judgy behind the screen but probably wouldn’t ever dare say the same mean things in person

One topic that is slightly controversial is C-sections, aka cesarean deliveries. The sad reality is that some moms shame other moms if they give birth via C-section or take medication for the pain. For them, if it’s not a natural birth, it ‘doesn’t count.’ Which, obviously, is completely bonkers. Hadley Freeman, writing for The Guardian, said it very elegantly that, “If you want an experience, go to Disneyland. If you want a healthy baby, do whatever works.”

According to the data collected by the CDC, in the United States, a whopping 32.1% of all deliveries in 2021 were C-sections. This means that, potentially, a third of all American moms get shamed for how they gave birth to their kids. Parenting is hard enough as it is. Do we really need everyone at each other’s throats for what happens in the delivery room? As long as the mom and the baby are healthy and happy, it’s nobody else’s business.

There are many different reasons why someone might opt for a cesarean delivery

As Natalist points out, there are various reasons why someone might get a C-section. For instance, some moms might be concerned for the baby, deal with multiple pregnancies, or have issues with their placenta. What’s more, there might be issues with the labor process or the baby might be exceptionally large.

Aside from that, there are other issues to consider, like maternal infections, and medical conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure. It is up to every mom to decide what is best for her, after talking things through with medical professionals. Ceci’s parodies are absolutely hilarious and, hopefully, they’ll help some parents be more empathetic toward other moms. If you enjoyed her TikToks as much as we did (we laughed way harder than we’d care to admit), don’t forget to follow her socials!

