“What Are You Doing”: Charles Leclerc Manhandled Himself On Air And It’s Breaking The Internet
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari’s lead driver during Bahrain Tests 2 – Day 1, topped the morning session in Sakhir before an unexpected broadcast moment began circulating far beyond the paddock.
The live feed briefly captured the Monegasque driver adjusting his race suit inside the garage, grabbing his private area while repositioning the tight fireproof layers beneath his overalls.
- Charles Leclerc led the morning session at Bahrain Tests 2 – Day 1 despite 41°C track temperatures.
- A live broadcast screenshot showing him adjusting his race suit in the garage quickly spread across social media.
- The capture quickly turned into meme-fodder among fans of male F1 drivers, with most praising the driver.
The screenshot spread rapidly across social media, especially in forums where fans openly discuss the drivers’ appearance as much as their lap times.
Within hours, the driver’s anatomy had become meme-fodder.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc went viral after a screenshot of him adjusting his privates during a pitstop spread online
Image credits: Clive Rose/Getty Images
The context of the moment was a routine garage sequence during the first morning of the second week of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Track temperatures reportedly reached 41°C, and drivers spent long stints in heavy protective gear while teams gathered crucial data ahead of the season opener.
Image credits: masbbr0
Image credits: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
Notably, Leclerc delivered the fastest lap of the session, clocking 1:33.739, three tenths quicker than Lando Norris in the McLaren No. 1. The time came within a tenth of Kimi Antonelli’s benchmark from the previous week despite warmer conditions.
Leclerc completed 70 laps, second only to Arvid Lindblad’s 75, as Ferrari logged consistent mileage.
Image credits: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Elsewhere, Red Bull endured issues, with Isack Hadjar completing only 13 laps due to an apparent water pressure and coolant problem that kept the RB22 in the garage for much of the session.
Image credits: makensycrave
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso managed 28 laps and spent extended time in the pits.
Cadillac delayed its running before Sergio Pérez eventually logged 24 laps and joined Antonelli, Norris, and Albon in FIA procedure simulations involving red flags, rolling starts, and standing starts.
The test day was set to continue from 13 pm to 17 pm French time.
The 27-year-old has become a favorite among Ferrari fans, with his performance renewing the brand’s competitive edge
Image credits: verstappw1n
Despite Ferrari’s pace, online discussion centered almost entirely on the freeze-frame from the garage.
“He is massive,” one user wrote beneath the screenshot. “I love hot F1 drivers,” another commented.
Image credits: charles_leclerc
“How big do you think?” a third asked. “8 or more?”
“It’s probably around that,” a fourth replied.
The 27-year-old driver is one of the most recognizable figures in modern Formula 1, having risen from a karting career in Monte Carlo to the sport’s elite by winning back-to-back championships in GP3 and Formula 2 before debuting in Formula 1 with Sauber in 2018.
Image credits: Clive Rose/Getty Images
In 2019, he joined Scuderia Ferrari, where he quickly became a fan favorite by ending Ferrari’s long winless drought with a victory at the 2019 Italian Grand Prix and finishing runner-up in the 2022 World Drivers’ Championship.
Image credits: hugeallover
But instead of his accomplishments, commenters opted to bring Leclerc’s personal life into the discussion.
“No wonder Alexandra is happy,” a fan wrote. “Yes, she’s very lucky. She’s even going to marry Charles!” another replied.
The driver proposed to his fiancée in November 2025. The couple has been together for almost three years
Image credits: charlesleclerc
Alexandra Saint Mleux, Leclerc’s fiancée, became part of the viral conversation as fans referenced their engagement.
The Ferrari driver announced in November 2025 that he had proposed, captioning an Instagram post “Mr. & Mrs. Leclerc.” Their dachshund, Leo, wore a tag that read, “Dad wants to marry you!” during the proposal.
Saint Mleux, an influencer with nearly 2 million followers on TikTok and 3 million on Instagram, has been publicly linked to Leclerc since March 2023.
Image credits: Kym Illman/Getty Images
She confirmed their relationship during his Monaco Grand Prix weekend that year and has supported him at major victories, including his 2024 Monaco Grand Prix and 2024 Italian Grand Prix wins.
As fans joked about her being “very lucky,” Leclerc’s focus remained on Ferrari’s testing program. He led the morning in Bahrain, logged heavy mileage, and positioned the Scuderia competitively ahead of the new season.
“I’m now interested in racing,” a viewer wrote
Image credits: divadollx333
Image credits: Greg6473661591
Image credits: Arixslops
Image credits: padronidiniente
Image credits: k4ywhizz
Image credits: Eld3stDaught3r
28
0