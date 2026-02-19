“What Are You Doing”: Charles Leclerc Manhandled Himself On Air And It’s Breaking The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari’s lead driver during Bahrain Tests 2 – Day 1, topped the morning session in Sakhir before an unexpected broadcast moment began circulating far beyond the paddock.

The live feed briefly captured the Monegasque driver adjusting his race suit inside the garage, grabbing his private area while repositioning the tight fireproof layers beneath his overalls.

Highlights Charles Leclerc led the morning session at Bahrain Tests 2 – Day 1 despite 41°C track temperatures.

A live broadcast screenshot showing him adjusting his race suit in the garage quickly spread across social media.

The capture quickly turned into meme-fodder among fans of male F1 drivers, with most praising the driver.

The screenshot spread rapidly across social media, especially in forums where fans openly discuss the drivers’ appearance as much as their lap times.

Within hours, the driver’s anatomy had become meme-fodder.

Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari racing suit waving to fans on the podium celebrating a Formula 1 victory.

Image credits: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The context of the moment was a routine garage sequence during the first morning of the second week of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Track temperatures reportedly reached 41°C, and drivers spent long stints in heavy protective gear while teams gathered crucial data ahead of the season opener.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply saying Suddenly I’m into F1, referencing Charles Leclerc manhandled moment breaking the internet.

Image credits: masbbr0

Screenshot of an online forum post discussing Charles Leclerc and a question about his girlfriend's prayers.

Charles Leclerc in red racing suit and helmet, sitting in Ferrari F1 car, preparing for a race event trackside.

Image credits: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Notably, Leclerc delivered the fastest lap of the session, clocking 1:33.739, three tenths quicker than Lando Norris in the McLaren No. 1. The time came within a tenth of Kimi Antonelli’s benchmark from the previous week despite warmer conditions.

Leclerc completed 70 laps, second only to Arvid Lindblad’s 75, as Ferrari logged consistent mileage.

Charles Leclerc celebrating in Ferrari racing suit with red flag draped over shoulders after a Formula 1 event.

Image credits: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Red Bull endured issues, with Isack Hadjar completing only 13 laps due to an apparent water pressure and coolant problem that kept the RB22 in the garage for much of the session.

Image credits: makensycrave

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso managed 28 laps and spent extended time in the pits.

Cadillac delayed its running before Sergio Pérez eventually logged 24 laps and joined Antonelli, Norris, and Albon in FIA procedure simulations involving red flags, rolling starts, and standing starts.

The test day was set to continue from 13 pm to 17 pm French time.

The 27-year-old has become a favorite among Ferrari fans, with his performance renewing the brand’s competitive edge

Tweet by user grandma reacting to Charles Leclerc manhandling himself on air, expressing disbelief and humor with emojis.

Image credits: verstappw1n

Charles Leclerc gesturing animatedly on air, capturing attention and sparking viral reactions online.

Despite Ferrari’s pace, online discussion centered almost entirely on the freeze-frame from the garage.

“He is massive,” one user wrote beneath the screenshot. “I love hot F1 drivers,” another commented.

Charles Leclerc taking a selfie with a teammate in front of a large crowd waving Ferrari flags at a racing event.

Image credits: charles_leclerc

“How big do you think?” a third asked. “8 or more?”

“It’s probably around that,” a fourth replied.

The 27-year-old driver is one of the most recognizable figures in modern Formula 1, having risen from a karting career in Monte Carlo to the sport’s elite by winning back-to-back championships in GP3 and Formula 2 before debuting in Formula 1 with Sauber in 2018.

Charles Leclerc in Ferrari racing suit standing outdoors, motorsport driver, famous for breaking the internet moment.

Image credits: Clive Rose/Getty Images

In 2019, he joined Scuderia Ferrari, where he quickly became a fan favorite by ending Ferrari’s long winless drought with a victory at the 2019 Italian Grand Prix and finishing runner-up in the 2022 World Drivers’ Championship.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting with surprise to Charles Leclerc manhandling himself on air, sparking internet buzz.

Image credits: hugeallover

Charles Leclerc manhandling himself on air, creating a viral moment that is breaking the internet with buzz and reactions.

But instead of his accomplishments, commenters opted to bring Leclerc’s personal life into the discussion.

“No wonder Alexandra is happy,” a fan wrote. “Yes, she’s very lucky. She’s even going to marry Charles!” another replied.

The driver proposed to his fiancée in November 2025. The couple has been together for almost three years

Charles Leclerc in Ferrari racing suit interacting with fans at a motorsport event, breaking the internet with his actions.

Image credits: charlesleclerc

Alexandra Saint Mleux, Leclerc’s fiancée, became part of the viral conversation as fans referenced their engagement.

The Ferrari driver announced in November 2025 that he had proposed, captioning an Instagram post “Mr. & Mrs. Leclerc.” Their dachshund, Leo, wore a tag that read, “Dad wants to marry you!” during the proposal.

Saint Mleux, an influencer with nearly 2 million followers on TikTok and 3 million on Instagram, has been publicly linked to Leclerc since March 2023.

Charles Leclerc in Ferrari gear wearing sunglasses, walking outdoors with a smiling woman in casual attire.

Image credits: Kym Illman/Getty Images

She confirmed their relationship during his Monaco Grand Prix weekend that year and has supported him at major victories, including his 2024 Monaco Grand Prix and 2024 Italian Grand Prix wins.

As fans joked about her being “very lucky,” Leclerc’s focus remained on Ferrari’s testing program. He led the morning in Bahrain, logged heavy mileage, and positioned the Scuderia competitively ahead of the new season.

“I’m now interested in racing,” a viewer wrote

Tweet by user KayKay responding to racing fan, expressing new interest in racing, timestamped February 18, 2026 at 11:11 PM.

Image credits: divadollx333

Tweet by user Greg with angry face emojis reacting to Charles Leclerc, trending on social media breaking the internet.

Image credits: Greg6473661591

Tweet from Ari responding to a comment, mentioning adjusting his future kids, related to Charles Leclerc manhandled himself on air trending.

Image credits: Arixslops

Twitter user questioning the authenticity of a viral post featuring Charles Leclerc manhandling himself on air.

Image credits: padronidiniente

Screenshot of a tweet replying "any guy can relate" showing a user discussing Charles Leclerc manhandled himself on air.

Image credits: k4ywhizz

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Charles Leclerc manhandling himself on air and the viral reaction online.

Image credits: Eld3stDaught3r