ADVERTISEMENT

The World Sports Photography Awards stand as the largest and most prestigious competition dedicated to sports photography.

This year marks the most successful edition in the Awards’ history. An impressive 23,130 images were submitted by 4,120 photographers from 123 countries, further cementing the competition’s reputation as one of the most globally diverse and widely recognized platforms in sports photography.

The remarkable standard and variety of entries prove that, despite rapid technological advancements, it is still the photographer’s vision, timing, and skill that truly define a powerful image. Around the world, sports photographers continue to push creative boundaries and capture the drama of sport in ever more compelling ways.

More info: worldsportsphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com