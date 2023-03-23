111 Of The Most Unique Airbnbs Around The World
The right accommodation is a crucial element of a successful trip. However, finding something that has all the amenities you need and is not too noisy, too remote, too small, too big, too rustic, too sophisticated, or too expensive is difficult. Unless you're willing to compromise. Especially on the last part.
To remind us that their hosts offer more than just a place to sleep and store our stuff, the staff at Airbnb compiled the best listings on their platform. From a bamboo house in Bali to an underground missile launch facility in New Mexico, continue scrolling to check them out.
(If you want to book these properties, click on the links below the pictures. They're fully functioning!)
This post may include affiliate links.
The Kellogg Doolittle House. Joshua Tree, California, United States
Studio Lakefront 2nd-Floor. Placencia, St, Belize
Modern Masterpiece - Invisible House. Joshua Tree, California, United States
True Cold War Relic Atlas F Missile Silo / Bunker. Roswell, New Mexico, United States
Eco Bamboo House. Abiansemal, Bali, Indonesia
Bedrock Homestead Full Cave. Boulder, Utah, United States
Unique And Secluded Airship With Breathtaking Highland Views. Drimnin, Scotland, United Kingdom
The Bloomhouse, One-Of-A-Kind-Of-Unbelievable. Austin, Texas, United States
UFO Futuro-Styled Flying Saucer. Redberth, United Kingdom
Breathtaking Mountain Views In Cozy Birdbox. Gaular, Sogn Og Fjordane, Norway
Amazing View Of Fjord And Mountains Glamping Birdbox. Forde, Vestland Fylke, Norway
Traditional Navajo Home. Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, United States
The Pink House. Tiptree, Essex, United Kingdom
When I look at this place my brain automatically starts playing, "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world."