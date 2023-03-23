The right accommodation is a crucial element of a successful trip. However, finding something that has all the amenities you need and is not too noisy, too remote, too small, too big, too rustic, too sophisticated, or too expensive is difficult. Unless you're willing to compromise. Especially on the last part.

To remind us that their hosts offer more than just a place to sleep and store our stuff, the staff at Airbnb compiled the best listings on their platform. From a bamboo house in Bali to an underground missile launch facility in New Mexico, continue scrolling to check them out.

(If you want to book these properties, click on the links below the pictures. They're fully functioning!)