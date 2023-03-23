The right accommodation is a crucial element of a successful trip. However, finding something that has all the amenities you need and is not too noisy, too remote, too small, too big, too rustic, too sophisticated, or too expensive is difficult. Unless you're willing to compromise. Especially on the last part.

To remind us that their hosts offer more than just a place to sleep and store our stuff, the staff at Airbnb compiled the best listings on their platform. From a bamboo house in Bali to an underground missile launch facility in New Mexico, continue scrolling to check them out.

(If you want to book these properties, click on the links below the pictures. They're fully functioning!)

#1

The Kellogg Doolittle House. Joshua Tree, California, United States

#2

Studio Lakefront 2nd-Floor. Placencia, St, Belize

#3

Modern Masterpiece - Invisible House. Joshua Tree, California, United States

#4

True Cold War Relic Atlas F Missile Silo / Bunker. Roswell, New Mexico, United States

#5

Eco Bamboo House. Abiansemal, Bali, Indonesia

#6

Bedrock Homestead Full Cave. Boulder, Utah, United States

#7

Unique And Secluded Airship With Breathtaking Highland Views. Drimnin, Scotland, United Kingdom

#8

The Bloomhouse, One-Of-A-Kind-Of-Unbelievable. Austin, Texas, United States

DaisyGirl
DaisyGirl
Community Member
Thanks, but I thanks. Looks like your inside someone's body and/or hallucinating on LSD

Thanks, but I thanks. Looks like your inside someone's body and/or hallucinating on LSD

#9

UFO Futuro-Styled Flying Saucer. Redberth, United Kingdom

#10

Breathtaking Mountain Views In Cozy Birdbox. Gaular, Sogn Og Fjordane, Norway

Nea
Nea
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would stay here for the outdoors.

#11

Amazing View Of Fjord And Mountains Glamping Birdbox. Forde, Vestland Fylke, Norway

#12

Traditional Navajo Home. Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, United States

#13

The Pink House. Tiptree, Essex, United Kingdom

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I look at this place my brain automatically starts playing, "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world."

#14

Gaudí Style House. La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico

#15

The Windmill. Ponta Delgada, S. Miguel - Açores, Portugal

#16

Anemomilos. Volimes, Greece

#17

Alianz Loft. San Roque De Barva, Heredia, Costa Rica

#18

Yellow Submarine. Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui, New Zealand

#19

Hideout Horizon - Eco Bamboo Home. Selat, Bali, Indonesia

#20

Off-Grid Adobe Dome Near Big Bend. Terlingua, Texas, United States

#21

Gulet Villa Calypso. Kaş, Antalya, Turkey

#22

Nacpan Beach Glamping, Ocean View Room. El Nido, Philippines

#23

Skylodge Adventure Suites. Urubamba, Peru

DaisyGirl
DaisyGirl
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All I can hear is ping ping ping as the wires snap

#24

Casona Sforza, Hot Tub Master Suite. Santa María Colotepec, Oaxaca, Mexico

DaisyGirl
DaisyGirl
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yes pleeeeeaaaaaaseeee

#25

Earth House. Ljutomer, Slovenia

#26

The Shack Tree House. Guyonvelle, Grand Est, France

#27

Moon Conker, Unique Riverside Tree Pod. Llanafan-Fawr, Wales, United Kingdom

#28

Crestone Hobbitat. Crestone, Colorado, United States

#29

Hideout Beehive. Selat, Bali, Indonesia

#30

Veluvana Bali - Owl Bamboo House. Sidemen, Bali, Indonesia

#31

Glass Pavilion At The Edge Of The Forest With View. Obergoms VS, Wallis, Switzerland

#32

Cabane Jacuzzi "Plume". Rosoy-En-Multien, France

#33

Villa Akasha - Bio-Architected Eco Dome. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

#34

Semi-Open Bamboo Bungalow With Hammock Net. Pecatu, Bali, Indonesia

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this post sponsored by tourism Bali or something?

#35

Young Wild And Tree(house). East Point, Georgia, United States

#36

Special Overnight Stay In A Mill. Tietjerk, Friesland, Netherlands

#37

Uniquely Designed Organic Nature House. Brålanda, Västra Götalands Län, Sweden

#38

Earth Conker, Unique Living Pod. Llanafan-Fawr, Wales, United Kingdom

#39

Leafy Greens Chiangmai: Mushroom House. Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand

#40

The Grand Tiki. Key West, Florida, United States

#41

Crystal Peak Lookout. Fernwood, Idaho, United States

#42

Romantic 1 Bedroom Brand New Condo. Troncones, Guerrero, Mexico

#43

Luxury Suite Overlooking The Wadden Sea. Harlingen, Friesland, Netherlands

#44

The Wonderinn Mirrored Glass Cabin. Rælingen, Akershus, Norway

#45

Guitar House - Symphony Resort. Râșnov Romacril, Județul Brașov, Romania

#46

Artist's Tower On The Sea. Bocas Town, Provincia De Bocas Del Toro, Panama

#47

Spaceship Destination. Brush Prairie, Washington, United States

#48

Luxury Apartment. Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico

#49

Cliff Dweller. Campton, Kentucky, United States

#50

Unique Stay At The Crane. Amsterdam, Netherlands

#51

Bamboo Villa. Tampaksiring, Bali, Indonesia

#52

Eco Bamboo Home. Selat, Bali, Indonesia

#53

Trang An Lamia Bungalow - Bamboo Treehouse. Ninh Binh, Vietnam

#54

Aloe Ecological Boutique Villas. Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand

#55

A Modern Off Grid Cabin At Shash Dine. Coconino County, Arizona, United States

#56

Turtle Rooms, Amazing Place. Playa Del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

#57

Makalele Eclipse Family Suite. West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

#58

The Best Part Of Zaltbommel. Zaltbommel, Gelderland, Netherlands

#59

Tuff Cliff Cave House. Cotignac, Provence-Alpes-Côte D'azur, France

#60

Eagle's Watch Malibu. Malibu, California, United States

#61

A Healthy Earthen House Built Only With Clay And Pine. Seongsan-Myeon, South Korea

#62

Conestoga Wagon On Dude Ranch Near Las Vegas. Sandy Valley, Nevada, United States

#63

Acusa Seca Cave House. Artenara, Canarias, Spain

#64

Pirate Ship Adventure Cabin. Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, United States

#65

Ring House - Floating In The Woods. Kitasaku-Gun Karuizawa-Chō, Japan

#66

Cow Shed: Daisy At Easton Farm Park. Woodbridge, United Kingdom

#67

Off The Grid And Forty Feet Up. Tiller, Oregon, United States

#68

The Brandy Bus, Glamping In A Quiet Paradise. Nairobi, Kenya

#69

Forest Garden Yurts. Galena, Missouri, United States

#70

Contemporary Synthetic House In The Nature Of Gokayama. Nanto, Toyama, Japan

#71

Leafy Greens Chiangmai: Mushroom M3. Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand

#72

Heavot Caves, The Valley View, Fairy Tale. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India

#73

Unique Sumatran Karo House. Kuta Utara, Bali, Indonesia

#74

Western Saloon With Teton Views. Tetonia, Idaho, United States

#75

Hobbit Cottage. Cedar City, Utah, United States

#76

The Double Bubble. Saint-Calixte, Québec, Canada

#77

Tree-House Experience On A River. Panama

