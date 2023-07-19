50 Unique Home Exterior Concepts To Inspire You, As Shared On This Twitter Page
They say looks matter. Despite what some naysayers might say, that makes a lot of sense for when, say, you’re going into a job interview or going out dating. Well, the same goes for houses.
Think about it, I bet there is a “shady” neighborhood somewhere in your town. You think it looks shady just because of the contingent living there? Much of the architecture also reflects that, and gets associated with shadiness almost immediately after hearing about the neighborhood's dubious reputation.
But we’ll be diving into the other end of the spectrum of exterior design with some of the more unique examples listed in this listicle below.
More Info: Twitter
This post may include affiliate links.
One of the beautiful things on the internet is the idea of having a page for virtually (pun intended) anything. This most certainly includes home exterior design, and so here’s a Twitter page full of pictures in it.
Apart from the very SEO-oriented title and its follower count, nothing else is known about the page. If you’re wondering, as of this listicle, it’s 44,500 followers.
The account features a more unique selection of home exteriors, ranging from modern to classic, from futuristic to whatever this is, from luxurious to… well, all of them look very expensive, so to more or less luxurious.
Off The Mrkt lists the major benefits of having a properly set up exterior. Besides curb appeal and the “what will the neighbors think?” factor, there’s also increased property value, reduced maintenance cost, improved energy efficiency, as well as better privacy and security.
There’s also the whole front-yard/back-yard part that adds even more practical value with all the gardens and pools and chill zones and outdoor bars and barbecues and insane slides and all of the lawn real estate you might possibly want to complain about when kids get on it and you’re in your senior years.
In any case, whether it’s an investment you’re wanting to make, or just looking for a comfy and cozy place to live in, exteriors matter as much as interiors (or any other -terior).
Bored Panda reached out to Dana Anderson, home designer and founder of Planning Interiors, to learn more about home exterior design.
"Many people talk about curb appeal as if they are planning to sell their home but really curb appeal is setting the vernacular of who you are and even your lifestyle. Just like the selection of what neighborhood you want to live in, your exterior facade is telling a story about you," explained Anderson.
And, believe it or not, story is key, as discussed in this LinkedIn article on the topic. It helps set up a base for the marketing of the house, showcasing the property's main advantages, establishing a connection and engagement with the prospective buyers and nailing the point across that this house is an experience.
Anderson elaborated that these days most choose a more minimal approach to home design:
"We are seeing customers request very clean designs with hints of pattern play, with people spending more time in their homes I think they want it to feel spacious. For now, I think that even with wallpaper being back in, most people do not want a lot of clutter or overdesign in their homes. That is associated with warm and cozy, however, can create overstimulation as well."
She also explained that most still have a larger sensitivity to the interior, as opposed to the exterior, of a house. However, outdoor spaces are a high trend "across the board" according to Anderson, and the excitement of seeing how this impacts exterior home projects remains strong.
Be sure to check out more from Anderson's Planning Interiors and give a follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to see more from them. And hey, if you're planning on seeking out some design concepts yourself, you know where to start.
Now, if it’s weird that you’re after, there’s some of that in architecture too. Quite a lot of it.
Closer to the “conventional normal” side of the extreme, we have the Helmer Castle, which is maybe a bit underwhelming as castles go, but hey, 2,000 square feet of residential living space in the form of a medieval tower and some auxiliary housing quarters. It was sold for $504,500 back in 2021, but is now valued at $533,800.
Then there’s the Keret House, an unorthodox, yet minimalist approach to housing found in Warsaw, Poland. While you wouldn’t call it a house in the traditional sense, it’s definitely a living space with just 48 inches (122 centimeters) in width, it’s suspended on stilts, and the narrowest point is just 28.3 inches (72 centimeters) wide.
Then there’s places like Eliphante Art House, Cornville, Arizona USA, Cappadocia Rock Houses, Central Anatolia, Turkey, and The Ancient Cliff House, Guyaju, China if you’re a bit of a druid and need a nature retreat.
But if that’s too much, you can have a mix of both, like this 100% solar-powered floating villa called the Lilypad Palm Beach Villa found in Pittwater Bay near Palm Beach, Australia.
Or better yet, don’t forget that this thing exists. And by this thing, it’s the world’s first luxury floating hotel that was built back in the 1980s, designed to watch the Great Barrier Reef. But now it’s in North Korea. Why? How? Read here.