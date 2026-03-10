ADVERTISEMENT

Maps distort reality because the Earth is a three-dimensional sphere, and any attempt to represent it on a flat surface requires compromise.

It's like trying to make a rectangle out of an orange peel. You have to stretch it, squash it, and tear it to do so.

To fully understand the concept, Threads user Ken Mack asked everyone on the platform to explain it in a way that even a 10-year-old would comprehend. And people delivered!

Here are some of the funniest and most creative replies he received.