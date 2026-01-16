Guy Feels Used By GF After She Dumps Him, But Suddenly Loves Him When He Mentions Packing Boxes

ADVERTISEMENT

Breakups can be tough to deal with, even if things weren’t going well for a while and both partners had been fighting. The problem is that sometimes, after a relationship ends, people tend to show their true colors, which can be shocking.

This is what one man found out after his girlfriend broke up with him, and then tried to patch things up quickly after she realized that he wanted her to move out of his house. He couldn’t believe she was using him as a meal ticket, but felt unsure about what to do.

More info: Reddit

It can be difficult to deal with entitled exes, especially if they are hell-bent on getting their way

Young couple sharing a joyful moment while using a laptop, highlighting ex-house drama relationship tension.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that his girlfriend had been living in the condo that he owned, and that ever since she quit her job to go back to school, he supported her financially

Text excerpt discussing ex-house-drama relationship about cohabitation, ownership, and breakup complexities in a condo.

Text describing a supportive ex-house drama relationship managing finances, chores, and full-time responsibilities together.

Text showing a tense ex-house-drama relationship where constant stress leads to frequent criticism and conflict.

Text expressing feelings of inadequacy and frustration in an ex-house-drama relationship context.

Person cooking colorful vegetables in a pan on stove, illustrating ex house drama relationship themes in a home kitchen setting.

Image credits: valeria_aksakova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the man took care of the finances, cooked, cleaned, and managed everything for his girlfriend, she started finding issues and criticizing him

Text excerpt discussing an ex-house-drama relationship with a recent breakup and unhappiness in the partnership.

Text about ex-house-drama relationship discussing moving out after breakup and ownership of the home title.

Text about a woman struggling with no support, savings spent on tuition, highlighting ex-house-drama-relationship issues.

A woman reading on a sofa while her ex stands by the window in a tense ex house drama relationship scene.

Image credits: Jack Sparrow / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the woman decided to end things, which is why the poster told her to move out of his condo within 45 days

Text message expressing thoughts on ex-house relationship drama and considering giving 45 days to figure things out.

Text expressing doubts about an ex-house-drama relationship, feeling used and unwilling to reconcile fully.

Text on a white background reading WIBTA for holding firm on this, related to ex house drama relationship discussion.

Image credits: Outside_Software_769

When the woman realized that she had to move out, she tried to get back together with the man, but he felt that she was just doing that to get a place to stay

It seems like the poster and his ex got along quite well at the start of their relationship, which is why they finally decided to move in together. The problems began after that, when his partner quit her job to become a full-time student, and he had to suddenly manage all the finances and household chores.

According to therapists, when one person is managing the lion’s share of things in a relationship, it can slowly start causing resentment. The person who’s taking on the full emotional and physical load might start feeling burned out or exhausted, which shows how one-sided the connection is.

Even though the OP was managing everything for his girlfriend, she started taking out her frustration on him. She began criticizing every little thing, which made him feel like he couldn’t do anything right, no matter how hard he tried. Then, eventually, they had a huge fight over all the issues that were building up.

When one person is always critical of their partner, like this, it can slowly chip away at the other individual’s self-esteem and make them feel like their every move is being scrutinized. This is not healthy for the relationship and can lead to more conflicts down the road, especially if the problems are allowed to fester.

Young woman with curly hair focused on writing notes at a table, reflecting on ex house drama relationship issues.

Image credits: Monstera Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After all of the disagreements, the woman finally broke up with the poster, which is when he decided to tell her to move out of his condo. She obviously didn’t think he would kick her out, and since she had nowhere else to go, she decided to come up with a plan to make sure she could keep living there.

Despite the poster giving her a 45-day notice to vacate the premises, she started trying to patch things up with him. He didn’t know if she was being sincere or whether she was trying to play with his feelings just so that she’d have a free place to stay.

It’s definitely difficult to know whether someone is using you for their personal gain or not, but experts state that the best way to figure this out is to observe if they are always taking without giving back. They might also be affectionate or intimate only if they want a favor, and be disinterested in you when they don’t need anything.

It’s clear that the woman was trying to backtrack on the breakup because she had nowhere else to go, and so that the OP would let her live with him. Hopefully, the man doesn’t give in to her tricks and stays firm with his decision to make her vacate the premises.

Have you ever dealt with a cunning person like this? We’d love to hear your stories and thoughts on this situation.

People sided with the man and told him only to give his ex 30 days to leave, since she clearly seemed to be a mooch

Comment suggesting to seek social services and welfare aid to help finish school amid ex-house-drama relationship discussion.

Reddit comment advising to give 30 days to resolve ex house drama relationship before cutting ties firmly.

Comment from CatsMom4Ever advising on ex house drama relationship about breakup and setting boundaries.

Comment on social media post saying this is not your problem with ex-house-drama-relationship tension displayed in text.

Text conversation showing a user advising to end an ex-house drama relationship due to unfair treatment and lack of guilt.

Comment warning about legal eviction and domestic violence risks in an ex house drama relationship context.

Comment saying to give her 30 days to work on issues before ending an ex house drama relationship conversation.

Comment reading ex-house-drama-relationship, stating she is an ungrateful mooch despite generous 45 days given.

Comment highlighting issues in an ex house drama relationship about ending things without proper consideration and respect.

Comment discussing ex-house drama relationship about eviction and self-sufficiency advice for handling housing issues.

Comment explaining ex-house drama and relationship issues about living arrangements after break up.

Comment about ex-house drama relationship advising to set boundaries by boxing up belongings and changing locks after a breakup.

Comment screenshot showing advice about someone circling back to have accommodations, related to ex house drama relationship.