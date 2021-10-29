8Kviews
I Took Pictures Of Couples That Have Been Married For 30 Years And More (20 Pics)
For over three years, I have been working on a personal project that comes from my heart. While photographing 102 couples - all married between 34 and 72 years - I asked them to share their wisdom and their secrets to a long-lasting marriage. They honored me with honest, funny, heart-warming responses. Photos of these amazing couples, accompanied by their meaningful words, are inspiring for anyone searching for direction on how to navigate life or who simply wants to appreciate the many faces of love.
My hope is to honor these couples and all couples who put in the hard work to maintain a lasting marriage. Without exception, every couple told me it was not easy, but worth the effort to sustain a lifelong love story.
It was such a gift and an honor to spend time with these couples while I captured their portraits and learned about their lives and marriages. I hope that you too will feel the love captured in these portraits.
Having been married for 28 years myself, I know it's not easy, but spending time with each of these couples renewed my faith in marriage and helped me remember that love is worth the hard work. My wish is that looking through these photographs will help you remember that too!
I’m sharing 20 photos from my coffee table album featuring 102 couples and their wisdom. The link to my Kickstarter campaign can be found on my website.
Married 53 Years
Married 49 Years
Sadly, this beautiful lady recently passed away, really making these photos extra special! ❤️
Married 64 Years
Married 65 Years And Still Dancing
Married 56 Years
Married 66 Years
Married 40 Years
Married 51 Years
Married 55 Years
Married 65 Years
I lost my mom a few months ago. Three months before she passed, she and our dad celebrated their 70th. I'm on my 38th year. Long live real love.
My heart hurt for all the people with many years of marriage out there who's significant other has passed
Why are there only white straight couples
Because that many years ago the laws were different—homosexuality was not only against the law, it was heavily persecuted; people of different colors weren’t allowed to marry (check out LOVING with Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton). So if you’re celebrating a legal marriage, this is what it looks like. I have friends who married each other four times; their first wedding is the one they celebrate as their anniversary. The first wedding was a home-made affair where each of them incorporated special rituals from their backgrounds (European Jewish/Mexican-American), the second was when then-Mayor Gavin Newsome made gay marriage legal in California and they were married in city hall—I was given permission by my (gay) supervisor to leave work and go stand up for them as one of their witnesses; then the California courts ruled that a city/county (SF is both) cannot supersede State law, which was a reflection of the National law. (Continued below)
And then, in 2015 in a series of briefs President Obama asked the Supreme Court to strike down homosexuality laws, which it did. At that point, Great Britain had already paved the way, and as America’s strongest ally, that made it all the easier to follow suit. I hope this answered your question.
marys right, just wait 50 more years tho....
I thought so too
Length of marriage is not proof of love.
The word tenacious just popped in my head. The photos are great though.
Hey, who downvoted Helen?
Thats the opposite of what this little piece is about. I agree.
