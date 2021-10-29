For over three years, I have been working on a personal project that comes from my heart. While photographing 102 couples - all married between 34 and 72 years - I asked them to share their wisdom and their secrets to a long-lasting marriage. They honored me with honest, funny, heart-warming responses. Photos of these amazing couples, accompanied by their meaningful words, are inspiring for anyone searching for direction on how to navigate life or who simply wants to appreciate the many faces of love.

My hope is to honor these couples and all couples who put in the hard work to maintain a lasting marriage. Without exception, every couple told me it was not easy, but worth the effort to sustain a lifelong love story.

It was such a gift and an honor to spend time with these couples while I captured their portraits and learned about their lives and marriages. I hope that you too will feel the love captured in these portraits.

Having been married for 28 years myself, I know it's not easy, but spending time with each of these couples renewed my faith in marriage and helped me remember that love is worth the hard work. My wish is that looking through these photographs will help you remember that too!

I’m sharing 20 photos from my coffee table album featuring 102 couples and their wisdom. The link to my Kickstarter campaign can be found on my website.

More info: jodiswarephotography.com | Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Married 53 Years

Married 53 Years

Report

48points
Jodi Sware
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Married 49 Years

Married 49 Years

Report

43points
Jodi Sware
POST
Jodi Sware (Submission author)
Jodi Sware
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, this beautiful lady recently passed away, really making these photos extra special! ❤️

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

Married 64 Years

Married 64 Years

Report

41points
Jodi Sware
POST
Dawn Turner
Dawn Turner
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is so much love in those eyes

1
1point
reply
#4

Married 65 Years And Still Dancing

Married 65 Years And Still Dancing

Report

40points
Jodi Sware
POST
View more comments
#5

Married 56 Years

Married 56 Years

Report

40points
Jodi Sware
POST
#6

Married 66 Years

Married 66 Years

Report

37points
Jodi Sware
POST
#7

Married 40 Years

Married 40 Years

Report

36points
Jodi Sware
POST
#8

Married 51 Years

Married 51 Years

Report

36points
Jodi Sware
POST
#9

Married 55 Years

Married 55 Years

Report

34points
Jodi Sware
POST
#10

Married 43 Years

Married 43 Years

Report

32points
Jodi Sware
POST
#11

Married 65 Years

Married 65 Years

Report

30points
Jodi Sware
POST
Robin Roper
Robin Roper
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I lost my mom a few months ago. Three months before she passed, she and our dad celebrated their 70th. I'm on my 38th year. Long live real love.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Married 50 Years

Married 50 Years

Report

29points
Jodi Sware
POST
#13

Married 46 Years

Married 46 Years

Report

28points
Jodi Sware
POST
#14

Married 56 Years

Married 56 Years

Report

28points
Jodi Sware
POST
#15

Married 56 Years

Married 56 Years

Report

26points
Jodi Sware
POST
#16

Married 54 Years

Married 54 Years

Report

26points
Jodi Sware
POST
#17

Married 50 Years

Married 50 Years

Report

25points
Jodi Sware
POST
#18

Married 55 Years

Married 55 Years

Report

25points
Jodi Sware
POST
#19

Married 42 Years

Married 42 Years

Report

24points
Jodi Sware
POST
#20

Married 41 Years

Married 41 Years

Report

24points
Jodi Sware
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!