Sometimes, we might have no clue how other people live or what things they deal with on a daily basis, until we come in close contact with them.

That has recently been proven to be true by a thread started on Reddit that encouraged guys to share what they found out about women only after getting a girlfriend. Quite a few of them opened up about the lessons they learned, so, if you’re curious to read about them, scroll down to find their stories—ranging from funny to wholesome and beyond—on the list below, and make sure to upvote your favorites.

#1

Woman in pink pajamas using a hot water bottle for comfort. The time leading up to the period can sometimes be worse than the time on the period.

alc6179:

I wish more guys knew this! PMS is worse than the period emotionally for most women. I feel so relieved when my period finally comes. When the period starts, there’s a boost of estrogen that relieves a lot of the tension of the premenstrual days. So when guys say things like “she must be on her period” I’m always like “nah you’re just uninformed”.

Nguy94

    #2

    Woman applying serum with a dropper, highlighting skincare routine insights for women. Skincare. I was a "put some water on my face in the morning" kind of guy. Now she's got me using sunscreen, moisturizer, hair masks and cleanser. I'm radiant.

AngryVegan94

    AngryVegan94 , freepik Report

    #3

    Two women discussing lavender shorts in a boutique, part of relationship insights theme. Clothing sizes are all over the place.

    silverbellexo:

    clothing sizes make no sense like she’ll be a small in one store and a large in another and somehow both fit her fine like what.

    TDiffRob6876

    #4

    A couple laughing together on a couch, each holding a mug, illustrating relationship insights. You dont have to give her suggestions and solutions to her problems. She just wants to rant.

    EidolonRook:

    This. I’ll just sit there and nod. Say something like “damn, that’s crazy” and let her continue.
    It’s like she’s got great big coils of emotional s**t she’s built up over a time and she just needs to get it all out of her. She looks and feels lighter afterwards. In fact, if she’s angsty to you, and it’s not just hangryness, it might be she just need to take a hefty emotional s**t on you.
    It’s a dirty job, but if she’s easy to love for you, it’s worth it.

    JaBlue

    I think this goes both ways. I vent to my partner about random work c**p and customers. He vents to me about work and the s**t he has to deal with there.

    #5

    Couple kissing and embracing in bed, highlighting relationship dynamics between men and women. How much girls value little gestures and the intent behind doing them. Like my girlfriend would be sleeping, and I would get up to fix the curtains to make sure no sunlight gets to her face. Me getting a little sweet treat for her after I come back from work. These little gestures make her day. But one thing that I am realising only now is how important is the intent behind doing that as well. Did I do it because I had to or did I do it because I truly love and adore my lovely girlfriend makes the world of a difference for her.

psychonut44

    psychonut44 , rawpixel.com / freepik Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman in a dimly lit stairwell, wearing a dark outfit, arms crossed, contemplating relationships and understanding women. I learned about the constant level of danger they are exposed to and a corresponding vigilance they have to exercise.

misha_chu

    misha_chu , rawpixel.com / freepik Report

    #7

    Bras are far more expensive than I realized.

0110110111

    0110110111 , MockupD / freepik Report

    #8

    Period pads are stuck to the underwear, not the body.

    Not_Enough_Thyme_:

    My now-husband used to think the same. He thought the adhesive was why women shaved around their bikini lines. 

    BleakCube

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Man and woman having a serious conversation, illustrating relationship misunderstandings. Women are harassed far more often by men than you see because men don't tend to do it around other men. Most women who run outside have the experience of being honked or shouted at.

It's always important to listen to the perspectives of other people. You learn a lot.

chrisdub84

    It's always important to listen to the perspectives of other people. You learn a lot.

    chrisdub84 , mandriapix / freepik Report

    #10

    A man changing a trash bag in the kitchen, illustrating concepts about women learned after getting a girlfriend. When I was a bachelor I had an empty trash can in the bathroom for three years. After getting married I emptied that trash can almost weekly. I never realized how many tiny swabs, wrappers, and other things were needed to be disposed of in the bathroom.

Haephestus

    Haephestus , freepik Report

    #11

    My dad told me this story about his parents. A few months after they got married, my grandma was on her period and she was always in a lot of pain the first days. My grandpa grew really concerned and said he was taking her to a doctor, because she was having these pains every month so there must be something really wrong! My grandma started laughing and said it was just her period, nothing was wrong, and then had to explain what a period is, because even though my grandpa had 10 sisters he had no idea!

babina88

    babina88 , katemangostar / freepik Report

    #12

    Women don't usually have pockets.. just imposters.

    RedRangerRedemption:

    Best gift I ever gave a partner was to take her favorite sun dress during the winter and have a tailor add pockets without her knowing! The sheer joy on her face the next spring when I gave her something small and asked her to "put this in your pocket" causing her to discover their existence!!! Worth every dollar.

    East_Ad9968

    #13

    When they wear the towel on the head after the shower the hair is all up in the twisty thing sticking straight up on the top of their head. I discovered this when I tried to joke around and grab the towel by the twist off my gfs head and sent her flying. I felt so bad. And yes, I'm stupid.

No_Hat1156

    No_Hat1156 , kroshka__nastya / freepik Report

    #14

    Guess where I'm taking you works better than where do you want to go.

iFlarexXx

    iFlarexXx , senivpetro / freepik Report

    #15

    Emotional connection matters a lot.

CharmingZoe102

    CharmingZoe102 , romeo22 / freepik Report

    #16

    That I should still love them and stay with them forever even if they get turned into a slug/worm/some other kind of creature.

Shenari

    Shenari , senivpetro / freepik Report

    #17

    Their existence is pain. Menstrual cycles, big boobs hurting their back, ear piercings, clothes that hurt to wear, feet getting tired from heels, mammograms, IUD insertion, doctors not listening to women’s pain symptoms… it’s like society doesn’t prioritize women’s pain.

    Also, diseases and conditions that primarily affect women are far under-researched. Endometriosis, ME/CFS, fibromyalgia, FND, dysautonomia, hypermobility, etc.

    EDIT: For people that don't get it.

    I'm not writing about pain that only women experience. Pain is a culmination of experiences together. Of course men get piercings too. Of course women don't have to wear painful clothing or heels. Of course they do. But more than 80% of women get piercings and only 10-15% of men do.

    People, this isn't a game between "who hurts more men or women", it's that women have to deal with a lot of pain in their day to day lives. If you start with your whataboutisms, you're not getting it and in fact you're part of the problem. This post did not launch any attacks toward men and has nothing to say about men. You're coming in here to make this about yourselves when it shouldn't be here. Have some sympathy for how much pain women have to go through in their day to day lives and maybe I might have some sympathy for you too.

    mechpaul Report

    #18

    Woman in a white shirt with a thoughtful expression, resting her chin on her hand, illustrating understanding women. I learnt that the “Hangry” is a real feeling.

    Embarrassed_Future66 , yakobchuk / freepik Report

    #19

    Colors. Not from GF but wife 🤣

    Surprised-Salamander:

    Lol my husband didn’t know he was color blind till we started dating. Apparently my favorite colors are right in the spectrum he gets confused (all teals and some greens appear blue).

    Individual-Gene-1455

    #20

    My boyfriend thought I was the only girl who wore hipster panties lol he thought girls only wore thongs.

Lost-Kaleidoscope863

    Lost-Kaleidoscope863 , Racool_studio / freepik Report

    #21

    How many s****y dads there were out there. The immaturity is mind boggling.

rileycurran

    rileycurran , dikushin / freepik Report

    #22

    It’s sounds stupid but I learned that endometriosis is NO joke, my ex would sit in the shower and sob and I wouldn’t know what to do.

    Doublecheeseburg69 Report

    #23

    How many women have faced s*xual a*sault.

    I was massively fat for a long time, so I didn't date a lot between 22 and like 27, but I got in shape and started dating a lot and every woman I was with eventually opened up about how they'd been assaulted and I was flabbergasted.

    It's disgusting and sad as f**k.

    Monechetti Report

    #24

    They're going to paint picasso's starry night on the shower wall with shed hair. Just embrace it.

randec56565656

    randec56565656 , worcestershire_pie / reddit Report

    #25

    They inhale toilet paper like it was a can of Pringles.

OG-Giligadi

    OG-Giligadi , anthonymujica / freepik Report

    #26

    When I was 16, my high school girlfriend (now wife) and I were having s*x while she was on her period. We'd started dating 3 months prior and just became sexually active so her period wasn't going to stop us. As we started to have s*x something felt off. I looked at her funny and she was like "oh s**t I forgot to take my tampon out." It's way the f**k up there. She can't get it out and starts panicking, how embarrassing it would be to have to go to the hospital to have it removed. So she tells me to fish it out. As I am like knuckle deep in her v*gina, she starts telling me about toxic shock syndrome. I'm really struggling to find it, also panicking after learning about that. Finally I get two fingers on the string and pull it out. My hand is covered in period blood. I have a very mild blood phobia so I'm on the verge of passing out. She starts laughing with panic tears in her eyes still. When I finally get ahold of myself, I start laughing at the absurdity of the situation as we clean ourselves up.

    Anyway, I learned about TSS and a lot about v*gina anatomy that day.

    M4DM1ND Report

    #27

    CAMERA F*****G ANGLES. God knows how many times I had to retake the f*****g picture.

    ArgumentClean2214:

    After my break up, I thought about all the sweat and tears I invested while training my ex on how to take pictures and how useless it was now that we were broken up.
    Well, at least his new girlfriend will appreciate it.

    Logan_Wolverine0317

    #28

    My bf said the main thing he noticed is how soft I am compared to him. He was baffled and I didn't know there was such a big difference either.

    Wildthorn23 Report

    #29

    I've found out they most of the times there is already a plan of what we will do, I just don't know it yet.

NoPartiesGuy

    NoPartiesGuy , rawpixel.com / freepik Report

    #30

    How different our styles of communications can be.

HeadGullible7082

    HeadGullible7082 , mego-studio / freepik Report

    #31

    The acidity of v*ginal discharge. I learned so much the first couple times I did 'our' laundry .

Ogrodnick

    Ogrodnick , Photo By: Kaboompics.com / pexels Report

    #32

    How many towels can be used for one shower.

ItsAllinYourHeadComx

    ItsAllinYourHeadComx , user18526052 / freepik Report

    #33

    How expensive it is to look like you're not wearing any makeup.

WayneS1980

    WayneS1980 , Svitlana Hulko / freepik Report

    #34

    That women can grow hair around their nipples.

jackrik3

    jackrik3 , freepik Report

    #35

    That I have been folding towels incorrectly my entire life. 

Bramga16 

    Bramga16 , creativityart / freepik Report

    #36

    I need to stop cheating on her in her dreams.

    Deezel999 Report

    #37

    I found out that there’s a difference between pantyhose, tights, and stockings. I had no idea that there was a difference. I thought there were 3 different names for the same thing. Ha

    surveyor2004 Report

    #38

    My boyfriend didn't know how tampons worked. I filled a glass with water and explained to him how to use the applicator. When it dropped into the water and expanded, his jaw dropped lol

    butterbat666 Report

    #39

    That periods are not just a thing that they have, but that it can have a really negative impact on their comfort. Not that I was ever dismissive about it, but after a while you learn how unfomfortable periods can be and how we’re (guys) lucky to no have them.

    PokerTuna Report

    #40

    They fart just as much as guys, and they can smell just as rotten too lol.

    Totallycasual Report

    #41

    When women say “It’s FINE”

    This is not, under any circumstances, an indication that things are fine.

    shuffleup2 Report

    #42

    Apparently they discuss everything with their girl best friends AND also assume we do the same.

    smolderinghelicopter Report

    #43

    Period panties!

    Bendover197 Report

    #44

    They can be gross. Like outright disgusting.

    Anyone who thinks men are dirtier than women havent been in many women's dorm rooms/apartments.

    Fappy_as_a_Clam Report

    #45

    If they have long hair, they leave hair pins EVERYWHERE. I was still finding them 2 years after breakup.

    EDIT: I just found one stuck to the bottom of my laptop. There hasn’t been a woman living here in *six years*!

    GonzoThompson Report

    #46

    Your wardrobe space is reduced to one shelf.

    throwaway_4ever4u Report

    #47

    Ovulation cycle things.... Things you have to do differently during different phases and how wild she can become just before the blood gates of hell open 😭... The first few days watching her take the pain like a champ really made me respect you ladies so much more 💪

    ENOENT_NULL Report

    #48

    My first GF showed me that women usually always smell waaaaaaaaaaay better than us lol it’s insane.

    livinginthebottom Report

    #49

    My first-time-dad friend came knocking at 1am. Said his daughter (1yo) wont stop crying after he gave her a bath. Turns out he used laundry back on her (including privates) because they ran out of bath gel for babies.

    Yes, boys. That female privates are very sensitive, please DO NOT soap that place unless you are using a feminine wash. poor baby got rashes.

    Adventurous_or_Not Report

    #50

    Respecting boundaries understand each other needs, space and boundaries.

    SweetSophia95 Report

    #51

    Just tossing bras and panties in washer and dryer with other clothes is a big no-no.

    olorin9_alex Report

    #52

    That you don't owe your hoodies anymore and are only allowed to use them if they don't need them.

    moleman0815 Report

    #53

    Before I got a girlfriend I thought the only kinds of discharge were honorable and dishonorable. Boy was I wrong.

    beardedbrute253 Report

    #54

    How common the same social pressures plague them, and how actually powerful my passive opinion which didn't need direct communication to be assumed, was when it mattered.

    PotfarmBlimpSanta Report

    #55

    Space in bed is not meant to be split 50/50. She needs at least 2/3rds of it.

    Longjumping_Fee_5864 Report

    #56

    That one woman isn’t a stand-in for all women and that you can’t make sweeping generalizations about how women are or ever women want by knowing one woman intimately.

    justnocrazymaker Report

    #57

    The unpredictable start of menstruation. I almost always carry a small backpack when I am out so I started having a set of tampons in the bag just in case she needed any. She didn't but have had a friend need once and she was a bit surprised when I gave her some from my backpack. They stop nosebleeds well too.

    Dry_Salt_Water Report

    #58

    That women grow armpit hair and just shave it off.

    Mind blowing at the time.

    jimmb06 Report

    #59

    They way ovulation...changes things...

    Sojio Report

    #60

    That there were different kinds of napkins, it baffled me. There's with wings, without wings, for heavy, for night, regular, like... crazy. I didn't even know what with wings or without wings meant until she actually showed me.

    I remember the first time my ex asked me to buy her napkins, I thought it was a one type thing and I only had to choose between brands. But Jesus, when I asked the lady for napkins and she showed me a whole WALL of them and there were so many different types.. I just froze. She laughed and helped me sort it out, and I just got one of each. Thank you to that one lady who helped me, would've been the most stressful moment of my life lmao

    Xander_bd Report

    #61

    How expensive their underwear is. That six pack of Hanes at Walmart for under $30 is a gift boys. Don’t take it for granted.

    broadstreetbum Report

    #62

    They don't wash their hair everytime they wash their bodies. That s**t shook me.

    SwagVonYolo Report

    #63

    Women are f****n weird when they're comfortable with someone. (And it's the cutest goddamn thing)

    hawkeneye1998bs Report

    #64

    They have some incredible leg strength. My girlfriend/wife sent my a*s flying across the room a few times while we wrestled.

    19Rocket_Jockey76 Report

    #65

    - some are horny as guys, sometimes even more.

    - morning boner exist for some girls as well, some wake up super horny and ready.

    CameraNo4364 Report

    #66

    It's called Micellar water, not my cellar water.

    Eldred15 Report

    #67

    Just how essential to survival good chocolate and hot water bottles can be.

    MrFlibblesPenguin Report

    #68

    Women deal with more obstacles than men in their day to day life. It's a miracle they exist at all given all the hardship they deal with.

    Prince_Corn Report

    #69

    That women don't all like each other.

    Growing up, the girls in my school always put on a show of all being friends and allies united against the boys whenever boys were around.

    It wasn't until I was dating a girl that she told me the truth. It was actually shocking to hear her speak negatively about other girls and talk about all the quiet fights and judgment.

    snapwillow Report

    #70

    They never finish the shampoo or conditioner before they buy new shampoo or conditioner so eventually there’s 10 bottles that are all 1/4 - 1/2 full. And lotions and moisturizers too.

    ATXKLIPHURD Report

    #71

    They sometimes pee when they laugh to hard, or sneeze.

    BxRad_ Report

