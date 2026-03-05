Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Told Him It Was Over”: Guy Blows Up A 3-Year Relationship With One Comment To GF’s Teen Sister
Young woman sitting on floor covering face, depicting emotional distress during a relationship breakup conversation.
“I Told Him It Was Over”: Guy Blows Up A 3-Year Relationship With One Comment To GF’s Teen Sister

Kornelija Viečaitė
Most people have a list of things they will not tolerate in a relationship. Research shows that people usually list five or six things that they would consider deal-breakers in a long-term relationship. They include hygiene, distance, lack of intimacy, and some negative personality traits.

For this woman, fat-shaming her half-sister was a definite deal-breaker. After her boyfriend insulted her sister for how she looked, she immediately ended a relationship that spanned three years. When he called her reaction an exaggeration, she went online to ask for unbiased opinions. Did she really overreact when he made a mean comment about her sister’s weight?

    A woman’s half-sister gained extra weight after their father passed away

    Image credits: pe_jo / freepik (not the actual photo)

    One evening, her boyfriend made a mean comment about her sister’s appearance, prompting her to break things off

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Banana_toffee

    He also used to make off-putting comments about other people in the past, but the woman would overlook them

    Commenters told her she made the right choice: “You’re my hero, not many would do what you did”

    Family

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    That is fücking disgusting from him. Thank god hes dumped

    1
    1point
    reply
