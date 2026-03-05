“I Told Him It Was Over”: Guy Blows Up A 3-Year Relationship With One Comment To GF’s Teen Sister

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people have a list of things they will not tolerate in a relationship. Research shows that people usually list five or six things that they would consider deal-breakers in a long-term relationship. They include hygiene, distance, lack of intimacy, and some negative personality traits.

For this woman, fat-shaming her half-sister was a definite deal-breaker. After her boyfriend insulted her sister for how she looked, she immediately ended a relationship that spanned three years. When he called her reaction an exaggeration, she went online to ask for unbiased opinions. Did she really overreact when he made a mean comment about her sister’s weight?

A woman’s half-sister gained extra weight after their father passed away

One evening, her boyfriend made a mean comment about her sister’s appearance, prompting her to break things off

He also used to make off-putting comments about other people in the past, but the woman would overlook them

Commenters told her she made the right choice: “You’re my hero, not many would do what you did”

