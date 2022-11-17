Anyone who works in the office is spending more than half of their life sitting. Day after day, week after week, years and decades go by and we realize we’ve spent most of our life in a position we were never meant to. Hence, poor posture, back problems, you name it.

But it’s far from the only common thing that’s silently and slowly doing more harm than good. “What common everyday things are slowly killing us?” someone posed a question on Ask Reddit, and the eye-opening responses started flooding in.

One by one, people shared things that we all take for granted although they may be destroying us in ways we never think about.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Mental health

lasso-the-moon , Alex Green Report

21points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be number one. Shortening life as well as sucking life out of years.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Sitting all day long.

hadespersephone , Ivan Samkov Report

19points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely my biggest health issue, and the biggest cause of health issues overall. Sit all day in front of a PC at work. Sit in the car commuting. Sit in front of the TV all evening.

1
1point
reply
#3

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Plastic everything. We cook in it, store foods, and even breathe it. Carcinogens? They're in the plastic.

QQSolomonn , Katerina Holmes Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#4

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Using your cellphone at night without night shift on. Blue light suppresses melatonin levels, which causes sleep deprivation (weight gain, depression, anxiety) and increases the risk of cancer. Reddit being the exception, of course.

mrnicetallguy , SHVETS production Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#5

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter polluted air

laikpa , Pixabay Report

16points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why use water cooling towers to illustrate pollution though?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Suffering from any form of anxiety and negative thoughts.

igkoz1 , Liza Summer Report

16points
POST
#7

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Hot dogs in packs of 10 and buns in packs of 8. I don't know how much longer I can take it.

dlordjr , Mr.TinMD Report

15points
POST
Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, so you finished typing this post, now quickly to the grocery store for another package of hot dogs, before the buns go stale.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter My kids.

AusCan531 , RODNAE Productions Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#9

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Too much coffee. Stimulants like caffeine, in excess (more than 3 cups a day) ever so slowly f**k up the heart.

Hank--Moody , Lisa Fotios Report

15points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have decaf. And caffeine only once or max twice a week.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#10

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Our own cells. They're constantly dividing and reproducing, shortening our telomeres if we're lucky, mutating into cancer if we're not.

Looking on the bright side, if they didn't do that, we'd die a lot faster.

MedusasSexyLegHair , turek Report

13points
POST
#11

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter A typical American food diet combined with passive entertainment is the most common thing (https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/282929.php).

anon , Tim Samuel Report

13points
POST
AxleMunshine001
AxleMunshine001
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scottish diet: Hold my whisky!

3
3points
reply
#12

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Your lack of routine. Regularly staying up past midnight leaves your brain less time that it desperately needs to rest and repair itself, the strain can and will eventually catch up to you. Go to bed you crazies!

Edit: You guys seem curious about this so I'll go a bit more in-depth.

Your body functions like a machine, when it's not being used it performs maintenance. Your body naturally repairs itself while you sleep. Also, your body has certain internal clocks to indicate when the process should start.

One of them is a light indicator. Blue light is one of the most powerful light in the spectrum, and when your eyes absorb this blue light, your brain is able to decide if it is daytime or night time. However, blue light is emitted by other things (SUCH AS COMPUTER SCREENS). If enough blue lights is filtered through your eyes, your brain will think that it is still daytime when it is night you should be getting rest, that's why Apple has the night shift feature on its phones and computers.

The most important part of this isn't always how much you sleep, but you sleeping at the same time everyday. Your brain adapts around when you set a routine. If you have a routine in place, your brain is able to recognize that you are asleep and bring about repairs sooner and faster. If you don't have a routine it regularly will take your brain to realize that you are asleep and repairs slow.

tl;dr- Your body needs routine to be able to recognize when to heal

LyfeTrippin , Ron Lach Report

11points
POST
Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(1) Night shift feature isn't exclusive to Apple... and (2) Many people's natural sleep cycle is midnight-8, so staying up until midnight isn't necessarily bad. I agree with the general message though.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Drinking soda

BrokeBoiJaden , Leah Kelley Report

11points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any carbonated drinks. You breathe out CO2 because it is a waste product. Then you go ahead and drink it back in! What next? Drinking your pee? Eating your own poo?

-2
-2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Remembering embarassing moments from years ago

BirdInTheCup , Hurrah suhail Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#15

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter White flour, high fructose corn syrup and other sugars, processed food and preservatives.

anon , Klaus Nielsen Report

10points
POST
#16

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Cats. Their scratches may seem small, but eventually, it will build up and they will take over us and become the master race and dogs will have to fight back, but since cats are mischievous and have planned this for millennia, they will prevail over dogs. Then its only due time for them to overthrow the birds, reptiles and all other animals. I dunno, just a hunch

anon , aoshima_cat Report

10points
POST
NennyRoh
NennyRoh
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saw Cats in the thumbnail and wanted to hard disagree. But this seems reasonable 😉. All in all, I'll welcome the feline overlords.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Sugar.

0pportunistic , Andres Ayrton Report

9points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sugar in cheese is a travesty

1
1point
reply
#18

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Living. Health is just the slowest possible rate at which you can die.

StarChaser_Tyger , Andrea Piacquadio Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#19

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Work. It kills our will to live slowly one day at a time.

TandemBeast , Mizuno K Report

9points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel immensely lucky that I love my work. Wake up most days hungry for work.

0
0points
reply
#20

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Lack of exercise

joppies , Pixabay Report

9points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it’s why everybody needs a needy dog

2
2points
reply
#21

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Cell phone addiction
... oh the irony

thebigloafer , Ketut Subiyanto Report

8points
POST
#22

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Car exhaust. I very seriously believe that my children will look at me when i tell them we used to have tens-of-thousands of cars in cities, the way I looked at my mom when she explained that smoking around pregnant women were totally normal.

Areumert , Life Of Pix Report

8points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"When I was little I had to take the diesel gobbling bus to school in the snow, uphill.." "yea, sure totaly"

0
0points
reply
#23

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Ibuprofen - kidneys, Tylenol-liver. If I make it to my 90s without significant damage to these organs, I’ll consider myself superwoman.

leojaccebssen , Mike Mozart Report

7points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ibuprofen on its own doesn't cause kidney damage, the studies that suggested this a few years ago have not been supported by later studies. Paracetamol (acetaminophen) needs at least two or three times the recommended dose before there's any risk of liver damage.

0
0points
reply
#24

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Everything that is pleasurable, tastes good, makes your life better in any way, or otherwise discourages you from suckstarting a shotgun.

Living a long and healthy life means a life not worth living.

polarisdelta , Edu Carvalho Report

7points
POST
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're not living on the edge, you're taking up too much room 😉🤣

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Our bad attitude.

greensky33 , cottonbro studio Report

6points
POST
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not like we're gonna make it out alive 🤷🏼‍♀️

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Ozone pollution. recent new studies show living in a city is like smoking a pack or more of cigarettes a day...

ShackintheWood , Craig Adderley Report

5points
POST
#27

Toxic relationships

biglaughsplease Report

5points
POST
#28

Anger, sadness - more like being "trapped" in those feelings...
Pain killers (haha), alcohol, cigarettes...
Hating each other
and so on...

monebolton Report

5points
POST
#29

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter The stresses of a modern man

AutistChan , Antoni Shkraba Report

5points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The stresses experienced by a modern man...or caused by one?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter bacon is a category one known carcinogen but the meat industry in america works tirelessly to make sure the fda doesnt say anything bad about them.

anon , Polina Tankilevitch Report

4points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Red meat and processed meat, not just bacon, according to the WHO.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Living. Cosmic rays screwing up our DNA.

rocksfly , Ketut Subiyanto Report

4points
POST
#32

People Share 40 Things That Are Making Our Lives Shorter Laundry detergent dye

Thesnucka , RODNAE Productions Report

4points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, should we stop eating Tide pods?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

vaping

hihellohi00 Report

4points
POST
#34

Brain power it takes to figure out what paper towels to buy. How the hell can I choose the best option? 6=8? 8=12? There go more brane sells!

Well_thatwas_random Report

4points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And none of them tell you how many bidets = 1.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Cigarettes

anon Report

4points
POST
#36

Fast food.

TG316 Report

4points
POST
#37

Cars.

They emit pollution, they’re dangerous as f**k and they encourage us to lead sedentary lives.

oefig Report

3points
POST
#38

Love

sasamikowa89 Report

3points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#Too much love will get you in the end.

0
0points
reply
#39

Sun

defektuss Report

3points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe this is about not wearing sunscreen and the danger skin cancer? 🤷🏻‍♀️

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

Meat and animal product consumption

Pie737 Report

3points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

pry my hot dogs from my cold dead hands

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!