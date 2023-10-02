Europeans Get Back At Americans With “American Mind Can’t Comprehend” Meme (30 Pics)
The differences between Americans and Europeans, especially Western Europeans, seem to be endless, no matter where you look. The driving culture is different, the restaurant culture is different, and people carry themselves differently when they’re out and about. Even the smallest things, such as the temperature of drinking water, are things Europeans and Americans are ready to disagree on.
However, if there is one thing both sides can agree on, it's that they love teasing each other about these differences. Americans like to point at European high taxes, paid bathrooms, and awful smoking habits. Europeans, on the other hand, like to bring up the healthcare system, sugary foods, and the unfair tipping arrangements.
So, it’s no surprise that when the recent trend of things that the “European mind can’t comprehend” took off, the Europeans were ready to strike back. They all took it personally and came up with a bunch of things that the “American mind can’t comprehend,” and shared them online. Scroll down to marvel at the funniest of them all.
When it comes to the differences between the US and Europe, one has to remember that they both are quite big and have lots of different realities scattered all over. Living in California, for example, is not the same as living in Mississippi, just like living in France is not the same as living in Hungary.
So, when it comes to a lot of these judgements, one always has to keep in mind that they often refer to the generalized portraits of society that reflect a lot of the common stereotypes.
That being said, the differences are still notable. For example, one cannot deny that driving is very different on the opposite sides of the pond. The roads in the US are wider, cars are bigger, and distances are way longer. Cars are also more essential in America, too, as they are often necessary for a person to do essential everyday stuff like getting groceries and commuting to work.
European roads and cars are more compact and the rules are more elaborate. Driving is often a hassle and owning a car can be very expensive. If you live in a city, you can easily get away without driving or getting a license for that matter and not feel any inconvenience.
Meh, this one's weak. I learned both the moronic imperial system AND the metric system in my 1990-2000s US education.
This and many other differences between Europeans and Americans seem to stem from the value gap between the two sides. This means that, fundamentally, we simply have vastly different points of view.
They exist in America. They're just not the same as they once were. The toy is in one half and the food part in the other half
Take individualism as an example. Americans tend to prioritize individual freedoms over the role of the state in one’s life. They prefer to pursue their goals without the government’s interference. Europeans feel the opposite. They believe that the state needs to ensure that society as a whole is healthy and taken care of. This comes before one’s personal objectives. Overall, it often means that in America, people tend to build themselves up while in Europe, people are more oriented towards communities.
The difference between the personal and the communal come in play in the same driving example. In the US, the cars are bigger to accommodate the driver’s personal needs. In Europe, the cars are smaller so that the roads can accommodate more drivers.
But but how else are the bloodsucking insurance companies supposed to make their profits??? Who'll think of the billionaires?? 🥺
Americans are also more tolerant of offensive speech as they put freedom above anything else. Having a right to express your opinion, no matter how inflammatory it is, is a big part of American mentality. As much as 77% of them believe that “people should be able to make statements that are offensive to your religion or beliefs publicly.”
Um yeah, American here. I learned to drive on a stick shift.
They used to be common here. It's the original bidet, for washing "down there". Bidet is a deprecating name for "horse", since you had to ride it. It was introduced in the late 19th century... as a preventative for both MSTs and unwanted pregnancies, and was first popular with courtesans. "Honest" women didn't touch ( or wash) " those places".
Europeans, on the other hand, are a bit more cautious about things like that. Many tend to be more conservative and prefer to keep their controversial opinions to themselves.
Best add the mainland European minds to the list since I've yet to meet one who does this ;)
Living in Germany these are on every house, dont have A/C but these really help keep the house cool
The American dream—the idea that hard work will get you further in life—is also still a big part of the American lifestyle. The majority of them believe that you are the one in charge of your own success and your efforts determine where you will end up. No wonder hustle culture is so popular there.
In Europe, people are a little more wary of such ideas. For example, 69% of Germans agree that success in life is pretty much determined by forces outside of your control. This could be your family, your sex, your race, your orientation, how rich you are, where you were born, etc. Maybe that’s why Europeans tend to shun excessive work and value work-life balance more.
I'm German like that clown and I can't comprehend this either. I hope he just wants to share with 12 buddies
It looks like just a pen to me. Is there something special about it?
All in all, we are quite different. The great thing is that we can often see past these differences and get along quite well. Sure, we might tease each other about car transmissions and measurement systems, but it’s all rooted in deep fondness for one another.
Not everywhere though. Come to the Netherlands and you will pay like 3 euros for a small one ( 1/4 liter , which is half the size on te picture)
What's it with making reverse articles of things that were unpopular on this site recently? First all the celebrity articles, now girl math and boy math that nobody likes, and now this? We already had the reverse and it was downvoted, learn from it!
They use it for clickbait ads on other website/apps. Sadly, it works. I don't think they even care the regular pandas downvote it, it's already served its purpose by then. Turning the worst of humans into money. It's a twisted world we live in :(
I'm pretty sure the American mind can "comprehend" a heck of a lot more than this article claims.
Yep, just like the European mind. This stuff is just insulting!
Good job BP "writers", this is the third anti-American "article " in a week. Way to really spread the stupidity and xenophobia, ya àsswipes! I know this isn't true but, by all the hateful shìt this website puts out, sounds like Europeans can't comprehend how to be kind, civil humans. I'd rather be wrongfully thought as ignorant than so blatantly, undeniably a dìckhead.
I want to upvote you twice.
Wow well said!
I second that emotion.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Anti-American? How??
