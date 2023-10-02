The differences between Americans and Europeans, especially Western Europeans, seem to be endless, no matter where you look. The driving culture is different, the restaurant culture is different, and people carry themselves differently when they’re out and about. Even the smallest things, such as the temperature of drinking water, are things Europeans and Americans are ready to disagree on.

However, if there is one thing both sides can agree on, it's that they love teasing each other about these differences. Americans like to point at European high taxes, paid bathrooms, and awful smoking habits. Europeans, on the other hand, like to bring up the healthcare system, sugary foods, and the unfair tipping arrangements.

So, it’s no surprise that when the recent trend of things that the “European mind can’t comprehend” took off, the Europeans were ready to strike back. They all took it personally and came up with a bunch of things that the “American mind can’t comprehend,” and shared them online. Scroll down to marvel at the funniest of them all.

#1

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

Max_i_mm Report

81points
POST
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, if someone wants to lear at me, while I'm in a public restroom, through a small gap then they better be prepared to defend themselves.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

When it comes to the differences between the US and Europe, one has to remember that they both are quite big and have lots of different realities scattered all over. Living in California, for example, is not the same as living in Mississippi, just like living in France is not the same as living in Hungary. 

So, when it comes to a lot of these judgements, one always has to keep in mind that they often refer to the generalized portraits of society that reflect a lot of the common stereotypes. 
#2

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

WalterDeleonDC Report

65points
POST
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
18 hours ago

Its almost like the city was designed for humans

Its almost like the city was designed for humans

43
43points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

ida_ladd Report

48points
POST
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Community Member
18 hours ago

American here. I use 24 hour format at work.

American here. I use 24 hour format at work.

50
50points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

That being said, the differences are still notable. For example, one cannot deny that driving is very different on the opposite sides of the pond. The roads in the US are wider, cars are bigger, and distances are way longer. Cars are also more essential in America, too, as they are often necessary for a person to do essential everyday stuff like getting groceries and commuting to work. 

European roads and cars are more compact and the rules are more elaborate. Driving is often a hassle and owning a car can be very expensive. If you live in a city, you can easily get away without driving or getting a license for that matter and not feel any inconvenience.
#4

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

ConcordD0m Report

45points
POST
TheAmericanAmerican
TheAmericanAmerican
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meh, this one's weak. I learned both the moronic imperial system AND the metric system in my 1990-2000s US education.

24
24points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

paul_winginit Report

44points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We used to get a full cooked breakfast on British Airways domestic flights, even on flights on a tiny turboprop that were an hour long. Was soooo much better than the 4 hour drive.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

Indianajason2 Report

39points
POST
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In SA, most (in new houses) open to the outside and are top-hung and not bottom-hung. I feel that is better since they aren't falling back on curtains or blinds

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

This and many other differences between Europeans and Americans seem to stem from the value gap between the two sides. This means that, fundamentally, we simply have vastly different points of view. 
#7

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

motleydev Report

37points
POST
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Community Member
18 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They exist in America. They're just not the same as they once were. The toy is in one half and the food part in the other half

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

TrueSlazac Report

36points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Europeans understand tipping. It is used to express gratitude for excellent service. What they can't understand is how employees are not paid a fair wage that is not dependant on the number of customers or their generosity.

62
62points
reply
View more comments
#9

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

mptv Report

35points
POST
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
17 hours ago

I'm sure some us Americans recycle, I've read somewhere that it is done in some places.

I'm sure some us Americans recycle, I've read somewhere that it is done in some places.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Take individualism as an example. Americans tend to prioritize individual freedoms over the role of the state in one’s life. They prefer to pursue their goals without the government’s interference. Europeans feel the opposite. They believe that the state needs to ensure that society as a whole is healthy and taken care of. This comes before one’s personal objectives. Overall, it often means that in America, people tend to build themselves up while in Europe, people are more oriented towards communities.
#10

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

keel_gnutp Report

33points
POST
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
18 hours ago

Solar powered clothes dryer

Solar powered clothes dryer

38
38points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

JosiahParry Report

32points
POST
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The worst is having parked your bike in the morning while sleepy and not remembering where at the end of the day. I've lost a bike that way, I just gave up and went straight to the police auction place and bought a new one.

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

ibupro600 Report

29points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

The difference between the personal and the communal come in play in the same driving example. In the US, the cars are bigger to accommodate the driver’s personal needs. In Europe, the cars are smaller so that the roads can accommodate more drivers. 
#13

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

fumesterio Report

29points
POST
TheAmericanAmerican
TheAmericanAmerican
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But but how else are the bloodsucking insurance companies supposed to make their profits??? Who'll think of the billionaires?? 🥺

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

nat__noir Report

28points
POST
Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol, to be fair I’m a Brit and I once ended up on this unexpectedly…I somehow almost reversed into a ride-on lawnmower. So I’ll forgive the Americans not getting this one either 😝

27
27points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

rottenbrunette Report

26points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
18 hours ago

Because it's called Diet Coke in the US?

Because it's called Diet Coke in the US?

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Americans are also more tolerant of offensive speech as they put freedom above anything else. Having a right to express your opinion, no matter how inflammatory it is, is a big part of American mentality. As much as 77% of them believe that “people should be able to make statements that are offensive to your religion or beliefs publicly.” 
#16

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

____TEF____ Report

25points
POST
Awesome At Being Autistic
Awesome At Being Autistic
Community Member
16 hours ago

Um yeah, American here. I learned to drive on a stick shift.

Um yeah, American here. I learned to drive on a stick shift.

54
54points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

TrueSlazac Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#18

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

Novaaa_twt Report

23points
POST
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They used to be common here. It's the original bidet, for washing "down there". Bidet is a deprecating name for "horse", since you had to ride it. It was introduced in the late 19th century... as a preventative for both MSTs and unwanted pregnancies, and was first popular with courtesans. "Honest" women didn't touch ( or wash) " those places".

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Europeans, on the other hand, are a bit more cautious about things like that. Many tend to be more conservative and prefer to keep their controversial opinions to themselves. 
#19

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

HeinzUK Report

22points
POST
TheAmericanAmerican
TheAmericanAmerican
Community Member
18 hours ago

Best add the mainland European minds to the list since I've yet to meet one who does this ;)

Best add the mainland European minds to the list since I've yet to meet one who does this ;)

45
45points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

EsotericCofe Report

22points
POST
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If one doesn't know that Albert Heijn is a Dutch supermarket chain it is difficult to understand for anyone

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

Squalo781 Report

21points
POST
jimmy jack
jimmy jack
Community Member
12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Living in Germany these are on every house, dont have A/C but these really help keep the house cool

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The American dream—the idea that hard work will get you further in life—is also still a big part of the American lifestyle. The majority of them believe that you are the one in charge of your own success and your efforts determine where you will end up. No wonder hustle culture is so popular there.
#22

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

DeadmanMax Report

21points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
17 hours ago

As opposed to high fructose corn syrup

As opposed to high fructose corn syrup

21
21points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

Durkbot Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

TraderYunt Report

20points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
16 hours ago

I thought that was a picture of a morgue at first glance!

I thought that was a picture of a morgue at first glance!

14
14points
reply
View more comments

In Europe, people are a little more wary of such ideas. For example, 69% of Germans agree that success in life is pretty much determined by forces outside of your control. This could be your family, your sex, your race, your orientation, how rich you are, where you were born, etc. Maybe that’s why Europeans tend to shun excessive work and value work-life balance more.
#25

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

seanackley Report

18points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm German like that clown and I can't comprehend this either. I hope he just wants to share with 12 buddies

21
21points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

nalfamale Report

18points
POST
Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
16 hours ago

Not incomprehensible - just incredible.

Not incomprehensible - just incredible.

33
33points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

iamhamesh Report

15points
POST
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Community Member
18 hours ago

It looks like just a pen to me. Is there something special about it?

It looks like just a pen to me. Is there something special about it?

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

All in all, we are quite different. The great thing is that we can often see past these differences and get along quite well. Sure, we might tease each other about car transmissions and measurement systems, but it’s all rooted in deep fondness for one another.
#28

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

SeamusIsAweseme Report

13points
POST
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not everywhere though. Come to the Netherlands and you will pay like 3 euros for a small one ( 1/4 liter , which is half the size on te picture)

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

allegedlyagirl Report

12points
POST
M S
M S
Community Member
18 hours ago

Never seen somewhere in Europe

Never seen somewhere in Europe

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

European-Things-American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

MaiPaiRai Report

10points
POST
Anne
Anne
Community Member
17 hours ago

I have a lot of US friends and we all whatsapp

I have a lot of US friends and we all whatsapp

10
10points
reply
View more comments

