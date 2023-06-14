Immature Couple Try To Manipulate Flight Passenger Into Giving Up Their Roomy Airplane Seat, Get Threatened With Security

As you perhaps know, in his legendary Divine Comedy, Dante described the nine circles that make up hell, but many centuries have passed since then, and now there are already ten circles in hell. And the tenth, the most prestigious and privileged, is intended exclusively for entitled persons.

People who, for some reason only known to them, require exclusive treatment in stores, offices, transport – and in general, almost everywhere, have become a real scourge of our time, so stories about the epic shaming of their kind collect whole subreddits. Like Entitled Parents, where we got this tale from the user u/swegwayharambe0106.

The author of the post was traveling to Japan with their friend and they pre-booked exit row seats to get some more leg room

When the friends boarded the plane, they were upset to find out that some random couple had already taken their booked seats

One of the arrogant passengers told the author that she had a baby and a sprained ankle, so the author should swap seats with her

The woman and her boyfriend also lied to the flight attendant that they paid for those very seats

Only when the flight attendant threatened to call security did the entitled couple finally give up and move to their proper seats

In fact, this story is short and completely uncomplicated in plot – the original poster (OP) and their friend flew to Japan from Singapore for skiing, and in order to get more leg room, they specially booked seats near the emergency exit. What came to the surprise of the friends was when, having boarded the plane, they found some entitled parent (EP) and her apparently no less entitled boyfriend (EB) in their seats!

To the reasonable remark of the author of the post that these were their paid seats, the EP tried to state that she had a baby and a sprained ankle. How these circumstances gave her any right to occupy the wrong seat on a plane, the woman, however, did not answer. All this time, the couple continued to sit in the seats owned by the OP, and when the dispute began to gradually develop into a scandal, the EP invited the author of the post to swap seats.

Those seats, however, were completely cramped, and the original poster didn’t want to give up. But their opponent was already ignoring the words addressed to her – until the OP threatened to call a flight attendant. But even with the appearance of the official, almost nothing changed – the EP and her boyfriend lied that they had paid for these seats, and when the OP showed their boarding pass, the couple just started whining about how they needed these particular seats.

Everything, however, ended in the happiest of all ways when the flight attendant just threatened to call security so that the seats would find their rightful owners. And only then did the impudent invaders surrender – but before leaving in disgrace, the EP cursed at the original poster and their friend. However, this no longer bothered the author, because they got their way, justice triumphed, and the friends spent the entire flight in high spirits. And then Japan awaited, skiing and so on… but that’s a completely different story.

Even if we ignore the flight rules (most airlines don’t allow placing children on exit row seats) and the elementary business rule “you get what you pay for”, the behavior of these entitled passengers in this situation is still completely inappropriate. “Even if you have health issues and a small child, this is not a reason to make other people uncomfortable by trying to achieve some benefits for yourself. Especially when you did not pay for these benefits. Period,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this particular case.

“Sometimes it happens that moms demand some preferences on the sole basis that they are actually mothers. In most cases, however, this is nothing more than a manifestation of emotional immaturity, a desire to achieve what they want at any cost. On the other hand, if you look at how this woman and her partner literally resisted to the last, even when the author of the post showed their boarding pass, this also testifies in favor of their emotional immaturity. Sometimes this goes away with age, sometimes specialist help is required. More often, alas, the second,” Irina states.

Most people in the comments, of course, sided with the original poster and were totally outraged by the behavior of their impudent opponents, noting that they violated all possible rules, both official and unwritten. Moreover, folks do not get at all what those entitled passengers were hoping for in this situation – after all, it was obvious that the escalation of the conflict to the point of attracting a flight attendant left them no chance at all. Also, some peeps in the comments just advised the OP to defiantly stretch their legs throughout the whole flight and loudly enjoy the benefits of the exit row seats… After all, the taste of victory is so sweet!

By the way, situations with entitled passengers in airplanes are encountered literally at every turn. For example, you can also read this post of ours about a couple who tried to outsmart a stranger by trading seats against him, but failed. And if you’ve also had to face or witness some similar stories while flying, please be sure to tell them all in the comments below. After all, the more tales, the merrier!

Commenters were mostly shocked by how immature these passengers were and praised the author for willingness to go all the way