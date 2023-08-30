Entitled Mom Demands Her Child Get The Window Seat Because He Deserves It More

In the world of air travel, likely no day passes without an entitled person demanding a fellow passenger’s seat for one reason or another. Unfortunately for the redditor u/XXX_MavsFan, they weren’t exempt from facing such a situation.
They told the ‘Entitled People’ community about a mother demanding that they give up their seat because her son “should get to experience” what sitting by the window feels like. Her argument didn’t seem to convince the OP, and the commotion she caused got the aircrew involved.
Some entitled parents believe their child should be equally important to others as they are to the parent themselves
This woman demanded that a passenger give up their window seat because her child “deserved this experience”
Image credits: XXX_MavsFan
another made up story about an Entitled Mom and her Bratty Son (never a dad and a daughter!) in a plane. Never a train! Can we please stop this BP? Or at least make up conversations that dont sound like they were made up by a 12 year old? This is so cringy.
I have to agree, but lets thank the lord there weren't 18 pictures of the same gormless tic tocker involved.
There’s a comment about wanting to stay in the seat so remains can be identified and be returned to the family. Not to be morbid, but in most plane crashes, your body won’t even be attached to your seat. Your remains will be identified through DNA, if at all.
When these EP(ricks) act up demanding a seat not assigned, they should be removed from the flight and banned from all other flights.
