Entitled Mom Demands Her Child Get The Window Seat Because He Deserves It More
Parenting, Travel

Entitled Mom Demands Her Child Get The Window Seat Because He Deserves It More

Miglė Miliūtė and
Gabija Saveiskyte

In the world of air travel, likely no day passes without an entitled person demanding a fellow passenger’s seat for one reason or another. Unfortunately for the redditor u/XXX_MavsFan, they weren’t exempt from facing such a situation.

They told the ‘Entitled People’ community about a mother demanding that they give up their seat because her son “should get to experience” what sitting by the window feels like. Her argument didn’t seem to convince the OP, and the commotion she caused got the aircrew involved.

Some entitled parents believe their child should be equally important to others as they are to the parent themselves

Image credits: Oleksandr P (not the actual photo)

This woman demanded that a passenger give up their window seat because her child “deserved this experience”

Image credits: Pew Nguyen (not the actual photo)

Image credits: XXX_MavsFan

Fellow redditors shared their reactions in the comments

Some discussed similar experiences

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

Petra Schaap
Petra Schaap
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

another made up story about an Entitled Mom and her Bratty Son (never a dad and a daughter!) in a plane. Never a train! Can we please stop this BP? Or at least make up conversations that dont sound like they were made up by a 12 year old? This is so cringy.

2
2points
reply
Gary
Gary
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have to agree, but lets thank the lord there weren't 18 pictures of the same gormless tic tocker involved.

-1
-1point
reply
Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s a comment about wanting to stay in the seat so remains can be identified and be returned to the family. Not to be morbid, but in most plane crashes, your body won’t even be attached to your seat. Your remains will be identified through DNA, if at all.

1
1point
reply
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When these EP(ricks) act up demanding a seat not assigned, they should be removed from the flight and banned from all other flights.

0
0points
reply
