Train Passenger Goes Online To Rant About “Entitled” Mom Who Booked Just Two Seats For Herself And Her Three Kids

The decision to have children is a personal one and not everyone wants to start a family. But parents and those who choose to remain childfree often get into heated arguments about their differences. A recent Reddit post by user Lilenah highlights this burning conflict.

The Redditor encountered a mother and her children on a train. The woman had booked just two seats for herself and her three kids and, according to Lilenah, the sense of entitlement she displayed and the lack of consideration for others made the trip unbearable.

This train passenger sat near a mom and her three kids who were crammed into two seats

Image credits: Maksim Goncharenok (not the actual photo)

And they dreaded the trip so much that they turned to the internet to post a rant about it

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

Image source: lilenah

As the story went viral, its author clarified a few things

And people shared their own similar experiences