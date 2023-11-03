Landlord Demands Ex-Tenant Leave Their Washer And Dryer So That He Can Increase The Rent

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of us have had our fair share of bad landlords. Some of them were ignoring us when things broke down, others had insanely strict rules that were almost impossible to follow. But then there were ones that seemed completely normal but turned into unbelievable jerks the moment you decide to move out. Suddenly, everything you’re doing is wrong and you get the feeling you’ll have a tough time getting your deposit back.

Fortunately, in this story, there were no issues with the deposit. But there were angry calls and police involved, so that certainly qualifies as a bad experience. Scroll down to read what went wrong.

Having a landlord from hell is not an uncommon experience

Fortunately for this man, his landlord showed his true colors once he moved out. Nevertheless, things still got ugly

Image credits: Ian_Moves_Out

Landlords such as this one are often a hidden menace

When you think about how to avoid situations like this, it all seems quite easy. You simply have to be aware of things that are happening before the lease is signed. You make sure that the place looks clean, the landlord is communicative and nice, and the paperwork is in order. If they check all the boxes, you must be good to go. However, that’s not always the case.

Sometimes, just like in this situation, landlords are only keeping up the appearances during the initial stage of rental process. Once the paperwork is signed, they unleash their true potential for malice. That’s especially relevant for when contracts are ending.

To avoid situations like this hope for the best but prepare for the worst

When talking to Vice, Rachel Khirallah, an attorney based in Dallas, Texas, said one of the most common issues she encounters is related to security deposits. “Landlords come up with various charges or reasons why the security deposit can’t be refunded.”

She notes that if that’s what happens to you, you have to insist on getting an itemized list of things you are being charged for. Note that charging for the general wear and tear of the apartment is illegal.

In general, she recommends to always expect for things to go wrong at some point and document everything. If your landlord promises you things, make sure to get it in writing, whether it’s in text form or an email. If you have a call with them, screenshot that before hanging up and note down everything that was said in the call. Most importantly, always educate yourself on your rights.

People in the comments were very understanding and sowed nothing but support for the author

Some also offered legal advice on the situation as well s how to proceed with it

Others also shared their own “landlord from hell” stories