Share this article:

Landlord Demands Ex-Tenant Leave Their Washer And Dryer So That He Can Increase The Rent
Relationships

Landlord Demands Ex-Tenant Leave Their Washer And Dryer So That He Can Increase The Rent

Agne Steponaityte and
Gabija Saveiskyte
A lot of us have had our fair share of bad landlords. Some of them were ignoring us when things broke down, others had insanely strict rules that were almost impossible to follow. But then there were ones that seemed completely normal but turned into unbelievable jerks the moment you decide to move out. Suddenly, everything you’re doing is wrong and you get the feeling you’ll have a tough time getting your deposit back.

Fortunately, in this story, there were no issues with the deposit. But there were angry calls and police involved, so that certainly qualifies as a bad experience. Scroll down to read what went wrong.

Having a landlord from hell is not an uncommon experience

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Fortunately for this man, his landlord showed his true colors once he moved out. Nevertheless, things still got ugly

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ANTONI SHKRABA production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ian_Moves_Out

Landlords such as this one are often a hidden menace

When you think about how to avoid situations like this, it all seems quite easy. You simply have to be aware of things that are happening before the lease is signed. You make sure that the place looks clean, the landlord is communicative and nice, and the paperwork is in order. If they check all the boxes, you must be good to go. However, that’s not always the case.

Sometimes, just like in this situation, landlords are only keeping up the appearances during the initial stage of rental process. Once the paperwork is signed, they unleash their true potential for malice. That’s especially relevant for when contracts are ending.

Image credits: Michael Burrows (not the actual photo)

To avoid situations like this hope for the best but prepare for the worst

When talking to Vice, Rachel Khirallah, an attorney based in Dallas, Texas, said one of the most common issues she encounters is related to security deposits. “Landlords come up with various charges or reasons why the security deposit can’t be refunded.”

She notes that if that’s what happens to you, you have to insist on getting an itemized list of things you are being charged for. Note that charging for the general wear and tear of the apartment is illegal.

In general, she recommends to always expect for things to go wrong at some point and document everything. If your landlord promises you things, make sure to get it in writing, whether it’s in text form or an email. If you have a call with them, screenshot that before hanging up and note down everything that was said in the call. Most importantly, always educate yourself on your rights.

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva (not the actual photo)

People in the comments were very understanding and sowed nothing but support for the author

Some also offered legal advice on the situation as well s how to proceed with it

Others also shared their own “landlord from hell” stories

Share on Facebook
Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Agne Steponaityte is a writer at Bored Panda. After getting a BA Film Production degree in England, Agne moved around Europe living and writing in Lithuania, Belgium, and Portugal. Now, together with her partner and daughter, she is residing in Munich, Germany. Her favourite book is East of Eden, favourite movie – There Will Be Blood, favourite show – Succession.

Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ŵhat a nerve this landlord has...I just can't believe people think this way, complete idiot.

hargreavesbeth6 avatar
CatLady
CatLady
Community Member
1 minute ago

The whole rental system is designed to make the rich richer and keep others in poverty. Landlord was attempting to steal his renter's property.

razinho avatar
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
25 minutes ago

The OP has nothing to worry about. Unless they take their coworker’s advice about anything ever. In which case, they need to re-evaluate their judgement.

