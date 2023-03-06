“Ripping Her Off”: Customer Demands This Employee Recount All The Crickets She’s Buying In Front Of Her, Regrets It
Working in retail is often like playing a video game. You have to complete tasks, collect coins, and deal with all sorts of NPCs. Eventually, you end up facing the boss, which in retail is often that one patience-test-of-a-customer.
Redditor u/AlbinoRaven666 met her opponent while working in a pet store. She told the ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community about a woman demanding her to re-count the goods she was buying. The OP did as requested yet the outcome was not in favor of the client.
Working in retail requires dealing with all sorts of customers, some of whom tend to test one’s patience
Image credits: Alt4ri0 (not the actual photo)
A retail employee share how she used malicious compliance to deal with a customer’s specific requests, which didn’t end in her favor
Image credits: Robert Couse-Baker (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Jack Sparrow (not the actual photo)
Image credits: AlbinoRaven666