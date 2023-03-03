Boss Demands Employee Give Them His Son’s Birth Certificate, He Doesn’t Understand Why

Among the turns our lives take, becoming a parent is one of the most significant ones. However, for new dad and Reddit user Comfortable_Area3910, it has been clouded by some shady stuff at the office.

A few days ago, he made a post on the subreddit r/antiwork, explaining that his superiors are, for some reason, demanding documentation surrounding the birth of his son.

But luckily, the community came together to brainstorm the possible causes for this corporate behavior.

This new dad can’t understand why his employer needs to see the birth certificate of his newborn

Image credits: BGStock72 (not the actual photo)

So he turned to the internet to explain his situation and asked people to help him make sense of it

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Comfortable_Area3910

Thankfully, people who are familiar with these sorts of things immediately shared their opinions on it