Restaurant Manager Asks Employee To Deep Clean The Back, Gets Mad When He Does Exactly That

Being a good manager means far, far more than just bossing others around and feeling high and mighty. It’s about leadership, support, empathy, and knowing how to truly motivate your staff to go the extra mile. However, good bosses are few and rare in between.

Redditor u/Dio_bean recently went viral on the r/MaliciousCompliance online group after sharing how his manager demanded that he deep clean the back of the restaurant and avoid going to the front at all costs. Well, he decided to follow the orders to the letter, but this backfired for the manager. Big time! Scroll down for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to u/Dio_bean via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

A good manager is a good leader who knows how to motivate their employees. Unfortunately, they're quite rare

A restaurant worker shared how he decided to teach his boss a lesson by following his orders to the letter

The employee later updated his post with some additional thoughts

The manager soon learned that he would have to approach things very differently from now on

The 20-year-old redditor wrote loud and clear that the moral of his story is “don’t think you are better than someone that has nothing to lose.” He thought that the restaurant manager was acting very smugly and thought that he was better than the OP.

That’s why he decided to teach him a lesson. And he could afford to play things a bit riskier than most employees. As the redditor said, “I looked at this man with a stare of a 20-year-old that has no bills to pay.”

So when his boss told him to deep clean the back of the restaurant (something that wasn’t even in his job description!) and avoid going to the front where he usually works, u/Dio_bean maliciously complied with the order. He took his sweet time cleaning the back. In fact, he took so long that the manager practically begged him to help out in the front. Which he refused to do because he was following the initial cleaning request to the letter and really putting in a ton of care.

“Fast forward to 2 mins before my shift ends my knees, legs, and fingers are all aching from cleaning,” he said. Then, the redditor clocked out and snubbed the manager who was trying to talk to him.

Now, obviously, not everyone can play as fast and loose with their jobs as u/Dio_bean has been doing. He pointed out that he doesn’t have many bills to pay and he’s also applying for other jobs. However, someone who has more responsibilities, a family to look after, and debt to pay off would probably be forced to be a bit more diplomatic in how they deal with their boss. Especially if they don’t have many alternatives to work elsewhere.

Healthy boundaries and proper communication at work are undervalued

Don’t get us wrong, there definitely need to be healthy boundaries between you and your coworkers and managers: you have to enforce them when you’re being treated unfairly or being dehumanized.

However, how you enforce these boundaries makes all the difference. You won’t win many friends if you’re being overly-aggressive or disrespectful. Playing things tactfully and diplomatically can turn the entire situation to your advantage, even when you don’t think your manager deserves politeness. Having a friendly and honest conversation with your boss might be just what’s needed to clear the air and move forward. You can air out a few issues and you can try to reach some sort of compromise.

Try to think about things from your boss’ perspective as well: they value employees who are problem-solvers. So instead of just whining and complaining about how unfair things are, offer them specific solutions or viable alternatives. If you want things to change for the better at work, you need to know what a great workplace would actually look like.

For instance, if your manager constantly looks down on you or changes their mind all the time, you need to communicate to them that you value stability and respect. Nobody’s perfect. Nobody’s a mind-reader. Those tough, uncomfortable conversations need to happen.

Not caring about your job might be an early sign of burnout

Obviously, if your manager is a bully, demeans you, and doesn’t change their approach no matter how many times you bring up their behavior, then there’s a major problem. In that case, have a frank chat with their boss or the owner of the company. Get an HR representative involved. If all of that fails, consider jumping ship and looking for another, less toxic place to work at. If you face actual discrimination or harassment, however, you may want to consider seeking legal advice.

Some employees stop caring about doing well at work and their career prospects because they are completely exhausted and burned out. Some of the early warning signs of burnout include dreading going to work, productivity decreasing, daydreaming about working someplace else, and feeling stressed, frustrated, low-energy, and fatigued. If that’s the case, you might need to massively change your lifestyle habits and consider what changes at work could reenergize and motivate you.

The author of the post shared some more information while responding to his readers