Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months following her fourth speeding offense in less than two years, bringing the once-beloved Harry Potter star’s driving record under public scrutiny.

The 35-year-old actress, who rose to fame playing Hermione Granger, admitted to driving her £30,000 Audi S3 at 38mph in a 30mph zone on a restricted road in Banbury, Oxford, where she is currently pursuing a doctorate at Oxford University.

The infraction took place on July 31, 2023, and was captured by a speed camera.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Watson did not attend the sentencing in person, instead she entered a guilty plea through her legal representative at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court.

The actress received three additional penalty points on her license, bringing her total to 12, which triggered an automatic six-month driving ban as per UK law.

Image credits: Warner Bros

“Her license will be endorsed with three points, a Band A fine, which would have been £1,000, reduced to £660 for her guilty plea at the first opportunity. She will pay a £264 surcharge and £120 costs, to be paid in full within 28 days,” District Judge Arvind Sharma explained.

Image credits: MEGA/Getty

Mark Haslam, Watson’s representative, responded to the sentence by saying that the actress is “a lady in a position to pay an appropriate fine,” and that she “fully understands her position and will accept her punishment.”

Netizens reacted positively to the ban, congratulating Watson for accepting the measure and the sentence for being fair.



“Good. I don’t see why celebrities should be treated any differently when they commit an offence just because of who they are. The rules apply to everyone!” one user wrote.

Watson’s car was impounded in early 2024 after she parked illegally outside a pub in Stratford

Image credits: EmmaWatson

The speeding incident is only the latest in a string of motoring missteps for Watson. She previously accrued nine penalty points from three prior offenses: in October 2023, November 2023, and January 2024.

Image credits: Robino Salvatore/Getty

Compounding her driving troubles, in February last year, Watson’s Audi was impounded by police after she parked illegally outside the Rose and Crown pub in Stratford-upon-Avon. The vehicle blocked access to a car park, trapping a local restaurant manager’s car for over three hours.

Watson returned to the scene as the car was being towed and was issued a £192 fine. Days later, she poked fun at the situation on social media, posting: “Still searching for parking in Stratford upon Avon.”

Her fans followed suit, teasing her with comments such as: “Better stick to the broomstick!” and even calling her “Hermione Danger.”

Image credits: emmawatson

According to the actress, issues with driving seem to be commonplace in her family, as she jokingly confirmed in a 2007 interview: “Good driving doesn’t really run in my family genes. My mum is possibly the worst driver ever.”

The UK has strict driving laws and uses high-speed cameras to detect and punish infractions

Image credits: Warner Bros

Watson’s case brought attention to the UK’s strict driving laws, particularly its penalty points system, which was seen by some netizens as more rigid when compared to other countries.

In the UK, drivers who accumulate 12 or more points within a three-year period face an automatic disqualification, regardless of the severity of each individual infraction. Even relatively minor offenses—like exceeding the speed limit by a small margin—can result in harsh penalties when repeated.

The country also makes use of automated speed cameras, which can detect infractions and issue tickets with no officer interaction.

Image credits: EmmaWatson / TomFelton

Beyond her driving woes, the actress is enjoying life outside the spotlight after taking a notable step back from Hollywood to redirect her focus toward academia and activism. She is currently studying for a doctorate in creative writing at Oxford University.

While at Oxford, she has been seen coxing the New College women’s third rowing team and was reportedly dating fellow student Kieran Brown as of 2024. Some outlets have reported that the couple has since parted ways.

