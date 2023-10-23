I Combined Embroidery With Paint And Here Are My 25 Best Works
I am a visual art artist who creates paintings interwoven with embroidery. My works are customized according to the client's wishes.
You can contact me and I can create anything you want. My works are ideal for gifts with emotional meaning.
I paint and embroider them by hand and with a lot of love.
I have known embroidery since childhood, I inherited it from my grandmother and mother. After finishing my higher education in painting and graphics, I had the desire to make something special to express my emotions, and why not serve as personalized gifts. At first, I worked only with embroidery, then I experimented with interweaving and painting. Embroidery has always been a therapeutic and meditative process for me, allowing me to disconnect from the world and focus solely on creating. It requires patience, precision, and attention to detail, which are qualities that I have found to be valuable not only in my artistic endeavors but also in my personal and professional life. Over the years, I have developed my own unique style of embroidery, incorporating different techniques and materials to create intricate and one-of-a-kind pieces. I love playing with colors, textures, and patterns to bring my vision to life, and seeing the final result is always a joy.
Materials used for embroidery are fabric, acrylic paint, thread, brushes, needles, and embroidery hoops. Some materials, such as sequins and beads, can also be used to embellish embroidery designs. Different types of thread are used for embroidery, including cotton, silk, and metallic threads. Embroidery floss, which is a type of cotton thread specifically designed for embroidery, is commonly used. Needles used for embroidery are typically sharp with a small eye, which allows for easy threading of the needle. Embroidery hoops are used to hold the fabric tight while stitching and come in a variety of sizes and materials, such as plastic and wood.
First, I develop the concept, which is very important in the whole work. I carefully sketch it in Corel so that everything is perfect. After that, I put it on the fabric with copy paper, and after that, I continue to paint it carefully. During the painting process, I use high-quality fabric paints and brushes to ensure the colors are vibrant and the details are accurate. I take my time layering the paints, adding depth and texture to the design, and I make sure to let each layer dry completely before adding the next.
Depending on the project, I may also add some finishing touches to the painting, such as highlights or shadows, to bring the design to life even further.
Finally, I select embroidery threads that will complement the color scheme and texture of the painting and carefully embroider the design using a variety of techniques as needed. I pay close attention to each stitch to ensure the embroidery is neat, accurate and symmetrical.
The end result is a beautiful piece of embroidered art, created with love, skill and attention to detail. Each piece is unique and personalized, making it the perfect gift or keepsake to treasure for years to come.
The balance between the traditional art of embroidery and the contemporary art of painting is a delicate and complex balance that requires a lot of creativity and innovation. The challenge lies in finding ways to integrate traditional embroidery techniques and materials with modern painting methods and materials, without sacrificing the unique qualities of either.
Indeed, the combination of traditional embroidery and contemporary painting can create a visually stunning and emotionally impactful work of art. The use of traditional techniques and materials adds depth and texture to the work, while modern painting methods and materials help give it a fresh and innovative edge.
By carefully balancing the two, one can create a truly unique and powerful piece that draws from the best of both worlds. The result is a work of art that is not only beautiful to look at, but also provides a commentary on the complex relationship between tradition and innovation in the art world.
Additionally, the combination of embroidery and painting allows me to explore a wide range of subjects and themes, from personal histories and cultural traditions to contemporary issues and global themes. This versatility makes it possible to create pieces that are deeply personal and universal.
Experimentation: Don't hold back on trying out new combinations, even if they seem outlandish or unusual. Allow yourself to think outside of the box and explore the endless possibilities.
Learn the Basics: Before combining two artistic styles or mediums, take the time to learn and understand the basics of both. Once you have mastery of each, you can start to blend the techniques.
Start Small: Begin by exploring small projects when combining different art forms. It will give you a chance to learn the techniques, identify what works and iron out the kinks, and ultimately build confidence.
Focus On Your Unique Perspective: Create art that reflects your unique perspectives. It is easy to get bogged down in following what has been done before, try to create something new!
Find Inspiration: Look at other artists who have successfully combined styles and mediums and study their artwork. Don't copy exactly, taking loose inspiration can make a huge difference.
Be Patient: The process of combining different art forms may take time, patience, and practice. Don't be too hard on yourself - take your time!