I have known embroidery since childhood, I inherited it from my grandmother and mother. After finishing my higher education in painting and graphics, I had the desire to make something special to express my emotions, and why not serve as personalized gifts. At first, I worked only with embroidery, then I experimented with interweaving and painting. Embroidery has always been a therapeutic and meditative process for me, allowing me to disconnect from the world and focus solely on creating. It requires patience, precision, and attention to detail, which are qualities that I have found to be valuable not only in my artistic endeavors but also in my personal and professional life. Over the years, I have developed my own unique style of embroidery, incorporating different techniques and materials to create intricate and one-of-a-kind pieces. I love playing with colors, textures, and patterns to bring my vision to life, and seeing the final result is always a joy.