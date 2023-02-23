You're single and want to make a stronger first impression than the millions of other people on dating apps. Or you have a private practice — maybe you teach yoga or offer financial advice — and there are also a bunch of folks providing identical services. You need to stand out from the crowd.

But take a step too far and your desperation will land on the subreddit r/NotLikeTheOtherGirls. This online community with 832K members is constantly sharing examples of unique individuals who appear to be thinking that they're better than everyone else.

So to remind ourselves to keep our feet on the ground when our heads are in the clouds, let's take a look at how cringy and desperate you look when you don't — below you will find some of the recent 'stars' of the subreddit.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Whole Package

The Whole Package

Winglikeburglary735 Report

19points
POST
#2

"I'm Not Like Other Girls I'm Sick In The Head"

"I'm Not Like Other Girls I'm Sick In The Head"

blueberrycameleon Report

18points
POST
David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We may judge this woman based on her tattoo, saying she suffers from poor taste; Dahmer himself, however, may disagree

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Always True

Always True

AlabamaBobbycue Report

17points
POST
#4

That Burn Though

That Burn Though

SoarinFree Report

17points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does she know where to find the ice in the kitchen for this 4degree burn?🔥🔥🔥🔥

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

This Probably Doesn't Fit Here But

This Probably Doesn't Fit Here But

maryssaa_ Report

15points
POST
#6

Definitely Not Like Other Girls

Definitely Not Like Other Girls

jamberee13 Report

10points
POST
#7

The Book I'm Reading Has A Main Character Who Is Like The Other Girls

The Book I'm Reading Has A Main Character Who Is Like The Other Girls

little-bird89 Report

10points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, this sounds quite funny

0
0points
reply
#8

You’re Not Quirky

You’re Not Quirky

kkoyai Report

9points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not a flex, that's pathetic.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#9

Im Speechless

Im Speechless

anxnim Report

9points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel attacked with the tampons over pads bit

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#10

Not Like Other Grandma's

Not Like Other Grandma's

paulwasthewalruwus Report

9points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t see why this badass grandma is here

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Not Oc But Still Funny

Not Oc But Still Funny

ChemistryFar4666 Report

9points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, look whose talking here!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Am I The Only One Who’s Concerned About The Knife..?

Am I The Only One Who’s Concerned About The Knife..?

cripaaA Report

8points
POST
Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am failing to see the difference.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#13

I’m Not Like Other Girls I Make Bone Broth

I’m Not Like Other Girls I Make Bone Broth

nekkototoro Report

8points
POST
Ritchat
Ritchat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do these two things even have to do with each other?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#14

Does This Belong In This Sub? Apparently Being Bi-Curious Isnt A Thing Anymore

Does This Belong In This Sub? Apparently Being Bi-Curious Isnt A Thing Anymore

Clean-Fix3099 Report

8points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, i mean questionning your own sexuality is great. But i don't get why you would brag about it. But tbf the post is confusing, she says she wouldn't date a girl, not that she doesn't love/ is attracted to girls. She could be closeted for her own reasons (like Compulsory heterosexuality). But it's kinda odd to call yourself straight then :/

2
2points
reply
#15

‘I’m Not Like The Other Girls Because I Believe In Modestyyy’

‘I’m Not Like The Other Girls Because I Believe In Modestyyy’

Life_Can_4970 Report

8points
POST
Casey McAlister
Casey McAlister
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I hear about nipples "disrespecting marriage" and can't help but imagine a woman going down the street while her boobs scream " Marriage is a scam! Your husband is a gold-digger! Your wife is a cheater! Wake up! Get a divorce!" at unfortunate strangers, because she forgot to put on her bra that muffles those sounds.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#16

Oh No

Oh No

Soggy-Croissant- Report

8points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Andrew Tate isn't right about anything. He's a s**t stain in need of wiping up.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#17

First Post Here, I Just Hate Book Shaming In General

First Post Here, I Just Hate Book Shaming In General

meh80 Report

7points
POST
Meeliasi
Meeliasi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's wrong with reading for fun? I don't need Kafka to add to my existential dread.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Found In The Wilds Of Tiktok

Found In The Wilds Of Tiktok

BolsonaroIsACunt Report

7points
POST
Meeliasi
Meeliasi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, might be overanalyzing here, but basically parent is saying: "my daughter is not adhering to classic gender stereotypes. HOW TERRIFYING!". Jesus. How strange.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#19

Title

Title

GeologistWild7350 Report

7points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you’ve got a guy with an anger problem, who likes to destroy things?

2
2points
reply
#20

She’s The Best You Guys

She’s The Best You Guys

ExpertAccident Report

7points
POST
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, babe, you just have no life

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

Can We Please Stop With This C**p Already??

Can We Please Stop With This C**p Already??

ZeuslovesHer Report

6points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Women don’t need taming you know

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#22

No, It's Embarrassing To Put Down Other Women At A Party

No, It's Embarrassing To Put Down Other Women At A Party

funeralxpeach Report

6points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t build your confidence on other girls different ways

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#23

She's Not Like Other Moms

She's Not Like Other Moms

mmenheraa Report

6points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Childbirth always hurts. One way or the other

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

Hugging Your Friends Is Weird?

Hugging Your Friends Is Weird?

Corrupted_Entity Report

6points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hugging is a sign of bonding, hon. Bonding, not bondage. That's a different relationship.

6
6points
reply
#25

A Girl I Have On Snap Posted This On Her Story. Not Sure If This Fits Here But She Spends The Whole Post Tearing Down Other Women

A Girl I Have On Snap Posted This On Her Story. Not Sure If This Fits Here But She Spends The Whole Post Tearing Down Other Women

Fisherman_Admirable Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#26

I Hold A Ps4 Controller, I’m A Real Gamer Girl™️

I Hold A Ps4 Controller, I’m A Real Gamer Girl™️

directlyReproach524 Report

5points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dear all men/women/whoever in general: All games ARE games and whatever you play, you ARE a gamer despite what bozo up there said. You may not play the same games as me, but you all deserve a seat in the great mead hall of Sovngarde nonetheless. I shall see you there down the road.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#27

Excuse The Bad Handwriting, But I Was Looking Through My Old Diary And Found This Gem From When I Was In 7th Grade. I Think What’s Funnier Is That No One Ever Called Me Emo In School And I Just Made That Part Up

Excuse The Bad Handwriting, But I Was Looking Through My Old Diary And Found This Gem From When I Was In 7th Grade. I Think What’s Funnier Is That No One Ever Called Me Emo In School And I Just Made That Part Up

TheGAM3RR Report

5points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have the handwriting and diary choice of a 6yo

0
0points
reply
#28

That Clapping Emoji Doe

That Clapping Emoji Doe

connie-lingus38 Report

5points
POST
Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But they are almost exactly the same

1
1point
reply
#29

Internalized Misogyny Is Truly A Trip

Internalized Misogyny Is Truly A Trip

heyjosieposie Report

5points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bro having a different personality doesn’t make them boring

1
1point
reply
#30

My BF's Bestfriend. I Truly Hope This Isn't For Me Because It Gives Me The Icks. But Even So Girl What?

My BF's Bestfriend. I Truly Hope This Isn't For Me Because It Gives Me The Icks. But Even So Girl What?

meoooooooooooowwww Report

5points
POST
Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’re the other woman or a “Green Tea B***h” as we say in China

3
3points
reply
#31

How Quirky

How Quirky

cas873021896 Report

5points
POST
#32

This Girl Always Playing This Victim

This Girl Always Playing This Victim

Sheogorathis Report

5points
POST
#33

On R/Askreddit

On R/Askreddit

bitten_nutellatoast Report

5points
POST
Samyan Elrod
Samyan Elrod
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

gah - yellow is right. Commenter 1 said "some" women. true

0
0points
reply
#34

Ah Yes Calling All Other Women The “Competition” And Then Belittling Them For Who They Identify As And Where They Have Body Hair

Ah Yes Calling All Other Women The “Competition” And Then Belittling Them For Who They Identify As And Where They Have Body Hair

Pleasant_Many8010 Report

5points
POST
#35

Not Like Other Girls Because I Have A BF And Can’t Party🥰

Not Like Other Girls Because I Have A BF And Can’t Party🥰

General_Dot7124 Report

5points
POST
#36

*dk Khalid Voice* Another One

*dk Khalid Voice* Another One

Professional_Pretty Report

5points
POST
#37

Men Only Like Girls That Love Trucks 'Cause We Do Things A Little Different Around Here

Men Only Like Girls That Love Trucks 'Cause We Do Things A Little Different Around Here

worthlesswreck Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#38

Next Line Was “We Are Not The Same”

Next Line Was “We Are Not The Same”

dumbbinch99 Report

5points
POST
#39

Guys She's A Tomboyyyy 🤩🤩😜😜🤪

Guys She's A Tomboyyyy 🤩🤩😜😜🤪

------heh------ Report

5points
POST
#40

Tradcath Women Try Not To Bring Others Down, Impossible Challenge

Tradcath Women Try Not To Bring Others Down, Impossible Challenge

AdamSand1e Report

5points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm praying for an end to this bull s**t.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#41

Imagine Being This Desperate For Attention

Imagine Being This Desperate For Attention

zuzuofthewolves Report

5points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope your face is most definitely fake

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#42

Pro Tip: You Can Actually Do Both At The Same Time 😉

Pro Tip: You Can Actually Do Both At The Same Time 😉

ComorbidlyAtPeace Report

5points
POST
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was the gym built on the graves of her ancestors?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#43

I'm Not Like Other Girls. I Play Video Games, One Of The Most Popular Hobbies In The World

I'm Not Like Other Girls. I Play Video Games, One Of The Most Popular Hobbies In The World

Dontfeedtheunicorn_0 Report

5points
POST
#44

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

ohdearlordjesusheck Report

5points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And your feet won’t even touch the ground

1
1point
reply
#45

Just Why

Just Why

guduleIV Report

5points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have fun twisting your ankles

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#46

Spotted In The Wild On Fb

Spotted In The Wild On Fb

ToxicTinaPole Report

5points
POST
#47

On A Facebook Group For "Boys Only"

On A Facebook Group For "Boys Only"

WhatIsLifeAnymore_ Report

5points
POST
#48

I May Be Off Base, But This Feels Super Shame-Y

I May Be Off Base, But This Feels Super Shame-Y

GimmeDemKnees Report

5points
POST
#49

Guys Did You Know She Exists?

Guys Did You Know She Exists?

Celestial_starlight Report

5points
POST
#50

A Facebook Gem Shared By A 14 Year Old Girl

A Facebook Gem Shared By A 14 Year Old Girl

tomagoshy81 Report

5points
POST
Sem Kix
Sem Kix
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That decision isn't hard, just get a pot Nutella.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

If Everyone Else Wears A Sweater, You Def Gonna Be Freezing Wearing This

If Everyone Else Wears A Sweater, You Def Gonna Be Freezing Wearing This

aoi4eg Report

5points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have fun getting a fever❤️❤️❤️

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

Kate Spade

Kate Spade

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bruh PLEASE get it under control and not be a threat to society

4
4points
reply
#53

"Hahaha"

"Hahaha"

Current_Print Report

5points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then everyone in the theatre gave you a standing ovation.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#54

👍👍👍👍👍

👍👍👍👍👍

Sweaty_Benefit_2994 Report

5points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! Ain’t you special 🙄

1
1point
reply
#55

I Can’t Even-

I Can’t Even-

ViewOk4348 Report

5points
POST
#56

Forgot To Post This One From A While Back

Forgot To Post This One From A While Back

Inevitable_Pay_9698 Report

5points
POST
#57

I'm Not Like Other Girls I Step On Legos

I'm Not Like Other Girls I Step On Legos

Suitable-Tutor2194 Report

5points
POST
#58

The Amount Of Likes This Has

The Amount Of Likes This Has

bokssunga Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

“As A Female” No One Asked 🤡

“As A Female” No One Asked 🤡

mark-buffalo Report

5points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would be lose, not ‘loose’.

0
0points
reply
#60

Pick Me Choose Me Love Me

Pick Me Choose Me Love Me

samcan37251 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

You Did It Girl You Won

You Did It Girl You Won

PowerRepulsive8341 Report

5points
POST
#62

This Is Just Cringe 😒

This Is Just Cringe 😒

MistakeWonderful9178 Report

5points