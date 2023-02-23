87 Times People Wanted To Appear Edgy And Stand Out From “The Norm” But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)
You're single and want to make a stronger first impression than the millions of other people on dating apps. Or you have a private practice — maybe you teach yoga or offer financial advice — and there are also a bunch of folks providing identical services. You need to stand out from the crowd.
But take a step too far and your desperation will land on the subreddit r/NotLikeTheOtherGirls. This online community with 832K members is constantly sharing examples of unique individuals who appear to be thinking that they're better than everyone else.
So to remind ourselves to keep our feet on the ground when our heads are in the clouds, let's take a look at how cringy and desperate you look when you don't — below you will find some of the recent 'stars' of the subreddit.
"I'm Not Like Other Girls I'm Sick In The Head"
We may judge this woman based on her tattoo, saying she suffers from poor taste; Dahmer himself, however, may disagree
That Burn Though
This Probably Doesn't Fit Here But
Definitely Not Like Other Girls
The Book I'm Reading Has A Main Character Who Is Like The Other Girls
You’re Not Quirky
Im Speechless
Not Like Other Grandma's
Not Oc But Still Funny
Am I The Only One Who’s Concerned About The Knife..?
I’m Not Like Other Girls I Make Bone Broth
Does This Belong In This Sub? Apparently Being Bi-Curious Isnt A Thing Anymore
Yeah, i mean questionning your own sexuality is great. But i don't get why you would brag about it. But tbf the post is confusing, she says she wouldn't date a girl, not that she doesn't love/ is attracted to girls. She could be closeted for her own reasons (like Compulsory heterosexuality). But it's kinda odd to call yourself straight then :/
‘I’m Not Like The Other Girls Because I Believe In Modestyyy’
When I hear about nipples "disrespecting marriage" and can't help but imagine a woman going down the street while her boobs scream " Marriage is a scam! Your husband is a gold-digger! Your wife is a cheater! Wake up! Get a divorce!" at unfortunate strangers, because she forgot to put on her bra that muffles those sounds.
Oh No
First Post Here, I Just Hate Book Shaming In General
Found In The Wilds Of Tiktok
Title
So you’ve got a guy with an anger problem, who likes to destroy things?
She’s The Best You Guys
Can We Please Stop With This C**p Already??
No, It's Embarrassing To Put Down Other Women At A Party
She's Not Like Other Moms
Hugging Your Friends Is Weird?
A Girl I Have On Snap Posted This On Her Story. Not Sure If This Fits Here But She Spends The Whole Post Tearing Down Other Women
I Hold A Ps4 Controller, I’m A Real Gamer Girl™️
Dear all men/women/whoever in general: All games ARE games and whatever you play, you ARE a gamer despite what bozo up there said. You may not play the same games as me, but you all deserve a seat in the great mead hall of Sovngarde nonetheless. I shall see you there down the road.
Excuse The Bad Handwriting, But I Was Looking Through My Old Diary And Found This Gem From When I Was In 7th Grade. I Think What’s Funnier Is That No One Ever Called Me Emo In School And I Just Made That Part Up
That Clapping Emoji Doe
Internalized Misogyny Is Truly A Trip
My BF's Bestfriend. I Truly Hope This Isn't For Me Because It Gives Me The Icks. But Even So Girl What?
You’re the other woman or a “Green Tea B***h” as we say in China