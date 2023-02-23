You're single and want to make a stronger first impression than the millions of other people on dating apps. Or you have a private practice — maybe you teach yoga or offer financial advice — and there are also a bunch of folks providing identical services. You need to stand out from the crowd.

But take a step too far and your desperation will land on the subreddit r/NotLikeTheOtherGirls. This online community with 832K members is constantly sharing examples of unique individuals who appear to be thinking that they're better than everyone else.

So to remind ourselves to keep our feet on the ground when our heads are in the clouds, let's take a look at how cringy and desperate you look when you don't — below you will find some of the recent 'stars' of the subreddit.