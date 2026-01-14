Fans Are Confused After Media Treats Elle And Dakota Fanning’s Real Names As Breaking News

ADVERTISEMENT

A resurfaced piece of trivia about Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning recently sparked attention after fans noticed that the sisters do not use their given first names professionally.

While some outlets framed it as surprising, viewers across social media platforms focused less on the news itself and more on whether it was actually new to longtime fans.

Highlights Fans are pushing back against "breaking news" that Elle and Dakota Fanning use their middle names professionally.

The sisters have long explained that using middle names is a common family and Southern tradition.

The duo is set to star together for the first time in The Nightingale, an adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s novel.

“Technically, those are their real names, just not their first names. Smh,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

Elle and Dakota Fanning have always gone by their middle names because of their Southern tradition

Elle and Dakota Fanning posing together at an event, attracting fans confused by media coverage of their real names.

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

Despite the dramatic framing, Elle and Dakota Fanning have always used their middle names, even before the two of them became famous.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were born Mary Elle Fanning and Hannah Dakota Fanning, a fact both actresses have openly discussed over the years.

In a 2016 interview with Glamour, Elle explained that going by middle names was common in her family.

“My mom goes by her middle name, and my sister goes by her middle name. It’s possibly a Southern thing, I don’t know,” she said.

Elle Fanning posing in an elegant floral embellished gown, highlighting fans confused by media on real names.

Image credits: ellefanning

She further noted that the choice occasionally caused confusion at school, especially during roll call, when teachers would call out “Mary” without realizing it referred to her.

Dakota echoed these sentiments in an interview with People in 2022, explaining that her father came up with her middle name.

“My first name is Hannah. So it is Hannah Dakota Fanning. But I have always been called Dakota.”

While the two have always been vocal about using their middle names, fans were quite surprised by the idea that the news is being treated as something new at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet pointed out that their “real name” reveal wasn’t new or surprising at all

Elle Fanning in a sparkling off-shoulder gown, posing indoors with soft lighting and elegant background curtains.

Image credits: dakotafanning

As the information spread across the internet quickly, many fans were quick to shut down the idea that this was some jaw-dropping revelation.

“They’re Southern. Most people from the South go by their middle name,” one person commented.

Another added, “A lot of famous people go by their middle names. This isn’t news.”

Others also pointed out that the names were never hidden or altered. “It’s still their real names, it just happens to be their middle names,” one person wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

One user was even more blunt, quipping, “If that stunned you, you were born stunned.”

Elle and Dakota Fanning are preparing for a major milestone in their careers together

Elle and Dakota Fanning smiling together in white and orange dresses at a public event causing fans confusion online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty/Jon Kopaloff

The name discourse comes as the duo is all set to appear in their first movie together, The Nightingale.

The movie is a screen adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s 2015 novel of the same name. Also, the project marks a long-awaited collaboration, with both actresses producing the film as well.

“We’ve been looking for something for so long, and this story is completely a sister story. That’s the heart of it. What more could we ask for?” Elle told Entertainment Tonight in 2020.

Elle and Dakota Fanning posing outdoors by the ocean, capturing a casual selfie with fans confused over real names.

Image credits: ellefanning

ADVERTISEMENT

Before signing on for the film, the sisters made a vow to limit their siblings’ banter on the set.

“She promised me that she’s not gonna boss me around. I’m like, ‘You have to treat me like a fellow actor,’” Elle told E! News at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Surprisingly, Elle also went viral after fans fixated on her height during the 83rd Golden Globes, with clips showing her towering over fellow attendees.

As reported by Bored Panda, Elle is 5’9” and wore heels while posing next to her boyfriend, Gus Wenner.

Elle and Dakota Fanning seated together wearing black outfits, highlighting fans confused over their real names in media coverage

Image credits: lewellenpictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite growing up in Hollywood, Elle and Dakota have long emphasized carving out separate paths.

The All Her Fault star noted there was “zero competition” between them, adding, “So I don’t even see something that’s right for her as being right for me. I don’t feel competitive. But I know that people probably don’t believe that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elle and Dakota Fanning are the direct descendants of British royalty

Young Dakota Fanning smiling on the red carpet in a gold dress, highlighting confusion over Fanning’s real names in media.

Image credits: dakotafanning

Interestingly, Elle and Dakota Fanning are actually the 22nd great-granddaughters of King Edward III, as revealed by Ancestry.com researchers in 2014.

“Generation after generation, the lines we looked at pieced back directly to King Edward III proving that Elle is a direct descendant of royalty. You can consider her a long-lost princess. This connection is so unique and rare,” Michelle Ercanbrack told People.

Elle and Dakota Fanning posing together at an event, sparking confusion among fans about their real names.

Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

ADVERTISEMENT

Their ties to British royalty come through their mother, Heather Joy Arrington. This also means that the Fanning sisters are 21st cousins of Kate Middleton.

“A middle name still counts,” wrote one viewer

Comment by user dariia_tereshchenko questioning the reality of middle names amid fans’ confusion over Elle and Dakota Fanning’s real names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting Dakota was their childhood, related to Elle and Dakota Fanning real names confusion.

Fan expresses confusion over Hollywood celebrities using real names, highlighting the make-believe nature of the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media comparing Mary Elle and Hannah Dakota, reflecting fans' confusion over Elle and Dakota Fanning's real names.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to fans confused by media coverage of Elle and Dakota Fanning’s real names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment explaining fans' confusion about Elle and Dakota Fanning’s real names and upbringing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media by user melina.allison praising Elle Fanning for her sweetness and fierceness in front of the camera.

Comment on social media showing fans confused after media treats Elle and Dakota Fanning's real names as breaking news.

Comment on social media showing user named chinchachoo saying Hannah and Mary, related to fans confused by media coverage of Elle and Dakota Fanning’s real names.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment showing confusion about Elle and Dakota Fanning’s real names with a heart emoji.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing confusion about media coverage of Elle and Dakota Fanning’s real names.

Comment on social media post expressing admiration, related to fans confused about Elle and Dakota Fanning’s real names in the media.

ADVERTISEMENT