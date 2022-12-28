Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

People often call dogs a man’s best friend, and many cases prove the legitimacy of true friendship between a man and a dog, yet this story shows the profound and unbreakable bond between the two in a different color.

In Sonora, Mexico, a heroic dog named Palomo saved his owner Don Goyo from an unfortunate fate by leading the Mexican authorities to him when he desperately needed help.

More info: twitter.com | Instagram

An 84-year-old man named Gregorio Romero, known as Don Goyo, had been missing for a week in Sonora, Mexico

At the end of November, the elder went for a walk to an unknown destination, became disoriented, and couldn’t find his way back

After about 4 days of Gregorio being missing, his niece decided to file a missing person report

Don Goyo’s absence didn’t receive the instant attention of his relatives, as he often visited cities traveling.

Authorities began the search for Gregorio, but they yielded no results, and all hope had started to fade into the wilderness

Until Palomo, his beloved 2-year-old dog, led the search party to an abandoned lot 3 kilometers from the elder’s home

Don Goyo was discovered between hills, paths, and ravines with signs of severe dehydration and malnutrition

Gregorio had been wandering aimlessly for a week before he was rescued and brought back to the city to get the necessary medical help he urgently needed

Soon enough, the man was transferred to a care center, while at all times, Palomo was waiting for his owner outside the hospital’s entrance to reunite

As soon as Mexican authorities shared the good news on their Twitter account, people online gathered together praising Palomo for such love and dedication to his owner

