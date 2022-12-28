Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness
25points
User submission
Dogs

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Hidrėlėy
Pro member

People often call dogs a man’s best friend, and many cases prove the legitimacy of true friendship between a man and a dog, yet this story shows the profound and unbreakable bond between the two in a different color.

In Sonora, Mexico, a heroic dog named Palomo saved his owner Don Goyo from an unfortunate fate by leading the Mexican authorities to him when he desperately needed help. 

More info: twitter.com | Instagram

An 84-year-old man named Gregorio Romero, known as Don Goyo, had been missing for a week in Sonora, Mexico

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: twitter.com

At the end of November, the elder went for a walk to an unknown destination, became disoriented, and couldn’t find his way back

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: twitter.com

After about 4 days of Gregorio being missing, his niece decided to file a missing person report

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: twitter.com

Don Goyo’s absence didn’t receive the instant attention of his relatives, as he often visited cities traveling.

Authorities began the search for Gregorio, but they yielded no results, and all hope had started to fade into the wilderness

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: twitter.com

Until Palomo, his beloved 2-year-old dog, led the search party to an abandoned lot 3 kilometers from the elder’s home

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: twitter.com

Don Goyo was discovered between hills, paths, and ravines with signs of severe dehydration and malnutrition

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: twitter.com

Gregorio had been wandering aimlessly for a week before he was rescued and brought back to the city to get the necessary medical help he urgently needed

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: twitter.com

Soon enough, the man was transferred to a care center, while at all times, Palomo was waiting for his owner outside the hospital’s entrance to reunite

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: twitter.com

As soon as Mexican authorities shared the good news on their Twitter account, people online gathered together praising Palomo for such love and dedication to his owner

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: Serenipax

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: @tatuzo

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: @BittyAlbertine

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: @LuluJaquez1

Palomo, A 2-Year-Old Dog, Has Helped His Owner Return Home After A Week Of Being Lost In The Wilderness

Image credits: @ornu_gabriela

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This goodest boi deserves a huge (min 20 bananas) treat trophy!

0
0points
reply
POST
