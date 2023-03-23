Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Edgelands: Unravel The Mystery Of A Haunting Realm In This Dark Fantasy Webcomic
Comics

Edgelands: Unravel The Mystery Of A Haunting Realm In This Dark Fantasy Webcomic

Edgelands Online
Dive into the enigmatic world of “Edgelands,” a spellbinding dark fantasy webcomic that will leave you hungry for more. Today, we’re thrilled to reveal the first six pages of this gripping tale on Bored Panda.

Venture alongside the half-plant adventurers, the Cabbles, as they roam the ever-changing, perilous landscape that is the Edgelands. Uncover the mysteries of the Goddess-Mother’s empire, the tree that grants a unique form of immortality, and the ancient city inhabited by grotesque creatures. And don’t forget the colossal floating stone statues above Kamberg that add to the mystique of this haunting realm.

Immerse yourself in the striking artwork and compelling narrative that will have you questioning the nature of the Edgelands and the secrets they hold. Each page unfolds a new piece of the puzzle, drawing you deeper into the fascinating and terrifying world that awaits you.

But wait, there’s more! For those who find themselves captivated by this beguiling tale, we have fantastic news: the next seven pages have already been released on our website. To continue your journey into the heart of the Edgelands, head over to www.edgelands.online and unlock the secrets that lie within.

More info: edgelands.online

Edgelands Online
Edgelands Online
Author, Community member

The Edgelands. An abandoned residence of ancient gods? Perhaps a natural anomaly? Or is it something else entirely? One thing is certain: it is a forever changing, life-threatening place. Despite this, half-plant adventurers the Cabbles roam this dangerous land.

At the farthest reach of the Goddess-Mother’s empire, on the plateau above the city of Kamberg, there you will find the mysterious Edgelands. Nobody knows what it is and how it came to be, but it seems to be of particular interest for the Matriarchy, including that tree that provides a unique kind of immortality. What’s more, deep within the nearby forest, the ruins of an old city started to emerge, inhabited by ancient, grotesque creatures...

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

