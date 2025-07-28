Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Threatens To Explode Plane Mid-Flight, Gets Tackled By Other Passengers In Dramatic Clip
Man threatening to explode plane mid-flight captured in a tense moment as passengers prepare to tackle him on board.
Man Threatens To Explode Plane Mid-Flight, Gets Tackled By Other Passengers In Dramatic Clip

A 41-year-old man is in police custody in Scotland after falsely claiming he was going to explode an airplane.

It happened on an easyJet flight to Glasgow in which the man began yelling that he wanted to take the life of the U.S. President, and that he was in possession of a device to explode the aircraft.

Passengers quickly subdued the man until the plane landed, and police were able to arrest him.

Highlights
  • Police in Scotland have a 41-year-old man in custody after he threatened to explode an easyJet flight.
  • The man began shouting threats while onboard, including violent acts directed at the U.S. President.
  • Passengers wrestled the man to the floor, holding him there until the plane landed and police could arrest him.
RELATED:

    I’m going to b*mb the plane!” A man shouts disturbing phrases on a flight to Glasgow

    easyJet airplane in flight, representing a man threatening to explode plane mid-flight and passenger intervention

    Image credits: Wolfgang Weiser / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    London Luton Airport exterior with wet pavement, relating to man threatening to explode plane mid-flight incident.

    Image credits: newcivilengineer

    It happened on easyJet flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow on Sunday morning, media say.

    A man who witnesses say is about six feet (1.8m) tall stood in the aisle near the bathroom shouting: “I’m going to b*mb the plane! D*ath to America! D*ath to Trump!” while pumping his fist in the air.

    Passengers seated inside airplane cabin with flight attendants during mid-flight dramatic incident.

    Image credits: Jackie Alexander / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The man also uttered phrases in Arabic that are often associated with attacks, but was quickly tackled to the floor by other passengers.

    He remained on the floor until the plane landed and the police entered to arrest him.

    “Yes, I’m calm now”: The man was subdued and led off the plane by police
    Man threatens to explode plane mid-flight shouting aggressively while passengers prepare to tackle him on an airplane.

    Image credits: MarinaMedvin / X

    People on the plane, meanwhile, did their best to remain calm. In videos posted to social media, the man can be seen lying on the floor while passengers ask him a series of questions.

    “Do you have a b*mb?” one person inquired, as others asked him about whether he had been drinking or taking illegal substances.

    Man threatening to explode plane mid-flight, with passengers reacting inside an airplane cabin during a tense moment.

    Image credits: MarinaMedvin / X

    People can be seen walking precariously over the person on the ground. 

    When police finally boarded the plane, they handcuffed the man and asked him if he was calm.

    “Yes, I’m calm now,” the man told police as they hoisted him off the ground. 

    Passenger allegedly threatening to explode plane mid-flight gets tackled by others in a tense cabin confrontation.

    Image credits: MarinaMedvin / X

    As he’s being led away, the man turned to ask his fellow passengers, “My phone and wallet?”

    To which someone in the crowd replied, “F**k off”. The remaining passengers let off steam with a chuckle.

    The incident happened while the U.S. President was in Scotland for meetings and to play golf

    Passengers tackling man who threatens to explode plane mid-flight in dramatic altercation inside airplane cabin.

    Image credits: MarinaMedvin / X

    Comment by Suzanne Salter stating many unhinged people and describing the situation as scary.

    As reported in several publications, Police Scotland have put out a statement on the incident saying in part:  “A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection and further enquiries are ongoing.”

    The statement continued: “At this time we believe the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved.

    “We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers.”

    American flag waving in front of a historic building symbolizing a man threatening to explode plane mid-flight incident.

    Image credits: Levi Meir Clancy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It’s not clear what the official charges are, or when he will be released.

    The incident comes as the U.S. President visited Scotland to announce a trade deal with the European Union, and, of course, to play golf at his golf course, Turnberry, a prestigious course, which is vying to host a British Open in the near future.

    The U.S. President played with his son, Eric Trump on Saturday, before returning to the course on Sunday.

    Jokes about exploding a plane, even in private texts, can land you in trouble

    Police officer in tactical gear seen from behind, responding to incident involving man threatening to explode plane mid-flight.

    Image credits: LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Since the terror attacks in the U.S. on September 11, of 2001, many airlines tightened their security measures in airports and on planes.

    Speaking about devices to explode planes or threatening violence while on a plane can land you in trouble that includes a hefty fine and potential jail time. 

    Even texting about it with your friends can land you in court.

    Police car with flashing lights parked near a building, related to man threatening to explode plane mid-flight incident.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    That’s what happened to Aditya Verma, an English national, who on July 3rd of 2022, texted his friends that he was going to blow up the easyJet plane they were all going to take on a holiday to Menorca in Spain.

    While checking into his flight at London’s Gatwick airport, Verma used Snapchat to send a photo of himself to his buddies with the caption: “On my way to blow up the plane (I’m a member of the T*liban)’ .”

    Verma later told police that because he is of Middle Eastern descent, he and his friends often joked about him being a terrorist.

    EasyJet airplane on runway preparing for mid-flight amid dramatic passenger intervention.

    Image credits: Gabor Koszegi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But authorities in the U.K. and Spain did not find it funny.

    Officials said his message was picked up by U.K. security as the flight was in mid-air. Spanish authorities were alerted and a fighter jet was deployed to escort the plane as it landed on the island of Menorca.

    After a trial more than a year and a half later, a court ruled that Verma did not have to go to jail for his crime, but was required to pay about 117,500 euros, including fines and expenses incurred by the Spanish Ministry of Defense for providing the jet escort.

    Netizens say the man will likely get what he deserves for making such serious threats

    Man threatening to explode plane mid-flight gets tackled by passengers in intense confrontation during flight.

    Passenger threatens to explode plane mid-flight and is tackled by other passengers in dramatic onboard incident.

    Comment from Brooklyn Mike reacting to a man threatening to explode plane mid-flight before getting tackled by passengers.

    Man threatens to explode plane mid-flight and is tackled by other passengers in a dramatic in-flight incident.

    Facebook comment by Courtney Nicholas Magee with top fan badge, sharing excitement about a Jet2 holiday with laughing emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a popular TV show season, with a fire emoji indicating excitement.

    Passenger comments in a social media post discussing a plane threat incident involving a man and other passengers tackling him mid-flight.

    Man threatens to explode plane mid-flight while passengers tackle him in a dramatic confrontation on board.

    Passenger comment expressing concern about security and checking who boards planes amid threat incident.

    A social media comment expressing disbelief at how many people just sat there during a man threatening to explode plane mid-flight.

    Comment reading Actions have consequences by Reginald Pasao with a like reaction, related to man threatens to explode plane mid-flight.

    Comment from Tiffany Cook Lemieux expressing disbelief about passengers tackling a man who threatened to explode plane mid-flight.

    Comment praising a passenger who tackled a man threatening to explode plane mid-flight for handling the situation quickly.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
