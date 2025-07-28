Man Threatens To Explode Plane Mid-Flight, Gets Tackled By Other Passengers In Dramatic Clip

ADVERTISEMENT

A 41-year-old man is in police custody in Scotland after falsely claiming he was going to explode an airplane.

It happened on an easyJet flight to Glasgow in which the man began yelling that he wanted to take the life of the U.S. President, and that he was in possession of a device to explode the aircraft.

Passengers quickly subdued the man until the plane landed, and police were able to arrest him.

“ I’m going to b*mb the plane!” A man shouts disturbing phrases on a flight to Glasgow

It happened on easyJet flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow on Sunday morning, media say.

A man who witnesses say is about six feet (1.8m) tall stood in the aisle near the bathroom shouting: “I’m going to b*mb the plane! D*ath to America! D*ath to Trump!” while pumping his fist in the air.

LIVE easyJet #2609 is declaring an emergency on approach to Glasgow pic.twitter.com/fvXcf0Y4vr — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) July 27, 2025

The man also uttered phrases in Arabic that are often associated with attacks, but was quickly tackled to the floor by other passengers.

He remained on the floor until the plane landed and the police entered to arrest him.

Share icon “Yes, I’m calm now”: The man was subdued and led off the plane by police



People on the plane, meanwhile, did their best to remain calm. In videos posted to social media, the man can be seen lying on the floor while passengers ask him a series of questions.

“Do you have a b*mb?” one person inquired, as others asked him about whether he had been drinking or taking illegal substances.

People can be seen walking precariously over the person on the ground.

When police finally boarded the plane, they handcuffed the man and asked him if he was calm.

“Yes, I’m calm now,” the man told police as they hoisted him off the ground.

As he’s being led away, the man turned to ask his fellow passengers, “My phone and wallet?”

To which someone in the crowd replied, “F**k off”. The remaining passengers let off steam with a chuckle.

The incident happened while the U.S. President was in Scotland for meetings and to play golf

What would you do if a guy on your plane was shouting “death to America” followed by “allah akbar”?pic.twitter.com/M9HZE0klwQ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 27, 2025

As reported in several publications, Police Scotland have put out a statement on the incident saying in part: “A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection and further enquiries are ongoing.”

The statement continued: “At this time we believe the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved.

“We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers.”

It’s not clear what the official charges are, or when he will be released.

The incident comes as the U.S. President visited Scotland to announce a trade deal with the European Union, and, of course, to play golf at his golf course, Turnberry, a prestigious course, which is vying to host a British Open in the near future.

The U.S. President played with his son, Eric Trump on Saturday, before returning to the course on Sunday.

Jokes about exploding a plane, even in private texts, can land you in trouble

At this time we believe the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved. We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers. — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) July 27, 2025

Since the terror attacks in the U.S. on September 11, of 2001, many airlines tightened their security measures in airports and on planes.

Speaking about devices to explode planes or threatening violence while on a plane can land you in trouble that includes a hefty fine and potential jail time.

Even texting about it with your friends can land you in court.

That’s what happened to Aditya Verma, an English national, who on July 3rd of 2022, texted his friends that he was going to blow up the easyJet plane they were all going to take on a holiday to Menorca in Spain.

While checking into his flight at London’s Gatwick airport, Verma used Snapchat to send a photo of himself to his buddies with the caption: “On my way to blow up the plane (I’m a member of the T*liban)’ .”

Verma later told police that because he is of Middle Eastern descent, he and his friends often joked about him being a terrorist.

But authorities in the U.K. and Spain did not find it funny.

Officials said his message was picked up by U.K. security as the flight was in mid-air. Spanish authorities were alerted and a fighter jet was deployed to escort the plane as it landed on the island of Menorca.

After a trial more than a year and a half later, a court ruled that Verma did not have to go to jail for his crime, but was required to pay about 117,500 euros, including fines and expenses incurred by the Spanish Ministry of Defense for providing the jet escort.

Netizens say the man will likely get what he deserves for making such serious threats

